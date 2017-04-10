Test Your Boob IQ With This Quiz

-
1. Which of these will not affect the size of your breasts?GeneticsWeightCaffeineBirth Control
Boob size is not affected by caffeine!
Sorry, but drinking a cup of coffee won't have any effect on breast size! Whether you’re an A cup or a D cup mostly comes down to genetics and overall body size, an expert previously told BuzzFeed Health. And since breasts contain a lot of fatty tissue, their size tends to increase and decrease when you gain and lose weight — though everyone is a little different when it comes to weight changes. Birth control can also cause changes in breast size for some people, depending on which kind you take and how sensitive you are to the hormones. But when it comes to pumping your body with caffeine, breast size will stay the same.
2. True or false: most boobs are identical and symmetrical.TrueFalse
This is false!
Actually, most boobs aren’t perfectly symmetrical, so it’s totally normal if your breasts are different sizes or shapes, an expert previously told BuzzFeed Health. Your boobs can vary as much as a cup size! Whatever size/shape/color your boobs are, they’re awesome!
3. Which of the following can cause boob pain?Birth controlCaffeineAn unsupportive braAll of the above
All of the above can cause boob pain!
Boob pain is most often caused by hormones — like the normal fluctuation of hormones during your menstrual cycle, hormonal changes during pregnancy, or a sensitivity to the estrogen in birth control pills. But boob pain can also be caused by a lot of movement, especially with an unsupportive bra. Interestingly, caffeine can also make your breasts more sensitive, particularly in people with fibrocystic breast changes.
4. Is it possible to have an orgasm from nipple stimulation — or, a nipplegasm?YesNo
Yes, nipplegasms are real!
You can definitely orgasm from boob play! "Some people do experience orgasm from nipple stimulation alone," Debby Herbenick, PhD, author of The Coregasm Workout, previously told BuzzFeed Life. "It's rare, but it happens."
5. True or false: cisgender men can get breast cancer.TrueFalse
This is true!
Actually, anyone with breast tissue can develop breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women will get some form of breast cancer at some point in life, while the rate for cisgender men is about 1 in 1,000 — so it's about 100 times less common. Male breasts are very similar to female breasts, but they typically have more fatty tissue than connective tissue because they’re producing less estrogen. There aren’t statistics available yet for the prevalence of breast cancer in transgender individuals, but it’s important to remember that anyone is at risk.
6. True or false: Going on hormonal birth control will automatically increase your breast size.TrueFalse
This is false!
Some people who go on hormonal birth control may notice that their breasts do increase in size, while others may notice no change at all and their size stays the same, an expert previously told BuzzFeed Health. Again, it mostly depends on your weight, genetics, and how sensitive you are to the effects of the hormones in your birth control.
7. Breast density is the relative amount of ________ to ________?Fatty tissue to areolaFunctioning tissue to fatty tissueBreast skin to fatty tissueFunctioning tissue to lobulesBreast volume to circumfrence
It's the relative amount of functioning tissue to fatty tissue!
Maybe you’ve heard of some breasts being more dense than others. If your breasts have a greater density, this just means that there's more functioning tissue (like milk ducts, lobules, and connective tissue) than fatty tissue. In some women, breasts become less dense with age. Dense breasts are pretty common and not an abnormal thing. But there's no way to know your breast density without a mammogram — so your doctor should tell you if you have them!
8. What are the muscles behind the breasts called?Gracillus musclesLabia majora musclesPectoralis musclesBicep musclesTrapezius muscles
The pectoralis muscles are behind the breasts!
The pectoralis major is the layer of muscle between the breast and the chest wall — also known as “pecs.” The female breast itself does not have any muscles.
9. Can a woman still breastfeed after getting breast implants?YesNo
Yes, it's possible to breastfeed with implants!
During most breast augmentation surgeries, the implant is actually placed between your chest wall and your breast, and those pectoralis muscles we mentioned before act as a barrier. The incision is typically done under the breast instead of cutting away the nipple. This way, the implant doesn't interfere with the breast ducts or mammary glands, which produce and carry the milk out of the nipple. However, if the breast augmentation does involve a nipple incision, this can cut and kill the nerves which trigger milk flow during nursing. However, this is less common; most breast augmentation surgeries done today will allow for breastfeeding in the future.
10. Let's go over some anatomy: What is number 3 pointing to?Fatty tissueLymph nodesMilk ductsLobules
These are the lobules!
The lobules of the breast are a bunch of glands that hold tiny sacs that produce milk, clustered together so they look like a bunch of grapes. The breast has millions of lobules, and these are drained of milk during breastfeeding.
11. What is number 5 called?Lactation ductAreolaEndometriumAlveoli
This is the areola!
The areola is the dark pigmented circle of skin around the nipple on the center of the breast. The skin in this area is thicker and sturdier than the rest of the delicate breast skin to help prevent tears, cracking, and infections, especially during breastfeeding. They usually get bigger and darker during puberty and pregnancy in women. Areolas come in all different sizes, shapes, and colors — and they’re all beautiful!
12. Can you name the structure that number 6 is pointing to?Lactiferous ductsBartholin ductsSeminiferous tubulesLymphatic nodulesCapillaries
These are the lactiferous ducts!
The lactiferous ducts carry milk from the full lobules to the nipple during breastfeeding. They are the connection between the inner glands of the breast and the external opening of the nipple. These can also occasionally become clogged and infected, causing inflammation of the mammary glands (mastitis) in the breast.
13. What is number 7 pointing to?Mammary glandsFatty tissueLymph nodesLactation sacsPec muscles
This is the fatty tissue!
The space around the lobules and ducts is filled with fatty tissue, which includes fat, connective tissue, and ligaments. Fatty tissue grows during puberty to increase the size of the breasts. And this tissue is actually sensitive to changes in hormones, which is why breasts can change in size during the menstrual cycle and pregnancy. The amount of fatty tissue varies greatly in each woman, but all breast sizes are beautiful!
Test Your Boob IQ With This Quiz
So you don't know much about boobs, but it's OK, nobody's perfect. And as you just learned, the breasts are WAY more complicated than they look. You might want to keep studying and use the answers in this quiz to give yourself a breast knowledge enhancement.
Good job! You know a lot about boobs and what's inside of them. You might want to study boobs a little more if you want to gain expert status, but you should be proud of the size of your breast knowledge!
CONGRATS! You are basically a genius when it comes to boobs — either you've spent a lot of time around boobs or you're a health professional. Either way, WERK that boob knowledge! Go you!
