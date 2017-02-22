I Ordered Plan B And A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese On Seamless

1. Hi, I’m Caroline and like any millennial New Yorker, I order food on Seamless way more often than I should.

Don’t get me wrong, I can cook a mean bolognese — but on nights when I’m too tired to cook or working late, I opt for Seamless. (See evidence of me scarfing down veggie pad thai on one of those nights, above.)

For those unfamiliar with this phenomenon, Seamless, which is owned by GrubHub, is an online delivery service that lets you order food from a ton of nearby restaurants, either on its website or app.