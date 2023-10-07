    Doja Cat Is Being Called Out For Wearing A Sam Hyde T-Shirt

    "I can’t keep defending you."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Doja Cat is being called out for wearing a shirt with Sam Hyde's face on it.

    closeup of doja
    John Nacion / WireImage

    The "Attention" singer took to her Instagram feed yesterday and shared photos of herself wearing the shirt inside a car. According to Insider, she also posted a pic in the tee to her Instagram Story.

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    Sam, if you don't know, is a troll and comedian who cowrote the sketch-comedy show Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace. The series premiered on Adult Swim in 2016 but was canceled after one season after complaints that it featured racist, sexist, and bigoted themes.

    closeup of him in a hooded jacket
    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Additionally, Sam has been linked to the alt-right and has publicly backed neo-Nazi causes. In 2017, he reportedly donated $5,000 to Andrew Anglin, who founded the neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer, after Andrew was sued by the Southern Poverty Law Center for his alleged harassment of a Jewish woman in Montana.

    closeup of doja
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    You might have also seen Sam's face on social media — he's often baselessly linked to mass shootings around the US. 

    When Sam was previously asked whether he belonged to the alt-right, he responded, asking: "Is that some sort of indie book store?"

    Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    And when he was questioned about his donation on behalf of the Daily Stormer, he said: “Don’t worry so much about money. Worry about if people start deciding to kill reporters. That’s a quote."

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    So yeah, a lot of people aren't fans of him — and they weren't thrilled to see Doja wearing him on her shirt.

    Pierre Suu / Getty Images

    Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "imagine being a pick me for incels… like doja cat is really trying her best to be cancelled and un-famous again just so she can get back to those racial chat rooms full time."

    Twitter: @ONSOMEPACSHIT
    They're referencing how, in 2020, Doja was accused of participating in racist chat rooms on Tinychat, which she denied.

    Another said her behavior is "getting ridiculous."

    Twitter: @itszaeok

    Twitter: @WickedNFine

    Twitter: @arianaunext

    "Yeah, man. Y'all gonna have cancel Doja Cat. Ion care how talented she is," another Twitter user said.

    Twitter: @MrGee54

    Doja hasn't yet directly responded to the backlash, but she re-uploaded the pic to her Instagram grid with the shirt cropped out, along with a series of eye roll emojis. You can see the post below.