Ariana Grande is requesting kindness from fans amid the release of her new album, Eternal Sunshine, which includes songs widely speculated to be about her divorce from Dalton Gomez as well as her budding relationship with Ethan Slater.
She shared the message on Instagram on Saturday, a day after the album's release. She said that while it does feature "a lot" of painful moments for her, she also created it with love and urged fans to be nice while discussing it.
"I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage," she wrote, adding that it's "also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music."
"I ask that you please do not [do that]. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite," she continued.
Ariana also said, "Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a [sic] line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely."
She concluded the message, writing, "Thank you! I love you!!!!!!!!"
Well, you heard her!
Eternal Sunshine is currently streaming on all music platforms.