For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
The Kate Middleton one, LOL, OMG.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
don’t buy any records off temu guys pic.twitter.com/mx1UsZUfNW— captain brian (@quebecween) March 2, 2024
Scooby Gang: GASP KATE MIDDLETON?! pic.twitter.com/wVQY0abTg9— Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 1, 2024
“plans canceled? Aww i really wanted to go maybe next time...” pic.twitter.com/2YkY0VTEdJ— ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 2, 2024
AMERICA, https://t.co/nYwE4567RU— ✨ ayo’s other wife ✨ (@pvssyvsworld) March 3, 2024
this mf was an asshoIe😭 https://t.co/GWuqsG2JqF— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 2, 2024
that one guy sitting in the front seat https://t.co/9ESB8l0jLl pic.twitter.com/yHP4no2ywS— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 1, 2024
I’m not sure what its relationship status has to do with anything https://t.co/hhBifJcNIU— Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) March 1, 2024
hibernating because if I’m eating 4 pieces of salmon, I’m clearly a kodiak brown bear. https://t.co/HxSXq7qMNW— 𝕽𝖎𝖓 (@___nire_) March 2, 2024
accidentally sent my friend the same tiktok she already sent me days ago that i haven’t replied to yet— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) March 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/TiQvCTpJ8H
Definitely enough to report the transaction as fraudulent https://t.co/6hWjYSduVC— Hercules (@kNo_Mercy) March 2, 2024
I'm not even tryna be mean, but I need you to go to hell https://t.co/88cvrbwEH2— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 2, 2024
here is a good one i recommend https://t.co/8Rwar5UOYk pic.twitter.com/HanJciphvE— shauna mcguire (@duckbldg) March 1, 2024
when your body naturally wakes you up at 7am on a weekend pic.twitter.com/mKeRM1dgMn— Jenni (@hashjenni) March 2, 2024