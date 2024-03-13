Skip To Content
    Just 30 Items From Wayfair Under $300 That Your Bedroom May Be Sorely Missing

    HGTV called, they'd like to do an interview.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bedframe with storage AND an LED light, making it both an essential home item and your next movie night necessity!!

    Modern bedroom with a neatly made bed, headboard with built-in shelves, and ambient lighting above
    Promising review: "Amazing bed for a teenager boy he loves the light and charging port built in the bed. Very satisfying buy." —Khalia

    Price: $205.99+ (originally $262.99+; available in sizes full–king and in three colors)

    2. A unique accent chair that can serve its purpose as a seat for your bum, or be a super cool decor piece that you pile your fave books on.

    Acrylic chair with white cushion, next to a plant pot inside a room
    Price: $209.99 

    3. A dresser to fit all of your old T-shirts you've refused to part with over the years. It's okay, we understand you still may need that sorority Greek Week winner tee.

    A dresser with decor items and books atop, positioned against a wall for a home interior presentation in a shopping context
    Rosie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this dresser! It’s very modern and modern is exactly what I’m going for in my new house. It was extremely easy putting together too. The quality is good. The top of it had a little chip in it on the back right corner." —Melissa

    Price: $168.99+ (originally $179.99; available in nine colors)

    4. A long weighted backrest pillow aka the perfect cuddle buddy in the middle of the night. This looks practical and helps with tech-neck so you can sit up straight while scrolling before bed (not that we encourage that).

    Bed with white bedding and large cushion against a wall with artwork
    Price: $113.21+ (available in four sizes)

    5. A set of nightstands that will make all your boho-chic decor dreams come true! Simple and refreshing, that's exactly how you should feel when stepping into your bedroom after a long day.

    Promising review: "I LOVE IT! it’s the most beautiful side table I’ve ever seen! super easy to build too (just make sure you get yourself a drill). it took me 118 to complete both of them from opening the box to throwing all the trash away. Fair warning though if you are using it for a nightstand it is pretty small so keep that in mind! anyways loved it! instructions are easy to follow and it looks amazing!" —Anela

    Price: $133.99

    6. A gel memory foam mattress for making you HAPPY to fall into a the deepest sleep every single night. Get ready for comfort at every bed corner.

    A modern bed with a mattress, two pillows, and a bedside table with a clock
    Promising review: "This mattress is a coma inducer it’s soft and firm in all the right places!" —Leila

    Price: $244.99+ (originally $408.69+; available in sizes twin–California king)

    7. A spinning floor mirror + jewelry armoire I want in my room right. now. Talk about a multifunctional piece of furniture!

    A swivel mirror cabinet with jewelry storage and shelves in a room setting
    Price: $152.99+ (originally $188.99+; also available in white)

    8. A chunky yet fabulous throw blanket so soft and lush, it will keep you cozy while making you look like you're draped in a fancy Hollywood coat.

    A chunky knitted blanket draped over a gray couch in a living room setting
    Promising review: "Thus far surpasses the quality of my other faux fur blankets. I am in love with my new ‘blankie!’" —Kelley

    Price: $76 (originally $109; available in two colors)

    9. A closet organizer that will save you from spending hours looking for that one dress you're sure you bought. Real adults have organized closets people!!

    An organized closet with various clothing items and accessories
    Price: $256.99+ (originally $289.99; available in four colors)

    10. A pair of adorable velvet throw pillows because they're so important for setting the ambiance of your room. And this ambiance is saying: I'm fun, I'm cute and I know it.

    Two green square pillows with pom-pom edges on a couch, next to a magazine
    Promising review: "They bring together the other  three pillows I selected, to an absolutely stunning, impressive look. Very pleased." —Jones

    Price: $36.99+ (originally $53.99; available in three sizes and in nine colors)

    11. A set of Egyptian cotton sheets we know you've been dying to get... just so you can say they're Egyptian cotton.

    A neatly made bed with white bedding and pillows, a lamp, and decor on the bedside table
    Promising review: "Just wonderful to sleep on!! In fact, I’m ordering another set today!! They feel crisp soft, at same time! I LOVE THEM!! The above picture taken this AM, after a wonderful night’s sleep!!" —Sandi

    Price: $37.99+ (available in sizes twin XL–California king and in 15 colors)

    12. A textured duvet set with neutral tones that will make you feel like you're walking onto a show from HGTV about perfectly balancing your bedroom decor.

