    21 Hilarious Tweets From Just This Weekend

    "Just seen a tiktok where this girl asked her bf for pads with wings so he got her pads & 36 chicken wings."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

    @kaylanicolejones / Twitter: @invis4yo

    Nintendo / Twitter: @Whotfismick

    Twitter: @bingomilf

    @timmmaybryant / Twitter: @_AuntieLee

    Twitter: @Liv_Agar

    Columbia Pictures / Twitter: @yagamisdead

    HBO / Twitter: @abdulaiiiiiiii

    Twitter: @ka_fza

    ABC / Twitter: @Whotfismick

    Twitter: @SharletWitch
    &quot;How do you say &#x27;quitter&#x27; in Spanish?&quot;
    x.com

    Twitter: @GiftedAsia

    Twitter: @murderbirv

    Twitter: @citehchris

    Twitter: @mushr00mbabe

    NBC / Twitter: @Whotfismick

    Twitter: @jimmyoutsold

    Twitter: @ZorayaBlack_

    Twitter: @lyssanotlocated

    Twitter: @MOTHERMAGE

    Twitter: @buffys
    &quot;my second order would be sending you to hell&quot;
    x.com

    NBC / Twitter: @gracecamille_

