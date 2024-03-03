Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Just A Bunch Of Hilarious Weekend Tweets

    The Kate Middleton one, LOL, OMG.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

    Twitter: @quebecween

    Hanna-Barbera / Twitter: @tinymallet

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @Whotfismick

    The CW / Twitter: @pvssyvsworld

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    Twitter: @mattgreencomedy

    Twitter: @___nire_

    Twitter: @invis4yo

    Twitter: @kNo_Mercy

    Twitter: @SomaKazima

    Twitter: @duckbldg

    FOX / Twitter: @hashjenni

    Like reading funny weekend tweets? Check out more of them here.