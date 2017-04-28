Siri's Nutrition Advice Is Bizarre And Kind Of Amazing

We all know Siri is pretty good at making jokes and dishing out sass:
In case you don't know, Siri is the sassy robot that lives inside your iPhone and answers all your weird questions. But really, Siri is a built-in "intelligent assistant" in iPhone 4S or newer and also iPad or iPod Touch. You basically press a button and give voice commands and Siri will either answer or help you perform tasks like sending texts, setting alarms, marking your calendar, etc.
This week, I decided to ask Siri for some nutrition advice. While some of it was legit, most of it was... well, you can see for yourself.
I also set my Siri voice to a male with an Australian accent (don't ask), so imagine all of these answers in that voice if you can.