5 Comic Book Subscription Boxes That’ll Make Getting Mail Way More Fun

The Comic Garage is a small biz! If you choose the super box, you'll receive 10 comics per box. If you choose the ultimate box, you'll receive 24 comics per box!

Promising review: "Great items! Fast shipping and wonderful packaging. I would definitely recommend for anyone looking to get into comics or any collector wanting to expand their collection for a great price and great products! Thanks to Comic Garage!" —Titan J.

Get it from Cratejoy starting at $24.99/box or Amazon starting at $23.79/box.

