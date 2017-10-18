What Are Your Best Tips For Managing Eczema?

There are several different types of eczema and it can range from mild to severe or affect different parts of the body depending on the individual. It can be uncomfortable and painful, unbearably itchy, and can cause flaky and cracking skin — or even lead to infections. Some people have had it since they were babies; others don't develop it until later in life.

The cause of eczema is unknown, but there are certain environmental factors that can trigger flare-ups or make existing eczema worse. These include things like very hot or cold weather, chemicals, irritants, or an abnormal immune reaction. The most common type is known to run in families that are prone to allergic conditions, such asthma. There's no known cure for eczema, but it is often treatable and manageable.