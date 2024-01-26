Skip To Content
    Aww! Alexa And Brennon From "Love Is Blind" Are Expecting Their First Baby

    "We've been trying for almost a year and a half, so it was a lot. I went through some fertility treatments and nothing worked. I was really nervous that maybe we're never going to be able to have kids."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Another Love Is Blind baby is on the way!

    Season 3 contestants Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia are also expecting their first child.

    Alexa and Brennon on the red carpet
    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

    Season 4 contestants Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski announced in November that they were expecting.

    The couple shared the news today in a joint interview with People magazine. "We wanted this to happen, and so we're just grateful to be here," Alexa told the outlet. "It's been such a big part of my life [and] I'm the worst secret keeper ... so I'm ready for it to be out there!"

    The couple hugging as they stand by a car
    Zerojack / GC Images

    Alexa said that before they conceived, they had been "trying for almost a year and a half." She added, "So it was a lot. I went through some fertility treatment and nothing worked. I was really nervous that maybe we're never going to be able to have kids."

    Alexa and Brennon smiling and holding &quot;Love Is Blind&quot; popcorn tubs
    Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

    They were about to make an appointment for in vitro fertilization when Alexa discovered in November that she was pregnant.

    Alexa and Brennon smiling at a media event
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Netflix

    "When I found out, I definitely didn't think even a little bit that I was [pregnant]," Alexa remembered. "I took some [tests] and it was positive, and I just kept telling him when it came back positive, I was like, 'My body works, my body works!'"

    Alexa and Brennon throwing popcorn at each other
    Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

    "Everybody always says the same thing ... which is when you least expect something to happen, it will happen," Brennon added. "That was the case meeting each other. I had stopped dating, seeing people. She had stopped, and we just met on a show, so it was by happenstance. And the same thing with this, which is you don't really expect anything to happen and it happened. So it's always good."

    Alexa and Brennon onstage at a media event
    Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

    Aww, I'm so happy for them! Congrats, Alexa and Brennon!