Here Are The Funniest, Most Viral Tweets Of The Weekend
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
My friend got lasik today and I’m sending this to him pic.twitter.com/Lq0QdOGzuj— Jamie Lee Squirtis (@_catamaran) February 16, 2024
whenever i buy something expensive on amazon i write a fake gift note so that if someone steals my package they'll feel guilty about it and return it pic.twitter.com/3SqsTzeC5h— Eli (@rats7) February 17, 2024
Carrie Bradshaw after making the worst possible decision ever https://t.co/GWX0BUsyb6— Hopeful AF (@CarterJahad) February 16, 2024
My little cousin could do this too if you gave him some of your hot chips https://t.co/tHmoQUFtAn— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) February 17, 2024
bet he's never held a power tool in his life. poser. pic.twitter.com/uBSxl8BJQK— via (@atrophicbtrfly) February 17, 2024
Why is this the funniest thing I’ve ever read pic.twitter.com/aamZiJNTAi— 🛒 (@tayhader) February 16, 2024
I'm 59 and just found this amongst my mother's stuff.... pic.twitter.com/m55lugHS0X— Habetman (@Habetman) February 16, 2024
When you have picked B four times in a row and the next answer still looks like B. https://t.co/fpBiXe4E3G pic.twitter.com/X165LCd9lY— Heisjayy 𝕏 (@Jayysen_) February 16, 2024
My water bottle just came out of the dishwasher and I’m speechless pic.twitter.com/l4lmUnlsJu— ⭐️ Pat-Star (@PatWallace) February 17, 2024
Zendaya in the corner https://t.co/G2DkgpxWho— andriana シ (@BOTTEGAHOENETA) February 15, 2024
Imagine her farting in that and the cheeks getting all steamed up. pic.twitter.com/ACiw7lPrDY— Whack Morris (@WhackMorris) February 15, 2024
me annoying when they— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 16, 2024
people: annoy me: pic.twitter.com/P2iGMY9kGd
there’s gotta be a better way for my professor to address me being late to class pic.twitter.com/F5dB81L9xk— tate (@50FirstTates) February 17, 2024
I found out my husband has a burner zillow account used to verbally harass landlords with ridiculous rental prices & I just think thats hot— ginger 👻 (@wxfflestomp) February 17, 2024
“wtf was i about to google?” pic.twitter.com/DORPK6Czlo— Jenni (@hashjenni) February 17, 2024