Test Your Boob IQ With This Quiz

Correct! Wrong! Boob size is not affected by caffeine!

Sorry, but drinking a cup of coffee won't have any effect on breast size! Whether you’re an A cup or a D cup mostly comes down to genetics and overall body size, an expert previously told BuzzFeed Health. And since breasts contain a lot of fatty tissue, their size tends to increase and decrease when you gain and lose weight — though everyone is a little different when it comes to weight changes. Birth control can also cause changes in breast size for some people, depending on which kind you take and how sensitive you are to the hormones. But when it comes to pumping your body with caffeine, breast size will stay the same.