    A neatly made bed with textured bedding and a side table with a mug and book
    Price: $149.99+ (available in queen and king sizes)

    13. A boxy bookcase because it's soooo much better than getting a basic rectangle one for your wall full of books. Make it a home for your plant babies or even your comic book collection, either way, this case is already a piece of art itself.

    A modern asymmetrical bookshelf with various decorative items and books on its shelves, placed in a room next to a desk
    Promising review: "Love this bookshelf and matches the desk we just purchased perfectly!! Built on my own in less than hour, well packaged. No issues!! Can’t wait to add plants and fun decor!!" —Leslie

    Price: $93+ (originally $199; available in five colors)

    14. A snazzy wooden headboard destined to steal all the focus and be the centerpiece by which you decorate the rest of your bedroom space.

    A neatly made bed with a wooden headboard, flanked by two nightstands with lamps. Artwork hangs above the bed
    Linda/Wayfair

    Price: $206.99+ (available in sizes queen and king and in two colors)

    15. A gorgeous entryway shoe case that is compact enough to not take up too much space and neutral enough to match any interior design you already have. Say goodbye to a closet full of shoes haphazardly thrown on the floor!

    A two-drawer beige fabric-front dresser with a metal frame, topped with a candle, tray, and vase
    Kenzie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This cabinet is B-E-A-UUUUTIFUL. It’s so simple and changes my entire entryway, hides the clutter and makes everything look clean." —Kortney

    Price: $127.99+ (originally $199.99; available in three colors)

    16. A set of lamps for creating a soft energy around your room while still giving modern with its black and gold metal base. In this house, we DO NOT use the big lights.

    Table lamp with cylindrical open framework base and a white shade, on a wood nightstand. Suitable for home decor
    Promising review: "Get them!!!! I can’t believe the price for how nice they are. I picked metal because my kids and these perfectly durable. You just wrap the shade around the provided round pieces and voila you have two gorgeous lamp shades. I had these lamps out of package and plugged in within ten minutes. I love them!" —Anonymous

    Price: $97.99+ (originally $259.99; available in two colors)

    17. A set of two textured and distressed-style vases you can fill with the dried lavender you just bought from the farmers market or some new tulips that are soon to be in season!

    Two textured vases with plants beside a round mirror
    Doris/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous! Color matched the picture given on website! Love them!" —Kendra

    Price: $47.99 (originally $78)

    18. An area rug that is durable, soft, and the perfect finishing touch to your bedroom's look.

    Contemporary living room with a sofa, bench, and carpeted floor, no people present
    Promising review: "This is the most beautiful, soft woven rug I have purchased!! It goes perfect with my grey couch and my new blue barrel chair (from Wayfair too!). The rug is so soft, my shih tzu loves it too." —Karen

    Price: $36.99+ (originally $38.99+; available in 41 sizes and shapes and 13 colors)

    19. A TV stand if you're lucky enough to have a television in your bedroom. Display it proudly on this gorg piece that also comes with extra storage space for other knickknacks.

    Large flat-screen TV on a wooden media console with decorative items, in a living room setting
    Swetha/Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOOKS GREAT! This was exactly what I wanted. Set up took a bit since it was a one-person job. I recommend a second person helping when it comes to putting the hinges on. Not too heavy but two is better than one. I love the black metal detail. 1010!" —Amy

    Price: $202.99+ (originally $222; available in two sizes and two colors)

    20. An adjustable standing desk aka a necessity these remote work days and something your back will thank you for in the next few years (looking at you early 30-year-olds).

    A tidy workspace with a desktop computer, laptop, and various office supplies on a desk
    Promising review: "I just love this tabledesk. It’s purpose for me is in my sewing crafting room. My large cutting mat can now be raised up to an easy to use height." —Edie

    Price: $88.99+ (originally $350+; available in four sizes and in four colors)

    21. A comfy armchair you won't want to leave. Sorry to say, it's going to be hard on those WFH days to stay at your desk and not cuddle on this with your fave book and a cup of coffee. Ah, bliss.

