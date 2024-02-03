Browse links
I thought we all were in agreement that no Anne Hathaway slander would be tolerated.
Rude and fake polite at the same time— Amaya Hand On Top (@SB61310298) January 31, 2024
she wasn’t rude rude, just a bit condescending. she was talking like how school teachers talk to students https://t.co/M0yiW6EE8s— Memo (semi-ia) | CIX 0 or 1? 🤔 (@memoDawitsGF) February 1, 2024
Not so much rude as deeply condescending and immensely full of herself. I always got this feeling about Ann, which is why I never liked her. https://t.co/37ekpDzQGI— Diana Booth (@DianaBo89025068) February 1, 2024
She was not being RUDE. @annehathaway handled the situation beautifully to ensure everyone was treated equally. https://t.co/3ZGtr0WC3k— Bex sassy bear 🐻 (@MissSassyBear1) February 3, 2024
Very polite. Celebrities are not obligated to engage with fans.— Mark McLain (@MarkMcLain) January 31, 2024