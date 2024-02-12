Skip To Content
Super Bowl LVIII: The Funniest Tweets, Memes, And Reactions That Had Me In Stitches

LMAO.

Chelsea Stewart
Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Soooo many hilarious tweets happened during this year's Super Bowl. Here are some of the funniest I saw.

NFL / Twitter: @carlsumner93

Twitter: @RiledUpForSwift

Twitter: @funnybrad

NFL / Twitter: @its_whitney

NFL / Twitter: @swieder13

Twitter: @outhewoodsyet

NFL / Twitter: @faithforgotten7

Twitter: @RiledUpForSwift

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @_usertweets

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @cjzero

NFL / Twitter: @lahonig

Twitter: @tayredacted

Fox / Twitter: @ihyomeo

Twitter: @Aadam_12

Disney / Twitter: @arianaculture

Fox / Twitter: @CELESTlALY

@normanfreeman / Twitter: @electricsoul123

NFL / Twitter: @vickymykh

Hot Ones / Twitter: @KeatonDJohns

Twitter: @YSLONIKA

NFL / Twitter: @jonmoxIeys

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @Jose__Bruhh

NFL / Twitter: @whoDAfuckisTIKI

Universal Pictures / Twitter: @kyttes

Twitter: @Sax_2012

Columbia Pictures / Twitter: @mathisierra

NFL / Twitter: @americanamemes

NFL / Twitter: @hotmessjunk

NFL / Twitter: @Romi_Bean

Twitter: @HillaryClinton