    Cat lounging on a checkered blanket over a chair, in a cozy room setting, suggesting home comfort products
    Valerie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super comfy and well made chair for the price. My cats were fighting over it immediately." —Anonymous

    Price: $289.99+ (available in four colors)

    22. A peel-and-stick geometric wallpaper that will add more dimension to your dreary eggshell walls. Let's face it, these apartments come with less than the bare minimum these days, so it's time we took matters into our own hands.

    A home interior with a stylish chest of drawers, decorative flowers on either side, and a round mirror above a &quot;FAMILY&quot; sign
    Jessica/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This wall paper is everything! It’s exactly what I wanted. It was my first time hanging wallpaper.. it was a little tricky to start off but once you get the hang of it it’s smooth sailing. For sure though you need at least two people to hang." —Jessica

    Price: $34.99 (available in three colors)

    23. A gold serving tray for holding all of your yummy candles and crystals, making it a little zen station.

    A decorative tray on a counter with two geometric candle holders, a plant, a jar, and coaster
    Wayfair / Gillian

    Promising review: "Stunning tray, very high quality and perfect addition to my dresser." —Shelby

    Price: $43.99+ (originally $69.50+; available in five sizes and in two finishes)

    24. A pair of filtered panel curtains to shield your eyes from the blasting sun without restricting all the natural light. Plus, the texture of the curtains creates a more exciting look.

    An elegant room with floor-length curtains on a window, a chair to the right and an art piece on the wall
    Price: $59.99+ (originally $69.99+; available in two sizes and in two colors)

    25. A stunning wall art piece guests won't be able to look away from. Industrial-style but with an abstract look, you're about to become to art curator you've always dreamed of being.

    Geometric wireframe portrait of a face in abstract style, framed and mounted on a wall
    Price: $285.99 (originally $339.99)

    26. A groovy mirror for a unique spin on a classic piece of decor. Think about all the fun mirror selfies you'll be able to take in this baby. "Omg, you look so good! Also, where did you get that mirror??" –your DMs from now on.

    Elliptical wall mirror in a living room with a mustard armchair and decorative plants
    Price: $149.99+ (originally $323.99; available in three colors)

    27. A faux standing plant if the green thumb has sadly not found your hand. This doesn't look too artificial and stands tall and proud, giving you some greenery to keep you calm during dreary days.

    A large indoor plant beside a bed with a white lamp and nightstand, creating a tranquil bedroom scene
    Promising review: "I love it! Looks very real. Did need to spread the leaves a bit. Basket was way too tiny so I got my own. Love!" —Rachel

    Price: $121.99 (originally $135.99)

    28. A vanity so you can finally have a space dedicated to getting that perfect beat, and recording those makeup tutorials. Or if you're like me, watching MUA's tutorials and trying them out for the first time.

    Vanity table with illuminated mirror and makeup products, styled in a modern room with plants. No people in image
    Promising review: "Perfect size, and SO many ways to store and organize!! This vanity has everything!! There are outlets and USB ports and a light up mirror and little hooks for hanging. However, this was so hard to put together! There were 47 pieces to the vanity and a couple of hundred little bits of hardware! I had to hire a handyman because I got overwhelmed, but I am not a handy person. There’s a great instruction book and a video as well." —Anonymous

    Price: $256.99 (originally $299.99; available in two colors)

    29. A beautiful storage bench for all of your extra sheets and blankets, while also being the perfect gossip spot for when you're gabbing on and on to your mom about the latest work tea.

    A neatly made bed with a plush blanket and pillows, with an ottoman at the foot. A hairdryer is on the bed
    Kaitlyn/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love it! The color is beautiful, it was easy to assemble, it fits my space perfectly, it’s sturdy & just enough storage space." —Leonta

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $399; available in four colors)

    30. And an ergonomic desk chair your chiropractor will thank you for buying (or maybe not, since your visits are about to become verrrrry infrequent).

    Ergonomic office chair with lumbar support at a desk with a laptop, for a shopping article
    Promising review: "I got this chair hoping it was going to be good! It has absolutely SURPASSED all of my expectations. The best part is that I assembled it on my own under 1 hour and I DID NOT EVEN SAY ONE CUSS WORD!!! The ease of assembling it was AWESOME! If you do not get it while they have a sale, it is a little higher than some chairs but the quality is worth it! A DEFINTE MUST BUY!!!"   —Liang

    Price: $151.99 (originally $239.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.