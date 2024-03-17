Skip To Content
    Here Are The Funniest Weekend Tweets You Missed

    LOL.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

    Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Twitter: @NieCourt

    New Line Cinema / Twitter: @AuthorCharish

    Disney / Twitter: @iconnnorpop

    Twitter: @whyrev

    @tricecoll26 / Twitter: @yungk0ala

    Warner Bros / Twitter: @heartkiss_

    Twitter: @diegofye

    Public Domain / Getty Images / NBC / Twitter: @SaeedDiCaprio

    Food Network / Twitter: @b0mbchell_

    Twitter: @salemmitchell

    @mattaliya / Twitter: @armaniicelese

