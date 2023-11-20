Skip To Content
    30 Of The Prettiest (Yet Practical) Things You Can Buy From Wayfair For Yourself Right Now

    I can't believe I didn't already have these beauties in my own home...changing that ASAP.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An open-door mirror with jewelry storage that just. makes. sense. We all know we have jewelry and accessories for DAYS, so why not make it easier on yourself and grab this 2-in-1 beauty that will keep it all organized and easily accessible?

    the mirror shown open with jewelry and beauty products inside next to the mirror closed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This piece is THE best bang for your buck! You have so much room for jewelry. I don’t use it for makeup. I use the whole thing for jewelry. I am going to take out the vinyl hanging bag on the left-hand side and replace it with another row of hooks for necklaces. This piece is fantastic because it has the mirror on the inside and lights up the interior whenever you open the door, and it illuminates your jewelry very nicely. It comes with two keys to lock it up. It was fairly easy to hang for me and my husband. It is a little bit awkward to handle. It was very convenient having a table with a soft surface to lay it on while we were installing it and having another person. We used drywall anchors which were made to hold 75 pounds. Even though this is only weighs 20 pounds deadweight, it’s nice to have the extra assurance considering all that you have inside and a mirror." —Patricia

    Price: $113.99+ (originally $145.99 and available in two colors)

    2. A curvy cutie of a coffee table that will steal the show in your living room space and perfectly display all your fashion and New York-style coffee table books.

    curvy shaped low white coffee table
    Wayfair

    Price: $499.99 (originally $749.99)

    3. A cushy living room set that includes three FAB pieces to nicely center your home. It is so inviting, we know yours will be the spot for evening movie nights.

    set of three matching sofa sets in a living room space
    Margarito and Maria Morales / Wayfair

    Price: $1,269.99+ (originally $1,529.99+; available in four colors)

    4. A bamboo dresser with six drawers that can match any aesthetic and immediately brighten up your bedroom space while also storing most, if not all, of your foldable clothes!

    large bamboo dresser with six drawers with TV on top
    Jessica / Wayfair

    Price: $324.99+ (originally $379.99; available in two colors)

    5. A very modern light-up vanity set that even I am excited to put together and store all my makeup and skincare products in. You'll be feeling like you're straight out of a Hollywood movie with the bright lights and classic style!

    lit up black and white vanity set
    Wayfair

    Price: $233.99+ (originally $499.99, available in three colors)

    6. A bed frame that will fulfill all of your boho-chic dreams with its neutral colors and modern black borders. Not to mention reviewers are also saying that setup is so easy, you can put it together in an hour or less.

    modern style bedframe set with matching neutral colored bedding set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE my new bed frame! Perfect height, can still easily store things under the bed, and it isn’t noisy! Also super easy to install! Would highly recommend!" —Anonymous

    Price: $167.99+ (originally $519.99+, available in sizes full–queen)

    7. A set of stainless steel wall hooks that are flush against the wall and won't take up a ton of room. They can be placed in your bathroom for your towels or by the door for all of your fall/winter coats and scarves.

    black metal wall hanging with hooks holding towels and sponges
    Wayfair

    Price: $57.99 (originally $82.99, available in three colors)

    8. An antique-inspired area rug that will bring *just* the splash of character your living room sorely needs.

    red paisley rug in living space next to couches
    Paula / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous rug at a reasonable price! Good quality, but it needs a rug pad to prevent slipping on my tile floor, which I have now ordered." —Lisa

    Price: $31.55+ (originally $49+, available in 13 sizes)

    9. A three-tiered shoe rack that includes built-in lights and a small bench! Idk about you, but I've never seen an item that has everything I need in one place — WITH storage?! It's a big yes for me.

    three leveled shoe rack with mirror and stool
    Renee / Wayfair

    Price: $189.99 (originally $247.99)

    10. A showstopping closet organizer by the queen of home and lifestyle, Martha Stewart herself. The gold and white combo will easily draw your eye while not being tacky, and has so much storage you're going to run, not walk, to grab all of your clothes and put them away after laundry day.

