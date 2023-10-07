Doja Cat Is Being Called Out For Wearing A Sam Hyde T-Shirt

Browse links
"I can’t keep defending you."
imagine being a pick me for incels… like doja cat is really trying her best to be cancelled and un-famous again just so she can get back to those racial chat rooms full time https://t.co/kO3PQZk9He— 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 ☥ ³³³ (@ONSOMEPACSHIT) October 7, 2023
doja cat BEEN weird but the music ate so bad i had to chalk them chatroom feet shenanigans up to fake news. but this getting ridiculous— zae (@itszaeok) October 7, 2023
Doja Cat really has deep rooted issues as a woman & she thinks being an “edge lord” for ugly white men makes her different..— Bella Goth ☀️ (@WickedNFine) October 7, 2023
Oh girl… I can’t keep defending you 😭— steven ❀ (@arianaunext) October 7, 2023
Yeah man. Yall gonna have cancel Doja Cat. Ion care how talented she is— Head Broke Boi Will (@MrGee54) October 7, 2023