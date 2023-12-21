When I was asked to partake in a three-step skincare routine, I wasn't exactly sure what to expect — seeing as I'm used to seeing 6-12 step skincare routines on my feed. Three sounded completely manageable — and if it actually worked — even better.

When I learned what the steps were — cleanse, target and moisturise, I became even more curious, but I also wanted to know what a similar routine might look like for people with other skin concerns.

