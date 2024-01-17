Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Dua Lipa Reacted To Those "Go Girl, Give Us Nothing" Memes And It Sounds Like Her Feelings Were Hurt

    A social media user commented that Dua was giving "nothing" while performing at an awards show, launching a bunch of memes and jokes at Dua's expense.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Dua Lipa was not amused by those "Go girl, give us nothing" memes.

    Dua Lipa tucking her hair behind her ear while on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    If you remember, the memes originated from her performance at the 2018 Brit Awards. In a now-deleted comment, a viewer wrote, "Go girl, give us nothing" in response to a clip of Dua spiritlessly shaking her hips onstage, resulting in a bunch of memes and mean comments.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Reflecting on the moment in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Dua admitted it was "painful" when she saw the jokes online.

    A closeup of Dua Lipa at an event
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    “I did find that really hurtful, and I found it really painful because I was like, ‘I’m finally getting to do something that I love to do, and I’m being shut down, that I just can’t seem to do anything right,’” she shared.

    A closeup of Dua in front of a mic during a sirius xm interview
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM

    "Not only that, but I was also being thrown around the world," Dua added, explaining that, at the time, she had to do "lots of promos, lots of rehearsing, lots of everything, and not having really time to perfect anything."

    Acloseup of Dua in a dress for an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    The pop star previously said how the criticism she faced led her to want to improve her future performances.

    Dua singing into a mic on stage
    Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

    “I just wanted to make sure that this time around, I was very much in control of the fact that I'm going to do the music, then I'm going to rehearse," she told Vanity Fair in 2021.

    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    "And then when I come in and I do the performances, they're all going to be amazing," she continued. "I'm going to prove to people that I can do this and that I'm here to stay."

    Read her full Rolling Stone interview here.