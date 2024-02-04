Here Are The Best And Funniest Tweets From This Weekend
"how am i supposed to lose weight when im not used to losing?"
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
my eldest sister commented this on my facebook post within 15 minutes even though she was literally in active labour and about to have an emergency c-section https://t.co/q21qH0s8Gq pic.twitter.com/zHKr358rb3— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) February 4, 2024
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO they are struggling over there pic.twitter.com/YLaIRo0vyt— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) February 2, 2024
reading the instructions to play peek-a-boo pic.twitter.com/pRiNNupt7R— edna 🇮🇪 🇵🇸 (@edna_days) February 2, 2024
when i’m telling my friend the tea and the “tea” walks by pic.twitter.com/WeMoJSFh8Q— ًً (@girlsonfillm) February 2, 2024
give her a pair of panties omg wtf https://t.co/aXqMLhw3cf— BARBIE (@BARBlETHINGZ) February 3, 2024
how am i supposed to lose weight when im not used to losing ? pic.twitter.com/fjWDZG3MLT— JOAN of ART (@umcornell) February 3, 2024
the little balls in my boba— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) February 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/ZsUCi4QZS3
https://t.co/OmNhbM577Q pic.twitter.com/K3g4ru1NZk— chase. (@cfree94) February 2, 2024
since she wanna be cinderella so bad pic.twitter.com/XE0stgm9Qe— baby spice (@Zonnique) February 3, 2024
An attack on ginger ale?— Claude Kelly (@ClaudeKelly) February 3, 2024
during black history month? ✋🏾 https://t.co/JhlUWaOgk2
My printer is threatening me pic.twitter.com/FidSUot16L— Omnipotence (@omnipotnce) February 3, 2024
i ft my dad and he’s like “i miss u guys” and im like u guys? and hes like yeah bc u use they— nyah (@sexycommunitybf) February 2, 2024
https://t.co/TzpYX7c9dJ pic.twitter.com/BEsJhu8VIP— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) February 3, 2024
https://t.co/4wcgAvSFvz pic.twitter.com/sCnvKM1G0e— ramsie (@retrogrohl) February 2, 2024
why is being the very last message in a gc so humiliating… like i’m sorry i came in and killed the vibes guys should i just kill myself next????— arie (@notsaries) February 2, 2024
https://t.co/4FloOXWzIf pic.twitter.com/DfhTXbqVZC— 💫 (@heyjaeee) February 2, 2024
your unemployed friend on a thursday: https://t.co/vpFhA0qT21— caroline (going woman) (@soonrightaway) February 2, 2024
https://t.co/qHoYi3vYB7 pic.twitter.com/28JaFJGL0z— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) February 2, 2024
me reading twitter like it’s the morning paper. pic.twitter.com/a89fF5ZMnI— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 2, 2024
rap girl beef, r&b boys fighting, roc nation brunch cancelled, grammys this weekend. hollywood is so back pic.twitter.com/ccxLyBXRgI— niah. (@obviniah) February 2, 2024