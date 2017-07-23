Sections

TVAndMovies

Barb Adorably Asked The First Fan Question At The "Stranger Things" Comic-Con Panel

Justice for Barb.

Casey Rackham
BuzzFeed Staff

As much as Stranger Things fans have been hoping for the return of Barb in Season 2 of the Netflix series, it was officially confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that she will not be in it.

(Sorry.)
(Sorry.)

Shannon Purser, the Emmy-nominated actress who plays Barb, made a surprise appearance at the Stranger Things panel and asked the first question from the audience: "Will Barb be in Season 2 of the show?"

BARB IS HERE!! #SDCC
BARB IS HERE!! #SDCC

Unfortunately for Barb fans, the creative team had a very definitive answer for her: "No. But there will be justice for Barb."

Barb showed up at the Stranger Things panel &amp; she wants 2 know if she's going 2 b in Season 2. (The answer is no, b… https://t.co/d9okdLfuZ7
Barb showed up at the Stranger Things panel &amp; she wants 2 know if she's going 2 b in Season 2. (The answer is no, b… https://t.co/d9okdLfuZ7

David Harbour (aka Chief Hopper) added: "Barb will be avenged."

Long live Barb.

