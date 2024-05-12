  • Viral badge

24 Funny Weekend Tweets That Genuinely Had Me Cackling Laughing

"Being a baby must be scary, imagine sleeping at home & you wake up at TJMAXX."

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

1.

found the most incredible pair of vintage jeans at the thrift store today and then turned them around to see… this pic.twitter.com/RZFJH36pMX

— mar (@itsmariannnna) May 11, 2024
Twitter: @itsmariannnna

2.

Being a baby must be scary, imagine sleeping at home & you wake up at TJMAXX

— That 1 Foo 🎨 🇲🇽 (@xigotsoul) May 9, 2024
Twitter: @xigotsoul

3.

Rejecting ugly people on hinge after they send a funny opening message pic.twitter.com/YssxqRDnAH

— new jersey updates (@doubtpointv2) May 9, 2024
Warner Bros. Pictures / Twitter: @doubtpointv2

4.

lmfaooooo they over here telling him how to catch a vibe im crying https://t.co/se7fMtxGfL

— niggaless cage (@2sandz) May 10, 2024
@shutupmom0 / ttps://Twitter: @2sandz

5.

Millennial cave drawings https://t.co/1fPC3822NE

— HolidayKirk (@HolidayKirk) May 10, 2024
Twitter: @HolidayKirk

6.

how I look at the person I’m madly in love with pic.twitter.com/TiqHtbzGj4

— femme fatale (@eliesaaabs) May 10, 2024
Touchstone Pictures / Twitter: @eliesaaabs

7.

Youre in his dms im fucking up the youtube algorithm on his tv.

— weird girl (@weird_girrrl) May 10, 2024
Twitter: @weird_girrrl

8.

“how did you find that out?”

me: pic.twitter.com/DBSZciQG6y

— girls (@girlscommunityy) May 10, 2024
Penn Badgley / instagram.com / Twitter: @girlscommunityy

9.

told oomf i’m a people pleaser and he said “name three people that are actually pleased with you” pic.twitter.com/YDCCxzT55N

— c h r i s (@mych3micalswift) May 11, 2024
Nickelodeon / Twitter: @mych3micalswift

10.

Ice spice raps like she’s yelling at a drive thru speaker

— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) May 11, 2024
Twitter: @vinn_ayy

11.

whenever i tell somebody psychedelics scare me they be like “ you’re scared of your own mind? “ bitch i am insane

— V 🐉 (@veeporvida) May 10, 2024
Twitter: @veeporvida

12.

shoutout to the army recruiter who called me when i was 17 to join the army and when i said i couldnt because men yelling at me and making me call them sir made me horny he said "that's fine??? wouldnt that mean you want to join MORE????" i think about him all the time

— neurotypical woman (@femaleguy2) May 10, 2024
Twitter: @femaleguy2

13.

mickey mouse pulling up for his shift at disney world: https://t.co/9nzVZcm4dY

— SINA SNOW (@yungk0ala) May 10, 2024
Twitter: @yungk0ala

14.

I hate this combover. He look like a newborn uncle https://t.co/UoN2fybxzj

— 💗 (@gimmetheloottt) May 10, 2024
Ginuwine / Twitter: @gimmetheloottt

15.

i think about this tweet so often https://t.co/eFEpvqcbnl

— JACKDENZEL** (@BANKRLLFREAKFCK) May 10, 2024
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images Twitter: @BANKRLLFREAKFCK

16.

Did so well in a job interview today that it actually made me fear I’m a sociopath. I was reading all of her signals and vibes and mirroring them to her and then building on them and pathologizing them too. We laughed we cried we had many epiphanies. I probably won’t get the job

— mike (@mikeofficial) May 10, 2024
Twitter: @mikeofficial

17.

i cant figure out which one is the gay person and which one is the english teacher https://t.co/R9rjQzx75m

— bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) May 11, 2024
Luenell Campbell / instagram.com / Twitter: @Baileymoon15

18.

Me & my coworkers be walking past each other all day just saying "Im ready to go home"

— 𝐇★𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋👅 (@mainbitchclique) May 11, 2024
Twitter: @mainbitchclique

19.

Illumination / Universal Pictures / McLaren / Twitter: @Hybreed_SA

20.

FIVE DAYS TO BRIDGERTON SEASON THREE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5nPqvk4SMK

— 🐝Promenading Anthony’s Pinnacle🐝 (@chaoticguitar) May 11, 2024
Leslie Jordan / Twitter: @chaoticguitar

21.

Manager, at the end of our staff meeting: "Does anyone else have anything for us to discuss?"

Coworker (60+ year old man): "Yes, I just wanted to ask Abby if she is going to be dying her hair orange again or if things have settled down in her personal life?"

— abby (@abby4thepeople) May 10, 2024
Twitter: @abby4thepeople

22.

so it appears as if I ordered airpods while I was drunk the other night pic.twitter.com/rW4XaSlWkb

— riley from hivemind (@RileyJohnSavage) May 11, 2024
Twitter: @RileyJohnSavage

23.

Deciding to get up https://t.co/NDHfgqW2Hx

— Jenni (@hashjenni) May 9, 2024
Twitter: @hashjenni

24.

I would have turned the sun off but that’s just me https://t.co/19jpgmlcta

— Joy (@Je_Suis_Joyy_) May 10, 2024
Twitter: @Je_Suis_Joyy_

