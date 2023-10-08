    The Funniest "She Ain't No Diva" Memes After That Viral Beyoncé Concert Moment

    Chelsea Stewart
    Yesterday, someone texted me a hilarious resurfaced clip from Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.

    Closeup of Beyoncé
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    It happened at one of her shows during her performance of "Diva."

    Beyoncé was on the "she ain't no diva" part when she appeared to jokingly motion at people in the front, before looking back with a smile.

    By the end of the night, "she ain't no diva" had become a viral meme on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the funniest.

    Marvel / Twitter: @CammyDisco

    Bravo / Twitter: @_bobsworld_

    FX / Twitter: @yofavevirgoo

    DreamWorks Pictures / Twitter: @LaVidaYeauxduh

    Cartoon Network / Twitter: @stickysweett1

    Threshold Entertainment / New Line Cinema / Twitter: @airmanderful

    VH1 / Bravo / Twitter: @RobbYGunnZ

    Touchstone Pictures / Twitter: @TheCurtisJr_

    VH1 / HBO / Twitter: @Marknique_

    Kylie Jenner / Twitter: @gangstaGURRY

    Steve Granitz / Wire Image / DreamWorks Pictures /  Twitter: @StevieDerrick_

    Beacon Pictures / Wonderworks Films / Twitter: @BaconOverHoes

    Zeus / Twitter: @myluvislikewo

    Marvel / Disney+ / Bravo /  Twitter: @djdimple_bk

    OWN / DreamWorks Pictures / Twitter: @HoochieDoll

    NBC / Twitter: @StOlafStories

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @AshleyKSmalls

    Twitter: @TheJream2

    Twitter: @someswaggt

    Toei Animation / NBC / Twitter: @TiffieStarchild

    Twitter: @__iamjeremy

    PBS Kids / Twitter: @wutadae_

    And then, lastly:

    Bravo / Twitter: @TheTitanBaddie

    The Renaissance tour concluded on Oct. 1 in Missouri, but you can relive the show through our content here, here, and here.