Dakota Johnson Is Being Called Out For Her "Arrogant" Response To The Nepo Baby Discourse

"The reason Dakota Johnson says whatever she wants, whenever she wants is because of her extreme level of privilege and access to fame. She's a perfect nepo baby example, including the tantrum about having it pointed out."
Dakota Johnson speaks to @hodakotb about ‘Madame Web,’ how she feels about the trajectory of her career, how her dad Don Johnson cut her off financially, her thoughts on the ‘nepo baby’ label and more.— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2024
And you’re always invited to join us all day, Dakota! pic.twitter.com/yd5grJOdDS
she's not a good enough actress to be so indignant about it. it's a joke relax https://t.co/MwVEeLeB7Z— joelle wellington (@joelle_welling) February 8, 2024
The reason Dakota Johnson says whatever she wants whenever she wants is because of her extreme level of privilege and access to fame. She's a perfect nepo baby example, including the tantrum about having it pointed out. https://t.co/mW18vKzzZf— Liz (@LizzyLaurie) February 9, 2024
An actress who can’t act telling journalists how to do their jobs is CRAZY. https://t.co/wIP0hhX6YQ— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 8, 2024
sorry but this is not charming and i’m surprised that many of you are seeing it that way https://t.co/FSUPhSEnhz— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) February 8, 2024
Why are nepo babies so annoying 🙄😒 you’re a nepo baby it’s okay embrace it and improve your craft https://t.co/sac9zgN1U7 pic.twitter.com/jpbknWZx3O— Nosipho (@NosiphoL__) February 9, 2024
Dakota Johnson is so fucking annoying and arrogant , she’s exactly what a nepo baby is getting opportunities for roles knowing she’s a bad actress and with the personality of an asparagus. She wants to tell journalists do their jobs maybe she should do hers first. https://t.co/11pc4TNuce pic.twitter.com/Dr6vgws61F— keke ❀ libra’s #HISS 🐍🇵🇸 (@LOKISPACEGEMS) February 9, 2024
grandmother is tippi hedren, mama melanie griffith, daddy don johnson, stepdad antonio banderas, childhood best friend is literally elvis' daughter and y'all thought she didn't take this nepo baby shit serious https://t.co/tTXJXALAo6— Theystar Royco (@R0SYLNS) February 8, 2024