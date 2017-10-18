 back to top
What Are Your Best Tips For Managing Eczema?

Eczema can be incredibly frustrating and uncomfortable, so we want to know what you do to get it under control.

Caroline Kee
Eczema is a chronic skin condition that causes red, itchy, inflamed patches on the skin.

There are several different types of eczema and it can range from mild to severe or affect different parts of the body depending on the individual. It can be uncomfortable and painful, unbearably itchy, and can cause flaky and cracking skin —  or even lead to infections. Some people have had it since they were babies; others don't develop it until later in life. The cause of eczema is unknown, but there are certain environmental factors that can trigger flare-ups or make existing eczema worse. These include things like very hot or cold weather, chemicals, irritants, or an abnormal immune reaction. The most common type is known to run in families that are prone to allergic conditions, such asthma. There's no known cure for eczema, but it is often treatable and manageable.
If you live with eczema, what are some things you have found that help you manage your flare-ups and make things a little more comfortable?

Of course, many people with eczema will have to see a dermatologist and might rely on prescription treatments or creams, such as corticosteroids, to help get their eczema under control. We aren't asking you to recommend those, since these should be prescribed by a doctor. However, making lifestyle changes can help manage eczema, such as choosing products or bathing and skin care habits that will help calm down your flare-ups, keep skin moisturized, and make things a little more comfortable.
Maybe you have a favorite type of lotion, soap, or makeup that's gentle enough for your incredibly sensitive skin.

Or perhaps you've found that avoiding certain products or ingredients — like dyes or fragrances — can really help.

Maybe you've developed a strategy to prevent yourself from itching, no matter how strong the temptation.

For example: I keep a bottle of petroleum jelly on my nightstand and apply it to problem areas every night before I go to sleep.

Whatever you do to help manage your eczema, soothe your sensitive skin, and make flare-ups a little less annoying — we want to know about it.

Tell us in the dropbox below and we might feature your response in an upcoming BuzzFeed Health article.

Feel free to add any images if you think that will help ~illustrate~ your answer!

