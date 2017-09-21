 back to top
TVAndMovies

Trick-Or-Treat For Halloween Candy And We'll Tell You What To Watch On Netflix This October

Give me something good to eat.

Casey Rackham
Casey Rackham
Go internet trick-or-treating and we'll tell you what to watch on Netflix in October. Happy Spoopy!

  1. Snickers
    Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
    Peanut M&Ms
    Kit Kat
    Butterfinger
    Twix
  2. Sour Patch Kids
    Skittles
    SweeTarts
    WarHeads
    Swedish Fish
    Fun Dip
  4. Starbursts
    Baby Ruth
    Almond Joy
    Milk Duds
    Reese's Pieces
    Crunch
  5. Nerds
    Hot Tamales
    Caramel apple lollipop
    Jolly Ranchers
    Tootsie Rolls
    Milky Way
  6. Pumpkin gummy candies
    Generic jellybeans
    Loose marshmallows from the bottom of your bag
    Peppermint candy
    Raisins
    My enemy isn't worthy of any candy. I shall give them a single penny.
You got: "Miss Congeniality"!

You can watch the classic 2000 comedy starting on Oct. 1!

You got: "The Babysitter"!

You can watch the new Netflix original horror-comedy film starring Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, and Bella Thorne starting on Oct. 13!

You got: "Stranger Things 2"!

You can watch the new (and much anticipated) season of Netflix's show starting on Oct. 27!

You got: "I Love You, Man"!

You can watch the comedy starting on Oct. 1!

You got: "Blood Diamond"!

You can watch the drama starting on Oct. 1!

You got: "The Hateful Eight"!

You can watch the crime drama starting on Oct. 25!

Here are all the titles coming to Netflix in October.

Oct. 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman, Season 2

Death Sentence

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace, Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks, Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Oct. 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

Oct. 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Oct. 4

Raw

Oct. 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen), Season 1

Schitt's Creek, Season 3

The Fosters, Season 5

Oct. 6

ID-0, Season 1

Skylanders Academy, Season 2

Suburra, Season 1

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Word Party, Season 3

Oct. 7

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

Oct. 10

Christina P: Mother Inferior

The Skyjacker's Tale

Oct. 11

Donnie Darko

Oct. 12

Fe de etarras

Oct. 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial

Kingdom of Us

MINDHUNTER, Season 1

Super Monsters, Season 1

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter

The Meyerowitz Stories

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 4

Avail. 10/15/17

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City, Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs, Season 6

Oct. 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Slasher: Guilty Party

Oct. 19

Wedding Unplanned

Oct. 20

1922

Haters Back Off, Season 2

One of Us

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

Wheelman

Oct. 23

Meet the Robinsons

While We're Young

Oct. 24

Wanted, Season 1

Wanted, Season 2

The Mist, Season 1

Oct. 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro, Season 2

Oct. 26

Strange Weather

Oct. 27

Stranger Things 2

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Oct. 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Oct. 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States

Oct. 31

Zumbo's Just Desserts, Season 1

