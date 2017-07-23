Barb Adorably Asked The First Fan Question At The "Stranger Things" Comic-Con Panel

As much as Stranger Things fans have been hoping for the return of Barb in Season 2 of the Netflix series, it was officially confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that she will not be in it.
Shannon Purser, the Emmy-nominated actress who plays Barb, made a surprise appearance at the Stranger Things panel and asked the first question from the audience: "Will Barb be in Season 2 of the show?"
Unfortunately for Barb fans, the creative team had a very definitive answer for her: "No. But there will be justice for Barb."