Newborn babies are admitted to the NICU when they require intensive medical care, which can happen for a number of reasons but often because the baby is born premature or ill. The NICU is staffed by a team of doctors and nurses who take care of the infants until they are healthy enough to go home.

"We make sure these babies are being fed and cared and loved for, and of course that the parents get to bond with them while they're in the NICU," Jordan told BuzzFeed Health. When the babies are finally discharged, Jordan and her staff hold a small graduation ceremony for the baby and their family.