The Funniest "She Ain't No Diva" Memes After That Viral Beyoncé Concert Moment
I can't.
It happened at one of her shows during her performance of "Diva."
Beyoncé was on the "she ain't no diva" part when she appeared to jokingly motion at people in the front, before looking back with a smile.
i would gag so bad if Beyoncé pointed at me & said that😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OnO0mREFVI— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 30, 2023
By the end of the night, "she ain't no diva" had become a viral meme on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the funniest.
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA! https://t.co/zQjGYibzTs pic.twitter.com/quNAofvJgX— I am Camazing! (@CammyDisco) October 7, 2023
SHE AIN'T NO DIVA https://t.co/kXMERjzQWq pic.twitter.com/7g5Rgz2WoD— Bobby✌🏽 (@_bobsworld_) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA https://t.co/CCXWg55UQR pic.twitter.com/nlzSf6E5sP— BEY4PAY 🐝 (@yofavevirgoo) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA pic.twitter.com/ceY6TmpCpb— Edgar Allan Purr. (@LaVidaYeauxduh) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN'T NO DIVA https://t.co/VK2ZDtQHhz pic.twitter.com/KOiZEVZJbr— terrance (@stickysweett1) October 8, 2023
She ain’t no DIVA! https://t.co/915mPOLwnG pic.twitter.com/KTXx2yo3al— They looped, I looped (@airmanderful) October 8, 2023
She ain’t no Diva ‼️ https://t.co/MbhGAdzTJu pic.twitter.com/n9zFy37Ty5— Shirley Cheaten🇧🇧 (@RobbYGunnZ) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA https://t.co/DZLEulPx6w pic.twitter.com/bgne9DBls5— Curtis (@TheCurtisJr_) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN'T NO DIVA! https://t.co/8znxJUiI9y pic.twitter.com/VYm3r8Ljo8— morque✨ (@Marknique_) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/uwvvdobSdS pic.twitter.com/2H2GlXIfcq— gary bradshaw. (@gangstaGURRY) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA https://t.co/JVXvJGLxtl pic.twitter.com/TAdbqMpcQr— 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬,𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜. (@StevieDerrick_) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA https://t.co/QKUpvI6fVz pic.twitter.com/n18nqg4W09— it’s me, im the villian 😳😫✨ (@BaconOverHoes) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVApic.twitter.com/GlPGS7EJAL https://t.co/xveuwriP0h— 𝑱𝒄シ (@myluvislikewo) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN'T NO DIVA https://t.co/Abu01pfWBl pic.twitter.com/xzXjw5Ql7O— Harley Singh (@djdimple_bk) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA https://t.co/KbguTGAThB pic.twitter.com/HAYlgfNiA2— Pure/Estrodial (@HoochieDoll) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN'T NO DIVA! pic.twitter.com/xyMOTX1OWI— St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA pic.twitter.com/QzCOZ4c2Ff— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) October 8, 2023
SHE AINT NO DIVA https://t.co/xpnmMJRGGH pic.twitter.com/Jr3APXjnGi— Alucard - Son of Dracula (@TheJream2) October 8, 2023
"She ain't no DIVA!"🫵 https://t.co/59OGqWfJJh pic.twitter.com/Ko7zX23Ifh— someswaggt (@someswaggt) October 7, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA https://t.co/q8U5l86Xm0 pic.twitter.com/ifEvzWFLXw— Malibu Tiffie 🌴💖✨ (@TiffieStarchild) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA https://t.co/UgHY37YZ85 pic.twitter.com/193rSDOIrs— jt. (@__iamjeremy) October 8, 2023
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA! https://t.co/UOKbct7cuS pic.twitter.com/pyNZEiMWoY— Daé 🫰🏽 (@wutadae_) October 8, 2023
And then, lastly:
No because could you imagine being at the Beyonce concert with your homegirl and Beyonce points to her and says "She Ain't No Diva"— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) October 8, 2023
It would have to be the last time we hang out. pic.twitter.com/8XKMMyT4Hp