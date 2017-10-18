What Are Your Best Tips For Managing Eczema?

Eczema is a chronic skin condition that causes red, itchy, inflamed patches on the skin.
If you live with eczema, what are some things you have found that help you manage your flare-ups and make things a little more comfortable?
Maybe you have a favorite type of lotion, soap, or makeup that's gentle enough for your incredibly sensitive skin.
Or perhaps you've found that avoiding certain products or ingredients — like dyes or fragrances — can really help.
Maybe you've developed a strategy to prevent yourself from itching, no matter how strong the temptation.
For example: I keep a bottle of petroleum jelly on my nightstand and apply it to problem areas every night before I go to sleep.
Whatever you do to help manage your eczema, soothe your sensitive skin, and make flare-ups a little less annoying — we want to know about it.
