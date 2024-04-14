Here Are The Funniest, Most Viral Tweets From This Weekend

The Zendaya one, LOLOL.

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

1.

this was the chef https://t.co/3ePNCKF61R pic.twitter.com/1WzdclFlXl

— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 12, 2024
Cartoon Network / Twitter: @kirawontmiss

2.

Yeah, lemme get $25 on pump number uuuhhh….. pic.twitter.com/1wMTy0axbr

— DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) April 12, 2024
@resay.tok / Twitter: @DwayneJay

3.

JoJo Siwa is popping offfff in this new era pic.twitter.com/nYlYlOwzN2

— Ritzy Bitz (@ritzybitz) April 13, 2024
Pixar / Twitter: @ritzybitz

4.

no one at all:

state troopers: pic.twitter.com/zIS2fUVimB

— jas (@jjasshole) April 13, 2024
Twitter: @jjasshole

5.

Children are so progressive now, I just heard kids arranging a game of house at the park say “should we have a mom and a dad or two dads?” “Two dads…but one is evil.”

— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) April 13, 2024
Twitter: @clhubes

6.

My awful cousin has been arrested for … of all things… horse theft. Pioneer ass crime. Little house on the prairie ass crime.

— Jazz Drill (@hannaehwrites) April 13, 2024
Twitter: @hannaehwrites

7.

Why that baby ain’t got no coat on https://t.co/KypeZejjit

— wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) April 12, 2024
Twitter: @trillary_banks_

8.

Him : we are leaving at 6:00pm
Me at 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/qwUgJsLamG

— Invis🧜‍♀️ (@invis4yo) April 11, 2024
FOX/ Twitter: @invis4yo

9.

Don’t ever have anymore ideas. https://t.co/ipKiizK6uw

— Paradoxe, The Great (@Astronomikal1) April 14, 2024
Twitter: @Astronomikal1

10.

crazy girl running up n down the block https://t.co/tGPflD5Mvi

— ɳყαɦ! (@JINKIESBTCH) April 13, 2024
Twitter: @JINKIESBTCH
Here's the reference, if you don't get it.

11.

HBO / Twitter: @alexxmalloy

12.

“Tacos” on LOAF bread??!! https://t.co/foGdQrm1MU pic.twitter.com/ewvasIh49n

— Chris. (@chefmade_92) April 13, 2024
Universal Pictures / Twitter: @chefmade_92

13.

Do celebrities get diarrhea? Can’t imagine Zendaya experiencing what I’m going through right now

— Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) April 13, 2024
Twitter: @DanManCarney

14.

We gonna be reenacting Greys Anatomy https://t.co/h5WQkMJFuh

— bria celest (@55mmbae) April 13, 2024
Twitter: @55mmbae

15.

Person in a wide stance taking a selfie in a large mirror, wearing a hat, blazer, and casual pants
Twitter: @DewaynePerkins

if you're not chronically online, here's the joke.

16.

The sleeping bag my parents sent me to peoples houses with at 7 years old pic.twitter.com/qMlkHGPKh7

— florida woman 🐊 (@stephanicci) April 13, 2024
Twitter: @stephanicci

17.

I can't believe at one point I was 7 pounds 5 oz like I really let myself go.

— 𝐇★𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋🥡 (@mainbitchclique) April 13, 2024
Twitter: @mainbitchclique

18.

me when it’s a woman taking revenge pic.twitter.com/2RPAUMvv4i

— 🦢ً (@memeskaif) April 12, 2024
TIPS Films / Matchbox Pictures / Twitter: @memeskaif

19.

it is horrible when your birthday is over like now i’m just a civilian

— charlie (@chunkbardey) April 12, 2024
Twitter: @chunkbardey