    gold and white toned closet organizer with clothes and shoes stored
    Wayfair

    Price: $1,063 (originally $1,772, available in four colors)

    11. An arched full body mirror that can be mounted to the wall or leaned against it, making it a perfectly versatile home essential.

    wall mirror with curved top next to bathroom sink
    Lovely2Inspire / Wayfair

    Price: $84.99+ (originally $146.99+, available in three sizes and two finishes)

    12. A two-tiered wall shelf to prop up your plant babies, favorite artwork, holiday-scented candles, and framed photos, without taking up any precious floor space in your home.

    two tiered wall shelf with plants, decor and tissues
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are a gorgeous addition to my home! Sturdy, easy to hang, didn't even have to ask my husband to help me, and they seem solid. Great Wayfair find in the books for me." —Christopher

    Price: $27.99 (originally $32.99)

    13. A pair of handmade glass vases in two different shapes because it just feels more artsy, and somehow, they look amazing side by side.

    two clear glass wide and tall round vases with cherry blossoms
    Dawn / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love these bottles, they’re beautiful. I’ve ordered them several times for different clients." —Suzy

    Price: $93 for two

    14. A snazzy hanging pendant light with six bulbs that you can position right over your fancy dining table to remind us that adulting means we deserve the best of the best!

    long pendant lighting above dining table with six bulbs
    Wayfair

    Price: $136.99 (originally $153.99)

    15. A French door refrigerator with gold accents that you never knew you needed. Also, an all-black fridge might just be THE move — who knew such a basic household appliance could keep it so chic and sexy.

    tall black French door refrigerator with gold handles
    Wayfair

    Price: $4,899.95

    16. A butterfly-leaf dining table that won't take up a ton of space for your day-to-day meals but will extend its ~wings~ to fit the whole crew for that upcoming Friendsgiving you're hosting.

    classic grey dining table with four light grey dining chairs with a faux plant centerpiece
    Emilio / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love my table. Took a while to assemble (some of the metal was bent), but we fixed it, put it together, and it's beautiful. Love the legs that it's on." —Alexandra

    Price: $509.99 (originally $589.99)

    17. A standing desk that I, for one, think everyone and anyone should have. I've been eyeing this for a while, and I just might take the plunge. Working from home can be a drag sometimes, and instead of staying hunched over, maybe it's time to make a small yet impactful lifestyle change!

    all white standing desk in front of a window where there are tons of snow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super happy with this buy. We bought two of these for our home office and were kind of surprised by the quality. They were packaged impeccably and assembled per the directions with zero issues. Recommended!"  —Alexander

    Price: $145.99+ (originally $176.99+, available in four sizes and five colors)

    18. An all-black farmhouse sink that we know you've probably already got saved in your "Dream Home" Pinterest board. It goes with almost everything, doesn't look as dirty or grimy after constant use, and honestly is just divine.

    black matte farmhouse style sink with granite counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This sink was WELL worth the money! It’s the perfect size for a farm sink, and it looks GREAT! Came packaged well and is super solid!" —Susie

    Price: $283.60+ (originally $409.64+, available in three sizes and three colors)

    19. A set of sheer curtains if you love privacy but don't necessarily want to block out all the natural light.

    long floor to ceiling rusted orange sheer curtains
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous drapes, rich color. I'm so happy with these, they go perfectly with the colors in my home! I'm in love with teals, marine blues, aquas, and rusty oranges. These drapes have a slight sheen, which makes them extra special!"   —Diane

    Price: $17.99+ for a set of two (originally $59.99+, available in 12 sizes and 28 colors)

    20. A set of two corduroy-esque throw pillows that can be used on the couch, on the bed, or on your fave lounge chair. Get them in multiple colors and you're set!

    blue and light orange ribbed velvet throw pillows
    Mika / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful addition to my leather chairs that I also purchased from Wayfair; they are super soft and the perfect size." —Kimberly J

    Price: $33.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors)

    21. A plush gel memory foam mattress that you'll be glad you upgraded to. Compared to the one you've had for years on end, you'll be sure to get your REM cycle back on track with this level of comfort. And for those of us who adore sleeping, there's nothing prettier than a brand new mattress.

