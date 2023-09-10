    Elon Musk And Grimes's Third Baby Name Led To A Bunch Of Twitter Jokes

    The Harry Potter one. LMAO.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    Elon Musk and Grimes are parents of not two kids, but three!

    Elon Musk and Grimes on the red carpet
    So, you know that they already had a son, 3-year-old X Æ A-12, and a 1-year-old daughter named Y.

    Grimes and Elon Musk posing for photos with people at an event
    They also secretly welcomed a child named Techno Mechanicus, whom they affectionately call Tau, according to the New York Times's review of Elon's upcoming biography.

    Closeup of Elon and Grimes at an outdoor event
    The book was written by journalist Walter Isaacson, who's behind other bios from people like Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein.

    Elon confirmed the birth on X, too, along with the inspiration behind the name:

    It's unclear when the two welcomed the child.

    And jokes pretty much started rolling out from there. Here are 11 of the best ones:

