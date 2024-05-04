    Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's Daughter, Responded To People Saying She Should Take Ozempic

    "You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know Ava Phillippe. She's Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter. We always talk about how much she and her mom look alike.

    Closeup of Ava Phillippe
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    Well, sadly, people have been talking about her appearance in a different way — namely, by body-shaming her — forcing Ava to speak out.

    Closeup of Ava Phillippe
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    She addressed the comments yesterday on TikTok, noting that there had been "two different strangers commenting on [her] body."

    Closeup of Ava Phillippe
    Gotham / GC Images

    "The first said I should get on Ozempic because I'm too fat," she wrote over the video, which showed her applying lipstick to the tune of "Just a Girl" by No Doubt. "The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin."

    Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    "My weight did not change in the time period between their comments," the 24-year-old continued, adding that, even if it did, "it wouldn't be any of their business."

    Ava Phillippe on the red carpet
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    "It's such bullshit," she stated. "No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with."

    Closeup of Ava Phillippe
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Stella McCartney

    Ava captioned the post, "Pretty is as pretty does, babes...& bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior."

    Ava Phillippe in a sequined dress with a white collar, bow at the neck, and carrying a shoulder bag
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Big Feelings

    She explained she's seen it happening "disproportionately to young girls & women," but also noted that "bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is."

    Ava Phillippe in black blazer and shorts making a heart shape with her hands at a Big Feelings event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Big Feelings

    "We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in," she concluded.

    Ava Phillippe in denim jacket over a light top, orange pants, and chunky necklace, smiling
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for ESPRIT

    Exactly. Watch the full clip here:

    @avaephillippe

    Pretty is as pretty does, babes...& bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior. 💋 #loveyouasyouare (P.S. I put "woman" because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.)

    ♬ Just A Girl (From "Clueless") - Soundtrack Wonder Band