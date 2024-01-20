5 Comic Book Subscription Boxes That’ll Make Getting Mail Way More Fun

1. The Comic Garage curates unique boxes based on your personal preferences! On the order page, you'll check off your favorite characters, franchises, and then just sit back and wait for your special delivery!
The Comic Garage is a small biz! If you choose the super box, you'll receive 10 comics per box. If you choose the ultimate box, you'll receive 24 comics per box!
Promising review: "Great items! Fast shipping and wonderful packaging. I would definitely recommend for anyone looking to get into comics or any collector wanting to expand their collection for a great price and great products! Thanks to Comic Garage!" —Titan J.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $24.99/box or Amazon starting at $23.79/box.
2. Multiverse Collection Builder, as its name suggests, helps comic book novices and seasoned collectors alike build their collections. Prior to placing your order, you'll have the option to select your favorite characters, genres, and publishers so your collection truly reflects YOU!
Promising review: "Super happy with this box. I received several cool variant covers, a few #1s, and comics that I had never heard of before so it's expanding my horizons. Each comic was in excellent condition (even the older ones so that was surprising) and packaged individually in protection sleeves. I got a good mix of older and newer comics and the new ones were $5 each retail, so the value you get is way more than the subscription fee. I can't wait for next month!" —Joel Wuthrich
Get it from Amazon starting at $19/box.
3. Comic Crate ships over six brand-new, current comics per box that folks of all ages can enjoy! They feature simple artwork and language and character favorites like Scooby-Doo and Sonic the Hedgehog.
They also have teen-specific crates featuring more detailed artwork, intermediate language, and violent themes if buying for yourself or for someone who that content is age-appropriate for.
Promising review: "Love this crate! Perfect collection of comics for my 8-year-old. I don't have to preview them to make sure they're appropriate, because everything in the crate is. Goes straight into his hands from the mailbox. Exactly what I was looking for." —Jennifer
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $29/box.
4. Comic Mystery Box boasts a great bang for your buck deal. You'll get 16 collector's comics (a mix of new comics, back issues, and #1s all in new condition) worth $60 but for nearly half the price! Yup, you're welcome.
You can even tell them your favorite characters and they'll try to include them in your box! You'll also receive a monthly newsletter for comic book fans.
Promising review: "Amazing blend of comics. Seller puts a lot of thought into each box and you get big name comics." —Amber S.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $31/box.
5. Marvel Unlimited, while not a physical subscription, is a solid choice for those who prefer to enjoy digital versions of their favorite Marvel characters. The best part? Your subscription unlocks a world of over 30,000 (!!!) comics. Plus, they add new ones every week!
If your purchase a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Membership, you'll receive a super cool limited edition membership kit! That membership runs at $99/year.
Get it from Marvel Unlimited starting at $9.99/month.
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.