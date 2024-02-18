Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Here Are The Funniest, Most Viral Tweets Of The Weekend

🤭

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

Twitter: @_catamaran

Twitter: @rats7

@colin.an / Twitter: @CarterJahad

Twitter: @talleyberrybaby

Twitter: @atrophicbtrfly

Twitter: @tayhader

Twitter: @Habetman

Twitter: @Jayysen_

Twitter: @PatWallace

Twitter: @BOTTEGAHOENETA

Dave Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage / Twitter: @WhackMorris

Pixar Animation Studios / Twitter: @Whotfismick

Twitter: @50FirstTates

Twitter: @kirawontmiss

Twitter: @wxfflestomp

Netflix / Twitter: @hashjenni

Like reading funny weekend tweets? Read more of them here.