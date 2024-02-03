Skip To Content
Anne Hathaway's Encounter WIth Fans Leaves Many Wondering: Was She Being Rude?

I thought we all were in agreement that no Anne Hathaway slander would be tolerated.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Anne Hathaway is going viral after she denied photos with fans in a resurfaced video.

A closeup of Anne on the red carpet
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for National Board of Review

The clip was taken as Anne left a Valentino fashion show in July of 2022. In the clip, she's seen walking to her car, where a group of excited fans greet her.

Anne leaving an event wearing tall platform heels and a short sequined dress
Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

Anne allows them to take photos of her but denies posing for one just because there were so "many" people. She tells them, "I cannot take photos with everyone as there's too many of you, but I will stand here and wave if you would like to take a photo."

Anne sitting down during an event
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

She apologizes to everyone in Italian before again offering to stand and let them take more pics of her. "I want you to have something, so if you'd like, I'll just wave a little bit."

I thought it was a nice gesture — she didn't have to do anything! But many viewers disagreed.

After an X, formerly Twitter, user posted the clip and asked if she was being polite or impolite, a lot of people said rude.

"Rude and fake polite at the same time," read one tweet.

Another user argued, "She wasn’t rude rude, just a bit condescending. She was talking like how school teachers talk to students."

A third person agreed, saying Anne seemed "deeply condescending and immensely full of herself."

While others didn't see the problem with what she did.

"She was not being RUDE," one fan countered, "@annehathaway handled the situation beautifully to ensure everyone was treated equally."

Someone else said she was "very polite," noting, "celebrities are not obligated to engage with fans."

"She could’ve just walked away and snubbed them," a third tweet read in part.

What do you all think of the interaction? LMK in the comments below.