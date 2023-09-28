"Black Math" — You Know, Like "Girl Math" — Is Trending, And The Examples That People Are Sharing Are Hilarious
"Black math is losing the house key, and your momma somehow equating that to someone being able to just walk into her house."
If not, it's a term used to describe a kind of logic some women use to justify their spending.
After "girl math" went viral, people started talking about boy math and then Black math to joke about other things that make sense to them but maybe not many others. Here are some of the funniest examples that people have shared so far.
Black math is losing the house key and your momma somehow equating that to someone being able to just walk into her house.— 💕 Doll Face. ✨ (@smoke_nd_pearlz) September 26, 2023
“All damn day” = 15 minutes https://t.co/oRg4gfwjQz— MrsBundrige (@MrsBundrige) September 26, 2023
Black math: if you’re within 10-15 minutes of your destination, you’re close enough to tell folks you’re pulling up right now— Z A Y (@thebreakfastgod) September 26, 2023
“A whole” = something that can’t be possibly be halved.— Brittany | Influencer Marketing + Social Media (@MissBeeBright) September 26, 2023
e.g: “a whole dog ran out the yard & chased me” https://t.co/6hDP3PGhdd
black math is solving the square root of how many people finna be there? the greater the quantity, the less likely one may be to go. #blackmath pic.twitter.com/kLJgYwgsEm— Asia Mason (@AsiaRMason) September 26, 2023
Calculating your first paycheck at a new job. https://t.co/m5hrXtdXNA— B. Ham the Human (@CallMiBHam) September 26, 2023
Everyone and their momma = 5 people max. Black Math. https://t.co/3S2fmX77pJ— Deets (@ScottieBeam) September 26, 2023
“Lemme call you right back” = indefinite amount of time https://t.co/ZuXbBG1yZN— Jason Weintraub (@JRtheWriter) September 26, 2023
Black math is your older cousin being your Auntie because AGE.— THEEORANGE1️⃣.⚡️👑 (@_AllEyezOnZee) September 26, 2023
Black math is not being the one nor the two https://t.co/MTjAsNvlDz— I Hope I Dont Sound Ridiculous but.. (@DasaniWThaDrip) September 27, 2023
not being the one, but somehow being the right one https://t.co/lETnHPbXLG— juski (IG: EARRINGDEALER) (@earringdealer1) September 26, 2023
Black Math is when something costs $75 and we say “A HUNNIT DAMN DOLLARS?!” https://t.co/Yr5Rzi1wPw— 💎Goddess Hiromi💎 (@blaaksuedepumps) September 26, 2023
1 cop = they out here today https://t.co/tY1eA9G6oB— i am a terrible Woman! The Worst! Awful! Touchable (@1ittlep1ittle) September 26, 2023
Saying I’ll be there in 10 mins when I didn’t leave the house and I live 30 minutes away.— Shad💻 (@RashadShabazzz) September 26, 2023
Black math is not starting your lunch break TIL AFTER you go get your food. Then it starts.— ©️ (@_Caurita) September 26, 2023
how many 30 seconds it take to heat the food up https://t.co/5o5vlQN6TF— commissions open (@KNGSHxT) September 26, 2023
Buy your kids a size 4 shoe instead of a size 3 because they'll grow into it.— Benny Bey Heated (@iShotWakaFlocka) September 26, 2023
Fifty-Leven— So Good We Named It! (@SoGoodWeNamedlt) September 26, 2023
Umpteen
This that & the 3rd pic.twitter.com/hWRb2mahtZ
When the pastor says "I'm gonna let y'all go in 1 minute". That means 2 more hours of church service.— Benny Bey Heated (@iShotWakaFlocka) September 26, 2023
We got McDonald's at the house = Spaghetti from two days ago— Cali Caviar⚜️ (@SpenStillTalkin) September 26, 2023