24 Funny Weekend Tweets That Genuinely Had Me Cackling Laughing
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
found the most incredible pair of vintage jeans at the thrift store today and then turned them around to see… this pic.twitter.com/RZFJH36pMX— mar (@itsmariannnna) May 11, 2024
Being a baby must be scary, imagine sleeping at home & you wake up at TJMAXX— That 1 Foo 🎨 🇲🇽 (@xigotsoul) May 9, 2024
Rejecting ugly people on hinge after they send a funny opening message pic.twitter.com/YssxqRDnAH— new jersey updates (@doubtpointv2) May 9, 2024
lmfaooooo they over here telling him how to catch a vibe im crying https://t.co/se7fMtxGfL— niggaless cage (@2sandz) May 10, 2024
Millennial cave drawings https://t.co/1fPC3822NE— HolidayKirk (@HolidayKirk) May 10, 2024
how I look at the person I’m madly in love with pic.twitter.com/TiqHtbzGj4— femme fatale (@eliesaaabs) May 10, 2024
Youre in his dms im fucking up the youtube algorithm on his tv.— weird girl (@weird_girrrl) May 10, 2024
“how did you find that out?”— girls (@girlscommunityy) May 10, 2024
me: pic.twitter.com/DBSZciQG6y
told oomf i’m a people pleaser and he said “name three people that are actually pleased with you” pic.twitter.com/YDCCxzT55N— c h r i s (@mych3micalswift) May 11, 2024
Ice spice raps like she’s yelling at a drive thru speaker— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) May 11, 2024
whenever i tell somebody psychedelics scare me they be like “ you’re scared of your own mind? “ bitch i am insane— V 🐉 (@veeporvida) May 10, 2024
shoutout to the army recruiter who called me when i was 17 to join the army and when i said i couldnt because men yelling at me and making me call them sir made me horny he said "that's fine??? wouldnt that mean you want to join MORE????" i think about him all the time— neurotypical woman (@femaleguy2) May 10, 2024
mickey mouse pulling up for his shift at disney world: https://t.co/9nzVZcm4dY— SINA SNOW (@yungk0ala) May 10, 2024
I hate this combover. He look like a newborn uncle https://t.co/UoN2fybxzj— 💗 (@gimmetheloottt) May 10, 2024
i think about this tweet so often https://t.co/eFEpvqcbnl— JACKDENZEL** (@BANKRLLFREAKFCK) May 10, 2024
Did so well in a job interview today that it actually made me fear I’m a sociopath. I was reading all of her signals and vibes and mirroring them to her and then building on them and pathologizing them too. We laughed we cried we had many epiphanies. I probably won’t get the job— mike (@mikeofficial) May 10, 2024
i cant figure out which one is the gay person and which one is the english teacher https://t.co/R9rjQzx75m— bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) May 11, 2024
Me & my coworkers be walking past each other all day just saying "Im ready to go home"— 𝐇★𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋👅 (@mainbitchclique) May 11, 2024
https://t.co/khz1pdIJ8W pic.twitter.com/N0FpbEWMwG— L E S E D I (@Hybreed_SA) May 10, 2024
FIVE DAYS TO BRIDGERTON SEASON THREE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5nPqvk4SMK— 🐝Promenading Anthony’s Pinnacle🐝 (@chaoticguitar) May 11, 2024
Manager, at the end of our staff meeting: "Does anyone else have anything for us to discuss?"— abby (@abby4thepeople) May 10, 2024
Coworker (60+ year old man): "Yes, I just wanted to ask Abby if she is going to be dying her hair orange again or if things have settled down in her personal life?"
so it appears as if I ordered airpods while I was drunk the other night pic.twitter.com/rW4XaSlWkb— riley from hivemind (@RileyJohnSavage) May 11, 2024
I would have turned the sun off but that’s just me https://t.co/19jpgmlcta— Joy (@Je_Suis_Joyy_) May 10, 2024