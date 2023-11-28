What exactly is a blemish cycle?

Picture this: you get a blemish. Skin that's prone to blemishes can be linked to a lack of ceramides in the skin, which help build up our skin’s moisture barrier.

You go ham on that blemish. Maybe you use a cleanser that's a bit too rough or strong on the skin, or you rely on a leave-on blemish treatment and go about your day. The problem is that these products can disrupt your ceramide levels even more, and really dry out your skin – even if your skin tends to lean on the oilier side!

To try and correct this dryness, your body goes into overdrive to produce excess oils. Unfortunately, going into overdrive often means too much oil is being produced, which leads to — you guessed it — even more blemishes and breakouts. On and on the dreaded blemish cycle goes.