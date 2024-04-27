    Blac Chyna Posted Her Unedited Face, One Year After Dissolving Her Facial Fillers

    It's the skin for me.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Angela "Blac Chyna" White embraced her natural beauty for her latest Instagram post.

    Close-up of a celebrity smiling, wearing a varsity-style jacket
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    On Wednesday, the reality shared a video of herself with a fresh face and "no filter," highlighting her transformation since she started removing her facial filler last year.

    Close-up of a celebrity in a black feathered outfit with a bejeweled headpiece
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    This pic is from February 2023, a month before she began the process.

    "This is no filter," Angela said, showing her face at different angles. "Just pure skin, baby...and the sun," she added, laughing.

    People (including myself) were all like this "😍😍😍" in the comments of the post.

    One fan said, "Angela. After removing those fillers, you look great, confident, and happier," which, as you can see, she liked.

    Comment on a social media post praising Angela for looking confident and happier after filler removal, includes clapping hands emoji
    Instagram: @blacchyna

    Many praised her for embracing her natural beauty.

    Comment on social media with emojis and complimenting phrase, including &#x27;Naturally Beautiful and stunning.&#x27;
    Instagram: @blacchyna

    While others said more of this, pls!

    Comment on social media post reads, &quot;You are looking amazing keep it up,&quot; with applause emoji, has 2 likes
    Instagram: @blacchyna

    "Come thru gorgeous," another fan wrote.

    A screenshot of a social media comment by user melissa3p complimenting someone by writing &quot;Come thru Gorgeous!!&quot;
    Instagram: @blacchyna

    The Rob & Chyna star first revealed in March 2023 that she was getting her fillers dissolved, as well as her breast and silicone butt injections removed. She candidly explained her decision in an Instagram video at the time. "Enough is enough. It all has to come out," she said. "Back to the baseline. Honestly, I'm just tired of the look, and it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face."

    Woman with ornate black headpiece and feathered outfit
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Ultimately, she took the filler out of her lips, cheeks, and jawline.

    Here's pics of her before she removed the filler, immediately after she dissolved it, and now, one year later.

    Momodu Mansaray / WireImage, Paras Griffin / Getty Images, Instagram: @blacchyna

    I know — She looks amazing! So happy for you and your transformation, Angela. 🫶