Here Are 15 Funny Tweets That Went Viral This Weekend
Side note — I seriously need answers to the Tom and Zendaya one.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
If you liked these tweets, make sure to give these users a follow for more funny content!
1.
employer: what are your weaknesses— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) April 27, 2024
me: crab rangoon
2.
My daughter just burped loud as hell in Olive Garden and I’m like WOW have some decorum and she’s like “that word doesn’t effect me cause I don’t know what it means”— MOMMA $PICE (@ItsMrsPlugg) April 27, 2024
Okay.
3.
Him: “you look good with your glasses”— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) April 28, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/6WvAQPX0RB
4.
I'm best man at my buddy's second wedding. Is it appropriate to open my dinner speech with “Welcome back everyone"?— Garry Gray (@GarryJGray) April 27, 2024
5.
can she back up a bit omg. https://t.co/yV66dKkgDy— janito (@yassnito) April 26, 2024
6.
ALL I DO IS W- 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅 https://t.co/MMDRtqZNLj— dinaledi aligning. (@____justsihle) April 27, 2024
7.
“but it’s so beautiful outside!” ah but you see. it is also so beautiful inside— trash jones (@jzux) April 27, 2024
8.
I’ll be damned if my son ever asks to go hunting. Get back in that room and don’t come out until you’re fucking gay— Thomas (@len0killer) April 27, 2024
9.
The central heating rn pic.twitter.com/G4XHuvof9p— Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) April 27, 2024
10.
LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/SmWwz9ReFA— down bad comments (@downbadcomment) April 27, 2024
11.
Went to visit my girl and her TV was on HDMI 2 with nothing plugged to it— 𝔸ℝℂℍ𝕀𝕄𝔼𝔻𝔼𝕊 🦍 (@SuaNyansa_) April 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/aXTEc6NEzK
12.
On arrival in Japan: "I don't really want a toilet to spray me in the butt."— T. Ryan Gregory (@TRyanGregory) April 27, 2024
Upon returning from Japan: "What, am I just supposed to wipe my own ass like some kind of caveman?"
One week after returning from Japan: pic.twitter.com/wqnQm1TXUM
13.
So is she gonna be "Zendaya Holland" or is he going to become "Tom" https://t.co/4JZJ8hwqAs— 💐🌱Vernal Eggcelent🌱💐 (@Astro_Eggcelent) April 27, 2024
14.
New email signature just dropped pic.twitter.com/gLsl4cFpSk— Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) April 27, 2024
15.
Me thinking about the next time I get paid immediately after getting paid pic.twitter.com/yXMy9wW6gG— brandonnn 👻 (@BBBrrrandonn) April 27, 2024