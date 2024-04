Thestar first revealed in March 2023 that she was getting her fillers dissolved, as well as her breast and silicone butt injections removed. She candidly explained her decision in an Instagram video at the time. "Enough is enough. It all has to come out," she said . "Back to the baseline. Honestly, I'm just tired of the look, and it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face."