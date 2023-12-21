Skip To Content
We Asked 3 People With Different Skin Types To Try The Same Skincare Brand — Here's What We Found

Spoiler: Turns out skincare isn't one-size-fits-all — but it doesn't haven't to be super complicated either.

by
CeraVe
by CeraVe

Brand Publisher

,
Hameda Nafiz
by Hameda Nafiz

BuzzFeed Staff

Hi, I'm Hameda and I'm notorious for over-estimating my dedication to skincare — and basically giving up because of all the steps. I have combination skin, but my dry spots are especially problematic — to the point where if I use the wrong cleanser, my skin will literally start flaking off.

BuzzFeed

I specifically remember an instance when I tried to use bar soap to wash my face in high school. The bottom half of my face got so bad — I had dry skin stubble.

When I was asked to partake in a three-step skincare routine, I wasn't exactly sure what to expect — seeing as I'm used to seeing 6-12 step skincare routines on my feed. Three sounded completely manageable — and if it actually worked — even better.

When I learned what the steps were — cleanse, target and moisturise, I became even more curious, but I also wanted to know what a similar routine might look like for people with other skin concerns. 

So I enlisted the help of two other people in my office that have different skin types. Jules has oily skin, Christelle has dry skin — and if you haven't been paying attention — I've got the best of both worlds with a mixture of both; combination skin.

BuzzFeed

We were all given three-step skincare routines from CeraVe to try out, with products developed with dermatologists, based on our skin types — and here's how it went!

You can find out your own by taking this quiz on their website! 

Hameda's PM Combination Skin Routine

CeraVe / BuzzFeed / Pexels

"I've talked about my issues with dry areas with my combination skin, but essentially, I want the kind of routine that'll help maintain hydration and support my skin's moisture barrier. Also wouldn't mind something to target signs of ageing — like fine lines or wrinkles."

Step One: Wash face with Hydrating Cleanser

This cleanser contains three essential ceramides and hydrating hyaluronic acid to effectively cleanse and refresh normal to dry skin, ensuring 24-hour hydration through MultiVesicular (MVE) Technology.

Step Two: Target areas with Skin Renewing Retinol Serum

This serum uses the benefits of Vitamin A (retinol) to help stimulate collagen production and promote skin cell turnover, helping improve skin elasticity and a smoother complexion. It's formulated with three essential ceramides, which helps support the skin's moisture barrier while targeting signs of aging, fine lines and dullness.

Step Three: Finish with PM Facial Moisturising Lotion 

This moisturiser is non-comedogenic, fragrance and oil-free and helps provide hydration as you sleep, with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

*This three-step routine is also a night-time based routine, but I'd just swap out step three with the AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF15 during the day. 

P.S. don’t forget to use your preferred broad spectrum SPF50 sunscreen to protect your skin throughout the day — especially after using Retinol at night.

Jules' AM Oily Skin Routine

CeraVe / BuzzFeed / Pexels

"I've been dealing with oily skin for a while and have yet to find a routine that really works to maintain my excess sebum production throughout the day. I also notice dullness and inconsistency in my skin tone, so anything that can tackle that is a win in my book."

Step One: Wash face with Foaming Oil Cleanser

This gentle yet effective gel-based cleanser contains three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. It deeply cleanses, removes excess oil, and refreshes the skin without over-stripping, helping to support the skin's moisture barrier.

Step Two: Target uneven skin and dullness with Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

This serum combines 10% pure Vitamin C with three essential ceramides to brighten skin, support the skin's moisture barrier and minimise visible signs of aging. With three essential ceramides replenishing lost ceramides during the aging process — and hyaluronic acid for hydration, this serum promotes a smoother, even skin tone.

Step Three: Finish with AM Facial Moisturising Lotion

This versatile morning skincare essential combines three essential ceramides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide. Utilising moisturising MultiVesicular (MVE) Technology, it provides 24-hour hydration.

*This is more of a morning routine — to transition it to night, simply use the PM Facial Moisturising Lotion to lock in hydration and help support your skin moisture barrier as you sleep.

Christelle's Dry Skin Routine

CeraVe / BuzzFeed / Pexels

"My skin has always been on the very dry side — and it's hard to find products that don't feel like they’re stripping my skin and just contributing to the problem. I like to keep my routine pretty simple — so I have a feeling this one is going to be a winner."

Step One: Wash face with Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser 

This mild, foaming texture cleanses skin without drying — making it ideal for dry or sensitive skin. It features plant-derived squalene oil to nourish the skin, leaving it balanced and smooth. It can also be used to remove makeup, which is a huge plus!

Step Two: Target dryness with Hydrating HA Serum 

This serum combines hyaluronic acid, three essential ceramides and Vitamin B5 to target dehydration in the skin, and support the skin's moisture barrier.

Step Three: Finish with Moisturising Cream

This fast-absorbing, non-greasy moisturiser hydrates and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier with hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides. It provides 48-hour* hydration for the face and body. Plus, it’s suitable for mild-ezcema prone skin, making it perfect for anyone that struggles with very dry skin!

*You can use this particular routine morning and night — just add a broad spectrum SPF50 sunscreen as your final step during the day.

*Instrumental test, 25 subjects.

Hameda's Results:

BuzzFeed

"I'm the kind of person who doesn't really notice changes until someone else comments on it — yes, even when it comes to my face. So when people started telling me that my skin looked amazing, I had to pause and wonder for a moment about why that might be. That's how low-touch it is! As someone who finds it difficult to keep up with a new routine, this was so easy, and now that I've seen the results, I'll definitely be sticking to it. 

The cleanser was super effective and didn't make my skin feel tight at all — but the best part is, it didn't mess with the oily parts of my face. The retinol serum made a noticeable difference in my complexion — which was especially noticeable when I put makeup on. And the PM Facial Moisturising Lotion made my skin feel so hydrated and smooth — 10s all 'round."

Jules' Results:

BuzzFeed

"I'm always wary about using new products, because it feels like they often suck all the oil out of my skin — which only results in my skin producing more oil, which is a nightmare. This routine was definitely proposed with the intention of keeping natural oils balanced instead of trying to get rid of them all together. 

The foaminess of the cleanser was so satisfying and made me feel like I was getting a good clean without it being too stripping. The Vitamin C serum has also been working overtime, because the glow and evenness of my skin is probably better than it's ever been. And the moisturising lotion is perfectly lightweight and oil-free — so it feels super refreshing instead of feeling like I’m just slapping more oil on oil. Plus, I learnt that it’s non-comedogenic, which means it doesn't clog my pores at all."

Christelle's Results:

BuzzFeed

"I've been using this routine day and night, and I can't say I'll ever go back to anything else. The fact that I can achieve such hydrated, happy skin with just three steps is mind blowing — in the best way. My dry and visibly flakey skin now looks and feels smooth and hydrated. 

The foaming oil cleanser made my skin super clean, without that terrible tight feeling. Following it up with the HA (hyaluronic acid) serum, plus the moisturiser gave my complexion the boost of hydration it needed to shine, while supporting my skin moisture barrier. All of this in just three steps — wild!" 

Final Thoughts:

BuzzFeed

Now, I was a little skeptical about how much a three-step routine could make a difference for my skin — but after trying it for myself and watching it work for other skin types, the answer is simple. Quality (over quantity) products that are specifically intended to be used for your skin and your skin concerns. It's easy to be influenced by your favourite people — on screens and IRL, but the truth is, everyone has different needs, which means something that might work for Jules, would work terribly on me. 

So forget about the excess and focus on what matters — and if you want to know what that means for you, check out the CeraVe quiz and find out! 