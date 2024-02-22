Skip To Content
    Emma Stone Called Herself A "Dope'" After Taylor Swift Joke Backfired

    "I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context."

    Carly Ledbetter
    by Carly Ledbetter

    HuffPost Writer

    Emma Stone is leaving a blank space the next time she wants to make a joke about Taylor Swift

    Actress Emma Stone (L) and Singer Taylor Swift attend the 2011 Teen Choice Awards
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    The Poor Things actor spoke to Variety in a story published Wednesday about jokingly calling her longtime friend “an asshole” at the Golden Globes back in January. 

    “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context,” Stone said. 

    Variety said Stone then pointed to herself and added, “What a dope.” 

    Emma Stone at BAFTA Awards in one-shoulder orange gown with large sleeve detail
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    The joke in question came up when a reporter asked Stone about Swift’s “huge applause” for her after she won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award for her role in “Poor Things.”

    “What an asshole, am I right?” the actor said before sauntering away from the mic as the press room laughed. 

    “No, I’ve known her for almost 20 years,” Stone said, returning to the mic. “And I was very happy she was there. And she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful and, yes, what an asshole.” 

    Jeff Vespa via Getty Images

    Swift and Stone attend the Montblanc Cocktail Party at Soho House on Feb. 26, 2011, in West Hollywood, California.

    Stone said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in December that she and Swift have been friends since they were teenagers.  

    “We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards when I was 18 in LA,” she said. “We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends.” 

    When Norton asked Stone if she was the “Emma” in Swift’s song, “When Emma Falls in Love,” Stone played it coy. 

    “You’ll have to ask her,” she said. 

    This post originally appeared on HuffPost