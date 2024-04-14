Here Are The Funniest, Most Viral Tweets From This Weekend
The Zendaya one, LOLOL.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
If you liked these tweets, make sure to give these users a follow for more funny content!
1.
this was the chef https://t.co/3ePNCKF61R pic.twitter.com/1WzdclFlXl— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 12, 2024
2.
Yeah, lemme get $25 on pump number uuuhhh….. pic.twitter.com/1wMTy0axbr— DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) April 12, 2024
3.
JoJo Siwa is popping offfff in this new era pic.twitter.com/nYlYlOwzN2— Ritzy Bitz (@ritzybitz) April 13, 2024
4.
no one at all:— jas (@jjasshole) April 13, 2024
state troopers: pic.twitter.com/zIS2fUVimB
5.
Children are so progressive now, I just heard kids arranging a game of house at the park say “should we have a mom and a dad or two dads?” “Two dads…but one is evil.”— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) April 13, 2024
6.
My awful cousin has been arrested for … of all things… horse theft. Pioneer ass crime. Little house on the prairie ass crime.— Jazz Drill (@hannaehwrites) April 13, 2024
7.
Why that baby ain’t got no coat on https://t.co/KypeZejjit— wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) April 12, 2024
8.
Him : we are leaving at 6:00pm— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) April 11, 2024
Me at 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/qwUgJsLamG
9.
Don’t ever have anymore ideas. https://t.co/ipKiizK6uw— Paradoxe, The Great (@Astronomikal1) April 14, 2024
10.
crazy girl running up n down the block https://t.co/tGPflD5Mvi— ɳყαɦ! (@JINKIESBTCH) April 13, 2024
11.
https://t.co/YZVmzQVMaf pic.twitter.com/Viu3f9VECh— Alex (@alexxmalloy) April 12, 2024
12.
“Tacos” on LOAF bread??!! https://t.co/foGdQrm1MU pic.twitter.com/ewvasIh49n— Chris. (@chefmade_92) April 13, 2024
13.
Do celebrities get diarrhea? Can’t imagine Zendaya experiencing what I’m going through right now— Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) April 13, 2024
14.
We gonna be reenacting Greys Anatomy https://t.co/h5WQkMJFuh— bria celest (@55mmbae) April 13, 2024
15.
16.
The sleeping bag my parents sent me to peoples houses with at 7 years old pic.twitter.com/qMlkHGPKh7— florida woman 🐊 (@stephanicci) April 13, 2024
17.
I can't believe at one point I was 7 pounds 5 oz like I really let myself go.— 𝐇★𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋🥡 (@mainbitchclique) April 13, 2024
18.
me when it’s a woman taking revenge pic.twitter.com/2RPAUMvv4i— 🦢ً (@memeskaif) April 12, 2024
19.
it is horrible when your birthday is over like now i’m just a civilian— charlie (@chunkbardey) April 12, 2024