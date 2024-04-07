Here Are All The Funny Tweets That Went Viral This Weekend
LOL.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
If you liked these tweets, make sure to give these users a follow for more funny content!
1.
How it feels to be an adult in this era: pic.twitter.com/Bq9pfFLxR4— BLH (@_RareDefined) April 5, 2024
2.
You’re dating Manny from Modern Family https://t.co/QMTSz6v2DH— Ed (@RuhangaEd) April 5, 2024
3.
My younger niece was non verbal last year and I just heard her tell her sister she’s going to throw her out the window — fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) April 5, 2024
4.
you want me to drink water. the thing that killed the titanic— yash (@dildoswagginzs) April 6, 2024
5.
nobody:— auntie majic (@1800buddha) April 5, 2024
NYC: pic.twitter.com/q43Pa4UOmV
6.
“meanwhile samantha was experiencing tremors of another kind across town ..” https://t.co/sZoEq02zk0— SINA SNOW (@yungk0ala) April 5, 2024
7.
Charlotte: it was a 4.8 on the richter scale!— Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 5, 2024
Miranda: the richter scale is a totally outdated method for measuring magnitudes and everyone knows it
Samantha: let’s just say it wasn’t the only thing making my walls shake this morning
Carrie: big is moving to paris
8.
this is sht my coworkers do and expect me to laugh... https://t.co/2k1qg5EEKC— playboy ☆ (@playboybena) April 6, 2024
9.
Y’all now that I’m home & my high of getting new things has worn off. That’s not a good deal lol👩🏽💻 https://t.co/eEQ6ZQWIJi— Saudiah B. (@SaudiahB2) April 6, 2024
10.
If the sun is blacking out at 1pm on a Monday than so am I— CoKane (@KanesCabDriv3r) April 6, 2024
11.
She dressed like Scooby Doo in that movie https://t.co/evEhhAJD4d— Jas (@META_JAS) April 5, 2024
12.
Baby, that is Michael Jackson!! https://t.co/5gEMHIRU3u— Jessie Marie ✨ (@jonthemarq) April 6, 2024
13.
So I’ve been stealing my wife’s face cream for the last couple of days. Come to find out it’s actually my face cream that she bought for me but never told me. The thrill was in the stealing and now it don’t moisturise the same.— Baba Voss (@midliferiot) April 5, 2024
14.
Before you watch this clip, I urge you, I BEG you: please try to imagine the wrongest way possible to pronounce “tzatziki” first, because all of your hair will be blown off your head https://t.co/U4PjfrU0eR— The Savvy Millennial™ (@G__R__A__G) April 5, 2024
15.
not to spoil the eclipse for y'all but bella chooses edward lol— soup🌱 (@thrluv) April 5, 2024