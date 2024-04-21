Here Are 13 Funny Tweets That Went Viral This Weekend
The Taylor one has me rolling.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
1.
Got flagged by airport security because my son had a Magic 8 Ball in his backpack. Two TSA agents debated whether it was ok. My husband said, “If only we had a simple way to answer a yes or no question…” Crickets.— J. Courtney Sullivan (@jcourtsull) April 20, 2024
2.
Hatred https://t.co/4bgahToH0E— fries van noten (@DamnDidHeReally) April 18, 2024
3.
He just asked if he could replace the red onion for a beet instead https://t.co/JbucDgCrGp pic.twitter.com/kojAZJC4E7— Xay (@hoodopulence) April 19, 2024
4.
there’s no sex i lied you’re gonna lay here and take personality quizzes with me— DRAE BEIFONG 🇵🇸🇸🇩 (@QuithJa) April 18, 2024
5.
Get me tf out this restaurant right now .. 🤦🏻♂️😭💀 pic.twitter.com/f9UWGAuaNE— league (@itsleague) April 19, 2024
6.
My 4yo niece: do you have a girlfriend?— J u l i u s (@Julius2784) April 20, 2024
Me: no
Niece: a boyfriend?
Me: no
[pause]
Niece: do you have a friend?
😭😭😭
7.
When your mom catches you doing something you’re NOT supposed to be doing— Caramel skin ass dude! (@deep_dab) April 19, 2024
pic.twitter.com/TqV23xVunB
8.
me liking tweets that directly contradict each other back to back pic.twitter.com/g3zjbvPYXh— tortured swiftie (@arianadotgov) April 19, 2024
9.
my daughter tripped and when i asked if she’s ok she yelled “NO!” at me. anyway she just sent me this text and i love her SO much pic.twitter.com/kKrLQNIRYR— ceciATL (@ceciATL) April 19, 2024
10.
When your joking with your mom and she turns it into a whole lecture pic.twitter.com/BjMbX04cTf— Timmy&Jimmy (@mickeywon234) April 18, 2024
11.
Yall I went to get an oil change and the man asked me did I want synthetic oil and I said “Why would I want fake oil?” Yall why that man look at me like this?? pic.twitter.com/GXgrm5kH4u— The Prettiest 🌸 (@OhItsDeAndrea_) April 19, 2024
12.
me when i get that "i'm outside" text 😂 pic.twitter.com/DMcbz9GS2n— spicebae (@spicebae_) April 20, 2024
13.
Taylor Swift in 1830 without all the racists pic.twitter.com/BlRY0kp742— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 19, 2024