-
SnickersReese's Peanut Butter CupVia amazon.comPeanut M&MsKit KatVia target.comButterfingerTwix
-
Sour Patch KidsVia Mondelēz InternationalSkittlesVia candy.comSweeTartsVia NestléWarHeadsSwedish FishVia amazon.comFun Dip
-
-
StarburstsBaby RuthAlmond JoyMilk DudsReese's PiecesCrunch
-
NerdsHot TamalesCaramel apple lollipopJolly RanchersTootsie RollsMilky Way
-
Pumpkin gummy candiesVia Getty ImagesGeneric jellybeansVia Getty ImagesLoose marshmallows from the bottom of your bagVia Getty ImagesPeppermint candyVia Getty ImagesRaisinsVia Getty ImagesMy enemy isn't worthy of any candy. I shall give them a single penny.Via Getty Images
Trick-Or-Treat For Halloween Candy And We'll Tell You What To Watch On Netflix This October
You can watch the classic 2000 comedy starting on Oct. 1!
You can watch the new Netflix original horror-comedy film starring Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, and Bella Thorne starting on Oct. 13!
You can watch the new (and much anticipated) season of Netflix's show starting on Oct. 27!
You can watch the comedy starting on Oct. 1!
You can watch the drama starting on Oct. 1!
You can watch the crime drama starting on Oct. 25!
Here are all the titles coming to Netflix in October.
Oct. 1
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman, Season 2
Death Sentence
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace, Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks, Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
Oct. 2
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People
Oct. 3
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
Oct. 4
Raw
Oct. 5
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen), Season 1
Schitt's Creek, Season 3
The Fosters, Season 5
Oct. 6
ID-0, Season 1
Skylanders Academy, Season 2
Suburra, Season 1
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
Word Party, Season 3
Oct. 7
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man
Oct. 10
Christina P: Mother Inferior
The Skyjacker's Tale
Oct. 11
Donnie Darko
Oct. 12
Fe de etarras
Oct. 13
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial
Kingdom of Us
MINDHUNTER, Season 1
Super Monsters, Season 1
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter
The Meyerowitz Stories
Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 4
Avail. 10/15/17
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City, Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs, Season 6
Oct. 17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Slasher: Guilty Party
Oct. 19
Wedding Unplanned
Oct. 20
1922
Haters Back Off, Season 2
One of Us
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
Wheelman
Oct. 23
Meet the Robinsons
While We're Young
Oct. 24
Wanted, Season 1
Wanted, Season 2
The Mist, Season 1
Oct. 25
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro, Season 2
Oct. 26
Strange Weather
Oct. 27
Stranger Things 2
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
Oct. 28
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Oct. 30
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States
Oct. 31
Zumbo's Just Desserts, Season 1