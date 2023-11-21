The First "Love Is Blind" Baby Is On The Way

"We planned this. We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise," she continued, noting that she found out she was pregnant while Zack was asleep. "I had wanted to do this big thing and make this big surprise out of it and buy all this stuff that said 'Daddy,' but I didn't have time to do all of that. So I bought a cake, and I put 'I Love You Dad' on it. It was a really sweet moment, and he was confused at first."