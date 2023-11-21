The First "Love Is Blind" Baby Is On The Way

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski from Love Is Blind are expecting a baby!
If you need a quick refresher, Bliss and Zack got hitched on Season 4 of the Netflix reality series. It wasn't the smoothest ride, as Zack initially proposed to Irina, but it all worked out in the end.
Though a few individuals from the Love Is Blind universe have had kids, this is the first couple to publicly have a child together. The pair confirmed the pregnancy in an interview with People, where Bliss said, "It's a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it's also such a beautiful thing."
"We planned this. We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise," she continued, noting that she found out she was pregnant while Zack was asleep. "I had wanted to do this big thing and make this big surprise out of it and buy all this stuff that said 'Daddy,' but I didn't have time to do all of that. So I bought a cake, and I put 'I Love You Dad' on it. It was a really sweet moment, and he was confused at first."
Zack added, "I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this, and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen."
In fact, the couple said that one day they'd happily have their child be on Love Is Blind. Bliss explained, "We do talk about how our child is going to one day have to tell their friends the story of how their parents met, and they definitely will have a very interesting story to share. I think it's really beautiful that they'll be able to see their beginnings."