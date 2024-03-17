My husband opening his eyes and rolling over: "Good Mor—"



Me: "SO APPARENTLY KATE IS *NOT* AN AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHER. SHE DID HER THESIS ON PHOTOGRAPHY AND WAS IN THE PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB AT ST. ANDREWS! HOW COULD SHE ALLOW SUCH A SHODDY PHOTO TO BE RELEASED?"



Him: pic.twitter.com/7Dqjd0GCIh