Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Dakota Johnson Is Being Called Out For Her "Arrogant" Response To The Nepo Baby Discourse

    "The reason Dakota Johnson says whatever she wants, whenever she wants is because of her extreme level of privilege and access to fame. She's a perfect nepo baby example, including the tantrum about having it pointed out."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As you know, there's been a whole lot of discussion lately about Hollywood nepo babies and the privilege that comes with being the offspring of another famous person.

    While it's not a new topic, the conversation was reignited in late 2022 after New York Magazine posted an article about the "nepo-baby boom" in Hollywood with the recent rise of celebrity children like Maude Apatow, Hailey Bieber, and Brooklyn Beckham.

    celebs on a float dragged by a boat
    J. Almasi / GC Images

    Many of these aforementioned babies will tell you that they were indeed privileged — some have even embraced the title at times.

    hailee bieber wearing a shirt that says nepo baby
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    While others have completely rejected it.

    closeup of lilly rose depp
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

    Like, Dakota Johnson, for example.

    closeup of dakota johnson
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    The Madame Web actor, whose parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, was recently asked about her thoughts on the nepo baby debate, and she admitted she found it very "lame."

    Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    "When that first started, I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring," she told TODAY. "Like, if you're a journalist, write about something else. It's just lame."

    Twitter: @TODAYshow

    Of course, people had a lot to say about that too, with many criticizing Dakota's attitude and failure to recognize her privilege in the interview:

    TODAY / Twitter: @joelle_welling

    TODAY / Twitter: @LizzyLaurie

    TODAY / Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

    TODAY / Twitter: @imbethmccoll

    VH1 / TODAY / Twitter: @NosiphoL__

    Bravo / TODAY / Twitter: @LOKISPACEGEMS

    TODAY / Twitter: @R0SYLNS

    Dakota hasn't yet responded to the criticism, but we'll let you know if she does.