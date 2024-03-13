Just 30 Items From Wayfair Under $300 That Your Bedroom May Be Sorely Missing

1. A bedframe with storage AND an LED light, making it both an essential home item and your next movie night necessity!!
2. A unique accent chair that can serve its purpose as a seat for your bum, or be a super cool decor piece that you pile your fave books on.
3. A dresser to fit all of your old T-shirts you've refused to part with over the years. It's okay, we understand you still may need that sorority Greek Week winner tee.
4. A long weighted backrest pillow aka the perfect cuddle buddy in the middle of the night. This looks practical and helps with tech-neck so you can sit up straight while scrolling before bed (not that we encourage that).
5. A set of nightstands that will make all your boho-chic decor dreams come true! Simple and refreshing, that's exactly how you should feel when stepping into your bedroom after a long day.
6. A gel memory foam mattress for making you HAPPY to fall into a the deepest sleep every single night. Get ready for comfort at every bed corner.
7. A spinning floor mirror + jewelry armoire I want in my room right. now. Talk about a multifunctional piece of furniture!
8. A chunky yet fabulous throw blanket so soft and lush, it will keep you cozy while making you look like you're draped in a fancy Hollywood coat.
9. A closet organizer that will save you from spending hours looking for that one dress you're sure you bought. Real adults have organized closets people!!
10. A pair of adorable velvet throw pillows because they're so important for setting the ambiance of your room. And this ambiance is saying: I'm fun, I'm cute and I know it.
11. A set of Egyptian cotton sheets we know you've been dying to get... just so you can say they're Egyptian cotton.
12. A textured duvet set with neutral tones that will make you feel like you're walking onto a show from HGTV about perfectly balancing your bedroom decor.
13. A boxy bookcase because it's soooo much better than getting a basic rectangle one for your wall full of books. Make it a home for your plant babies or even your comic book collection, either way, this case is already a piece of art itself.
14. A snazzy wooden headboard destined to steal all the focus and be the centerpiece by which you decorate the rest of your bedroom space.
15. A gorgeous entryway shoe case that is compact enough to not take up too much space and neutral enough to match any interior design you already have. Say goodbye to a closet full of shoes haphazardly thrown on the floor!
16. A set of lamps for creating a soft energy around your room while still giving modern with its black and gold metal base. In this house, we DO NOT use the big lights.
17. A set of two textured and distressed-style vases you can fill with the dried lavender you just bought from the farmers market or some new tulips that are soon to be in season!
19. A TV stand if you're lucky enough to have a television in your bedroom. Display it proudly on this gorg piece that also comes with extra storage space for other knickknacks.
20. An adjustable standing desk aka a necessity these remote work days and something your back will thank you for in the next few years (looking at you early 30-year-olds).
22. A peel-and-stick geometric wallpaper that will add more dimension to your dreary eggshell walls. Let's face it, these apartments come with less than the bare minimum these days, so it's time we took matters into our own hands.
23. A gold serving tray for holding all of your yummy candles and crystals, making it a little zen station.
24. A pair of filtered panel curtains to shield your eyes from the blasting sun without restricting all the natural light. Plus, the texture of the curtains creates a more exciting look.
25. A stunning wall art piece guests won't be able to look away from. Industrial-style but with an abstract look, you're about to become to art curator you've always dreamed of being.
26. A groovy mirror for a unique spin on a classic piece of decor. Think about all the fun mirror selfies you'll be able to take in this baby. "Omg, you look so good! Also, where did you get that mirror??" –your DMs from now on.
27. A faux standing plant if the green thumb has sadly not found your hand. This doesn't look too artificial and stands tall and proud, giving you some greenery to keep you calm during dreary days.
28. A vanity so you can finally have a space dedicated to getting that perfect beat, and recording those makeup tutorials. Or if you're like me, watching MUA's tutorials and trying them out for the first time.
29. A beautiful storage bench for all of your extra sheets and blankets, while also being the perfect gossip spot for when you're gabbing on and on to your mom about the latest work tea.
30. And an ergonomic desk chair your chiropractor will thank you for buying (or maybe not, since your visits are about to become verrrrry infrequent).
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.