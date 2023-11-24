If you've ever had just a peek into the world of skincare, you've no doubt seen the word 'retinol'.
Retinol is often heralded as a must-have for those who want to address certain skin issues, like blemishes and breakouts, but can one ingredient really do all people say it does?
Short answer...yes!
Retinol is used to exfoliate your skin, while also promoting the production of new skin cells.
On top of that, it can tackle blemishes, smooth skin after breakouts and even reduce the appears of post-acne marks. Older people can even use it to reduce visible signs of ageing.
Retinol, a form of vitamin A, enhances skin renewal by promoting skin cell turnover, which helps visibly fade dark spots and fine lines. It also helps stimulate collagen production, contributing to improved skin elasticity and a smoother complexion.
However, retinol is incredibly powerful, and needs to be used carefully!
While retinol's efficacy is what has made it so popular, it also means it needs to be used properly. Don't just go slathering it on your skin and hoping for the best!
Your skin must get used to retinol before it can work its magic, so focus on a slow release.
When it comes to retinol, taking it easy to begin with will guarantee the best results without the side effects of using too much. That's why it's important to use a product with encapsulated retinol, such as CeraVe's Resurfacing Retinol Serum.
Products with encapsulated retinol help get the skin accustomed to it. But, it's also a good idea to make sure you're using products that are made with ceramides as well as encapsulated retinol to keep your skin's moisture barrier supported during the process.
How often should you use retinol?
In general, it's important when targeting blemishes to use products that are formulated with ceramides to support your skin's moisture barrier.
Don’t believe us? Hear it direct from from expert dermatologist and co-chair of the “All About Acne” organisation, Dr JoAnn See, who stresses the importance of ceramides when targeting blemishes and breakouts.
“I often see patients with acne-prone skin reaching for harsher products and treatments that can often dry out their skin,” Dr. See says.
“I personally recommend skin care products that combine key moisturisers like ceramides with active ingredients, to target blemishes while supporting the skin moisture barrier”.
CeraVe's Blemish Control range, including the Blemish Control Cleanser, Blemish Control Gel and Resurfacing Retinol Serum, are the perfect place to start as they have 3 essential ceramides. Plus all their products are developed with dermatologists, so you know you're in good hands!
We know you should ease into retinol usage, but what exactly does that look like? Well, the experts at CeraVe recommend using a pea-sized amount of product, with encapsulated retinol in it, just a few times a week.
If everything goes smoothly (pun intended), you can work your way up from there to every second night before eventually making it a part of your nightly skincare routine.
Notice how we said 'nightly skincare routine'?
That's because retinol can increase your sensitivity to UV rays, which means putting it on and directly stepping outside without protection could put your skin at risk of burning.
Therefore, make sure you're only using it as part of your night time routine. On top of that, be sure to apply a broad spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen in the morning to keep your skin extra protected (what you should be doing anyway!)
To learn more about what retinol products are out there, and to find the right one for you, head to CeraVe's website and get your skin journey kickstarted!