Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here Are The Funniest Tweets From This Weekend

    I'm cracking up.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

    Twitter: @Locwittati

    Disney Channel / Twitter: @whyrev

    Universal Pictures / Twitter: @hashjenni

    Warner Bros. / Twitter: @celesitial

    Touchstone Pictures / Twitter: @invis4yo

    @gifpuppies / Twitter: @iDimitriusJones

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Twitter: @hashjenni

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Twitter: @floralsue

    Twitter: @cryst6l

    The Laughing Cow / Twitter: @erar97

    Duolingo / Twitter: @Wheeema

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    FX / Twitter: @invis4yo

    Twitter: @contactabrother

    Twitter: @ilydari0z

    VH1 / Twitter: @flwrchldtweets

    Like reading funny weekend tweets? Read more of them here.