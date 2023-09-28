    "Black Math" — You Know, Like "Girl Math" — Is Trending, And The Examples That People Are Sharing Are Hilarious

    "Black math is losing the house key, and your momma somehow equating that to someone being able to just walk into her house."

    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    At this point, I'm sure you've heard all about "girl math."

    cash being handed over
    Yasindmrblk / Getty Images

    If not, it's a term used to describe a kind of logic some women use to justify their spending.

    All Blk / giphy.com

    An example is, like, if I spent $100 yesterday at Trader Joe's, but I got a $75 refund from Zara, I basically only spent $25. 🤷‍♀️

    After "girl math" went viral, people started talking about boy math and then Black math to joke about other things that make sense to them but maybe not many others. Here are some of the funniest examples that people have shared so far.

