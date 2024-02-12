King Charles Has Broken His Silence Following His Cancer Diagnosis

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace explained, though he “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The palace emphasized that Charles, 75, “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Charles underwent surgery on Jan. 26, after the palace announced that month he was seeking “treatment for an enlarged prostate.” He was discharged from the hospital three days later.



This article originally appeared on HuffPost.