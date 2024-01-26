Aww! Alexa And Brennon From "Love Is Blind" Are Expecting Their First Baby
Season 3 contestants Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia are also expecting their first child.
The couple shared the news today in a joint interview with People magazine. "We wanted this to happen, and so we're just grateful to be here," Alexa told the outlet. "It's been such a big part of my life [and] I'm the worst secret keeper ... so I'm ready for it to be out there!"
Alexa said that before they conceived, they had been "trying for almost a year and a half." She added, "So it was a lot. I went through some fertility treatment and nothing worked. I was really nervous that maybe we're never going to be able to have kids."
They were about to make an appointment for in vitro fertilization when Alexa discovered in November that she was pregnant.
"When I found out, I definitely didn't think even a little bit that I was [pregnant]," Alexa remembered. "I took some [tests] and it was positive, and I just kept telling him when it came back positive, I was like, 'My body works, my body works!'"
"Everybody always says the same thing ... which is when you least expect something to happen, it will happen," Brennon added. "That was the case meeting each other. I had stopped dating, seeing people. She had stopped, and we just met on a show, so it was by happenstance. And the same thing with this, which is you don't really expect anything to happen and it happened. So it's always good."
Aww, I'm so happy for them! Congrats, Alexa and Brennon!