Angela "Blac Chyna" White embraced her natural beauty for her latest Instagram post.
On Wednesday, the reality shared a video of herself with a fresh face and "no filter," highlighting her transformation since she started removing her facial filler last year.
"This is no filter," Angela said, showing her face at different angles. "Just pure skin, baby...and the sun," she added, laughing.
People (including myself) were all like this "😍😍😍" in the comments of the post.
One fan said, "Angela. After removing those fillers, you look great, confident, and happier," which, as you can see, she liked.
Many praised her for embracing her natural beauty.
While others said more of this, pls!
"Come thru gorgeous," another fan wrote.
The Rob & Chyna star first revealed in March 2023 that she was getting her fillers dissolved, as well as her breast and silicone butt injections removed. She candidly explained her decision in an Instagram video at the time. "Enough is enough. It all has to come out," she said. "Back to the baseline. Honestly, I'm just tired of the look, and it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face."
Ultimately, she took the filler out of her lips, cheeks, and jawline.
Here's pics of her before she removed the filler, immediately after she dissolved it, and now, one year later.
I know — She looks amazing! So happy for you and your transformation, Angela. 🫶