The model and rapper, who found fame after a viral 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, first revealed in 2021 that she'd had fillers and other work done.
"I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt," she said on Instagram following plastic surgery speculation (via E! News). "I've told y'all that multiple times."
But, as she recently explained, she's since reversed her fillers to have a more natural and youthful appearance.
Bhad revealed the news yesterday on Instagram, alongside a video of herself after having it taken out.
"Dissolved all my filler," she wrote while showing the results.
Bhad said that in addition to her lips, she'd had filler in her cheeks and chin.
"Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it," she continued, adding that "it makes you look so much older and blocks you lymphatic draining system causing pillow face!"
She also tagged her injector and thanked her for helping remove it.