    Anlowo queen sized mattress with purple stuffed animal sat atop
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Totally in love with this purchase! It is a little more firm than I thought, but it does form to every curve, making a cradle of comfort and support. It didn’t take long to form out at all. I also love that it doesn’t require a box spring. I was involved in a car accident 13 years ago that left me with severe back injuries in different areas of my spine in addition to having scoliosis, and it is very hard to get comfortable when I lay down. I did not have this problem getting to relax whatsoever. I love this mattress, and I have a feeling anyone interested in it will, too." —Bethany

    Price: $235.99+ (available in sizes twin-California king)

    22. An adorable bathroom set for your liquid and bar soap, toothbrush, and mouthwash. Idk why, but there's just something so appealing about this navy blue and white design.

    dark blue and white patterned soap and dish set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "High quality and unique look. Great navy color." —Vera

    Price: $43.99

    23. An indoor plant light to ensure your green babies will thrive in any environment. You'll never have to worry again if they're getting enough nutrition and watch as they thank you with their blossoming flowers and luscious green leaves.

    indoor plant light plug in on top of plant
    Wayfair

    Price: $40.80 (originally $53.39)

    24. A small three-tiered gold shelf to hold all of your fave books (that you have yet to read) as well as those old-school photo albums you put together during a wave of nostalgia.

    three tiered bookshelf with curved top edges
    Madeleine / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect little shelf. Very sturdy. I looked for a shelf this size for a long time, and I'm so happy I found this one. Very easy to fold and put away. You will not regret this little beauty." —Lori

    Price: $47.99+ (originally $64.99+, available in six sizes and three finishes)

    25. A velvet storage ottoman that comes in various colors and will be essential to your living space so you and your guests can kick up your feet. It can also stow away your gloves, scarves, and beanies — plus, the lid flips into a wooden surface where you can rest your glass of wine!

    Steph / Wayfair, Kathleen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wonderful, adorable, versatile, and surprisingly VERY STURDY!!! Ottoman-stool-table-storage!!! In tons of cute colors, going to order another one right now!!!!" —Jeffrey

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $74.99+, available in four colors)

    26. A neutral accent chair with a wooden frame to place in that unoccupied corner next to the window so you can sunbathe while chillin' with your morning cup of coffee. It's the simple things in life, amirite?

    natural wood chair with soft white cushions
    Elizabeth / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! Very nice and perfect for a minimalist. Received a lot of compliments. This is just one side of my living room. Can’t wait to complete the look, which most of it was purchased from Wayfair." —Martha

    Price: $135.99+ (originally $177.99+, available in six colors)

    27. A reactive glaze ceramic dining set that is so cute, it'll make every dinner you display look 10x yummier. Your dinner guests *might* even be fooled into thinking your meal was presented by a professional chef.

    teal blue distressed striped dinnerware set of bows and plates
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the dishes! They are even better than what was shown on the site." —Sue

    Price: $79.99+ (originally $89.99+ and available in five colors)

    28. An aesthetically-pleasing air fryer because if you're gonna have an appliance sitting on your counter 24/7, it might as well be pretty. Meal prep Sundays just got so much easier and faster!

    the white air fryer
    Wayfair

    Price: $162.99 (originally $175.99)

    29. A framed canvas print triptych displaying calming waves in neutral tones to make your home feel relaxing and welcoming. Nothing says "take a load off" like serene images of nature.

    set of three wall hanging artwork of beach waves
    Siyang / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful trio of coastal art." —Melissa

    Price: $129.99+ (available in two sizes and three frame formats)

    30. And finally, an iconic wooden nightstand where you can set your nighttime water bottle, charge your phone, and display a picture of your beloved fur baby to ensure a peaceful night of sleep.

    dark natural wood nightstand with ribbed drawer next to bed
    Sarah / Wayfair

    Price: $119.99 (originally $156, available in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.