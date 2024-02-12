Super Bowl LVIII: The Funniest Tweets, Memes, And Reactions That Had Me In Stitches
LMAO.
Soooo many hilarious tweets happened during this year's Super Bowl. Here are some of the funniest I saw.
When you feel a spider crawling around your body #AppleMusicHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vwp9Uvh8DP— Carl Sumner (@carlsumner93) February 12, 2024
“I love your song the sun will come out tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/IOT7TZgnkL— Riley 🐍🖤 (@RiledUpForSwift) February 11, 2024
Quentin Tarantino during the Jesus washing feet commercial pic.twitter.com/Nn8Z1JXk3E— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 11, 2024
me going from couch nap to my actual bed pic.twitter.com/GAK5BDQYCJ— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) February 11, 2024
me when i’m overstimulated at the function pic.twitter.com/u6chmC0QHN— sam (@swieder13) February 11, 2024
“what does grrah mean” pic.twitter.com/CsD7LPuVmZ— tortured poet faith⸆⸉ (@outhewoodsyet) February 11, 2024
blake simultaneously serving but also looking like she’s about to try ruin a glee club https://t.co/BipGdpQE4F— molly 🪩 (@faithforgotten7) February 11, 2024
google search: what is an ice spice pic.twitter.com/e6zuLitjeJ— Riley 🐍🖤 (@RiledUpForSwift) February 11, 2024
its so unserious 😭 https://t.co/kuWBNEVTwY pic.twitter.com/3cBC3jYoHr— sunny ッ (xion’s version) (@_usertweets) February 12, 2024
February 12, 2024
why did my dumb ass think this was North West #Superbowl #halftimeshow pic.twitter.com/G7lEg3cbNW— garlic breath (@lahonig) February 12, 2024
Temu used y’all’s credit card info to buy two Super Bowl ads— Tay *redacted* (@tayredacted) February 12, 2024
this was usher tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/ibTeMSZe7j— omeo 𖤐 (@ihyomeo) February 12, 2024
Justin bieber fans on their way to work tomorrow after he didn’t join usher for the halftime show and let the fans relive their childhood #SuperBowl2024 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/PJH6NIQFIm— A (@Aadam_12) February 12, 2024
taylor when she goes to celebrate with travis after the game and they tell her he already left with ariana pic.twitter.com/bMio47lm0l— bray (@arianaculture) February 12, 2024
USHER RIPPING HIS SHIRT OFF LIKE THAT WHILE SINGING CONFESSIONS? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iAd37rseFU— ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) February 12, 2024
Me when Alecia Keys voice cracked on that first note. #SuperBowl #Halftimeshow #Usher #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/uxcDPXFJwP— Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) February 12, 2024
“WHERE IS JUSTIN BIEBER” pic.twitter.com/aMKBnEFPRh— vicky (@vickymykh) February 12, 2024
Beyonce: “Drop the new music.”— Keaton Delmar Johns (@KeatonDJohns) February 12, 2024
Me:
pic.twitter.com/Cp6DsTnYLi
march 8th — eternal sunshine— welp. (@YSLONIKA) February 12, 2024
march 29th — act ii
april 19th — The Tortured Poets Department
Rihanna GET UP NOW… pic.twitter.com/bC3B07MoAn
SHE WEAR SHORT SKIRTS I WEAR TSHIRTS SHES CHEER CAPTAIN AND IM ON DA BLEACHERS pic.twitter.com/b5rImXLD6x— chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 12, 2024
WHO AT NICKELODEON LET THIS SLIDE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zj1SoezU1v— Jose Escobar (@Jose__Bruhh) February 12, 2024
Keke Palmer baby daddy somewhere talmbout “SEE!!?” https://t.co/pqa0oRYsXZ— TIKI (@whoDAfuckisTIKI) February 12, 2024
when a guy with an android texts me pic.twitter.com/7wP6V6isrj— kyttes 🪁 (@kyttes) February 12, 2024
Jermaine Dupri was like pic.twitter.com/JL9LkjRA5h— The Maestro (@Sax_2012) February 12, 2024
Usher #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/F4ZIUTCiNB— Mathi 🇳🇱 (@mathisierra) February 12, 2024
AMC Employee: Can I see your ID for your A-list?— Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 12, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/erHyIkVx9K
Ice spice is just like me (no idea what is going on)— iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) February 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/xhR0P8vVe7
Jeff Goldblum looks like a fan who’s on the big screen for the first time in his life😂 pic.twitter.com/Mjqk2zneo6— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) February 12, 2024
Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community! 💕🏈— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2024