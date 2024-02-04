Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here Are The Best And Funniest Tweets From This Weekend

    "how am i supposed to lose weight when im not used to losing?"

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

    Twitter: @cottoncandaddy

    Island Records. / Twitter: @SomaKazima

    Twitter: @edna_days

    NBC / Twitter: @girlsonfillm

    Twitter: @BARBlETHINGZ

    VH1 / Twitter: @umcornell

    Twitter: @invis4yo

    LuckyChap Entertainment / @badbunny / Twitter: @cfree94

    Twitter: @Zonnique

    Yuri A via Shutterstock, gpointstudio via Shutterstock  / Twitter: @ClaudeKelly

    Twitter: @omnipotnce

    Twitter: @sexycommunitybf

    PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX , KEN WORONER/NETFLIX / Twitter: @ZoeRoseBryant

    Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images / Twitter: @retrogrohl
    Closeup of hooves
    Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

    Twitter: @notsaries

    Disney / Twitter: @heyjaeee

    Twitter: @soonrightaway

    Warner Bros / Twitter: @JomiAdeniran

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @Whotfismick

    Warner Bros / Twitter: @obviniah

    Like reading funny weekend tweets? Read more of them here.