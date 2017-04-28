Sections

Siri's Nutrition Advice Is Bizarre And Kind Of Amazing

Caroline Kee
Caroline Kee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We all know Siri is pretty good at making jokes and dishing out sass:

imgur.com / Via reddit.com
i.imgur.com / Via reddit.com

In case you don't know, Siri is the sassy robot that lives inside your iPhone and answers all your weird questions. But really, Siri is a built-in "intelligent assistant" in iPhone 4S or newer and also iPad or iPod Touch. You basically press a button and give voice commands and Siri will either answer or help you perform tasks like sending texts, setting alarms, marking your calendar, etc.

This week, I decided to ask Siri for some nutrition advice. While some of it was legit, most of it was... well, you can see for yourself.

I also set my Siri voice to a male with an Australian accent (don't ask), so imagine all of these answers in that voice if you can.

1. First, there was Siri's infatuation with tubers:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

The best part is that instead of saying "Mmmm" as one sound, my Siri just said repetitive "m" sounds so it sounded like "em em em em."

2. Seriously:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

FYI, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines tuber as: a" short fleshy usually underground stem bearing minute scale leaves each of which bears a bud in its axil and is potentially able to produce a new plant." Apparently this includes potatoes, sweet potatoes, and cassava. Good to know.

3. Siri gave some good advice about protein, but then things took a weird turn:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

4. When I tried to follow up about that last part, it wasn't very helpful:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

FYI: "Zoltaxian owl eggs" are just not a real thing and Siri completely made it up, just pulled it out of thin air... WHAT.

5. Then Siri started throwing out some wise old grandma sayings:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

6. And course, a nerdy robot joke:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

7. But then Siri just went into full Dad joke mode:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

8. Siri even made a dad joke about FARTS:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

9. Then came the puns:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

10. Oh, siri:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

11. I think Siri tried to rap this one because it rhymed but it just ended up sounding like another dad joke:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

12. Then Siri tapped into the millennial trends:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

13. And got a little pushy with the vegetables:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

14. Not really sure about this one:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

15. Some of Siri's nutrition advice was pretty legit:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

16. And of course, Siri knew when to defer to the doctors:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

17. In the end, it seems like Siri really does have your back:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

Seriously:

Caroline Kee / Via BuzzFeed

