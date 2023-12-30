Get Ready To Laugh At These 14 Funny Weekend Tweets
The Sarah Paulson one has me crying.
Here are the funniest tweets from this weekend. Enjoy, and have a safe and happy New Year!
fresh out of prison with a new iphone 15 and a 12 pack of dr. pepper iktr https://t.co/fC26I6aaMD— aram (@aramnotagoat) December 29, 2023
jessica lange: I am the supreme— SACHA FOREVER Ⓨ (@saintehorreur) December 28, 2023
emma roberts: no I am
sarah paulson: pic.twitter.com/CJAu8E9Eut
this is one of the funniest tweets on this app i fear https://t.co/s0mQ0MdGWl— paris rae (@parisrae13) December 28, 2023
😭😭😭 https://t.co/OdnMKgreft pic.twitter.com/KypooHA9tl— ash (@yourbuddyash) December 30, 2023
No fine motor skills, No coordination, no neck strength, JUTS GREED.. https://t.co/yv0LKvdJiA— Austine (@theereal_one) December 29, 2023
That's how it's done pic.twitter.com/rm4Q52NmTP— Onion Weigher 𓄽 𓍝 (@onionweigher) December 30, 2023
Barack and Michelle at homepic.twitter.com/dEFhjihR6G https://t.co/7pkjF4xiT9— renny rogue (@renrogue_) December 29, 2023
This is how Jacob Elordi sits btw pic.twitter.com/10bkI4RVmr— nana | farleigh start stan acc (@screamdoIIs) December 29, 2023
I be rotating like a rotisserie chicken in my sleep https://t.co/QNbpciFWQA— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) December 30, 2023
Oh my god that is so cunty lmao https://t.co/DUK0kZJFnR— Karen Huger’s CVS Shoes (@spicykezzinnugg) December 30, 2023
"you don't need to apologize for everything"— ☔ (@Whotfismick) December 29, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/lDwtoHbz24
The DuoLingo Owl learning AAVE: https://t.co/q3IfttSZDp— mommiana 💙 (@mamawaterss) December 29, 2023
me when i hangout with somebody for the first time pic.twitter.com/N8ujNHN1Jy— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) December 29, 2023
https://t.co/6thTngvO31 pic.twitter.com/PFdMhjbAcq— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) December 30, 2023