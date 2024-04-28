Bhad Bhabie Just Revealed She Dissolved "All" Of Her Fillers, And It's Quite The Transformation Already

She joins a list of celebrities who have reversed their cosmetic procedures.

by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Bhad Bhabie has said goodbye to her facial fillers, joining a list of celebrities who have reversed their cosmetic procedures, including Kylie Jenner, Angela White, and Courteney Cox.

Closeup of Bhad Bhabie
Jason Koerner / Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group

The model and rapper, who found fame after a viral 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, first revealed in 2021 that she'd had fillers and other work done.

Closeup of Bhad Bhabie
Wil R / GC Images

"I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt," she said on Instagram following plastic surgery speculation (via E! News). "I've told y'all that multiple times."

Bhad Bhabie onstage
Jason Koerner / Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group

But, as she recently explained, she's since reversed her fillers to have a more natural and youthful appearance.

Closeup of Bhad Bhabie
Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

Bhad revealed the news yesterday on Instagram, alongside a video of herself after having it taken out.

Bhad Bhabie and another woman in a vehicle
Wil R / GC Images

"Dissolved all my filler," she wrote while showing the results.

Closeup of Bhad Bhabie
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/bhadbhabie/?hl=en

Bhad said that in addition to her lips, she'd had filler in her cheeks and chin.

"Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it," she continued, adding that "it makes you look so much older and blocks you lymphatic draining system causing pillow face!"

Photo of Bhad Bhabie touching her face, wearing a black top, with facial piercings and tattoos. Text overlays express gratitude
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/bhadbhabie/?hl=en

She also tagged her injector and thanked her for helping remove it.

This is before and after the fillers.

Fuse /  youtube.com, Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/bhadbhabie/?hl=en

I think you can see results already!