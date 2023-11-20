30 Of The Prettiest (Yet Practical) Things You Can Buy From Wayfair For Yourself Right Now

1. An open-door mirror with jewelry storage that just. makes. sense. We all know we have jewelry and accessories for DAYS, so why not make it easier on yourself and grab this 2-in-1 beauty that will keep it all organized and easily accessible?
2. A curvy cutie of a coffee table that will steal the show in your living room space and perfectly display all your fashion and New York-style coffee table books.
3. A cushy living room set that includes three FAB pieces to nicely center your home. It is so inviting, we know yours will be the spot for evening movie nights.
4. A bamboo dresser with six drawers that can match any aesthetic and immediately brighten up your bedroom space while also storing most, if not all, of your foldable clothes!
5. A very modern light-up vanity set that even I am excited to put together and store all my makeup and skincare products in. You'll be feeling like you're straight out of a Hollywood movie with the bright lights and classic style!
6. A bed frame that will fulfill all of your boho-chic dreams with its neutral colors and modern black borders. Not to mention reviewers are also saying that setup is so easy, you can put it together in an hour or less.
7. A set of stainless steel wall hooks that are flush against the wall and won't take up a ton of room. They can be placed in your bathroom for your towels or by the door for all of your fall/winter coats and scarves.
8. An antique-inspired area rug that will bring *just* the splash of character your living room sorely needs.
9. A three-tiered shoe rack that includes built-in lights and a small bench! Idk about you, but I've never seen an item that has everything I need in one place — WITH storage?! It's a big yes for me.
10. A showstopping closet organizer by the queen of home and lifestyle, Martha Stewart herself. The gold and white combo will easily draw your eye while not being tacky, and has so much storage you're going to run, not walk, to grab all of your clothes and put them away after laundry day.
11. An arched full body mirror that can be mounted to the wall or leaned against it, making it a perfectly versatile home essential.
12. A two-tiered wall shelf to prop up your plant babies, favorite artwork, holiday-scented candles, and framed photos, without taking up any precious floor space in your home.
13. A pair of handmade glass vases in two different shapes because it just feels more artsy, and somehow, they look amazing side by side.
14. A snazzy hanging pendant light with six bulbs that you can position right over your fancy dining table to remind us that adulting means we deserve the best of the best!
15. A French door refrigerator with gold accents that you never knew you needed. Also, an all-black fridge might just be THE move — who knew such a basic household appliance could keep it so chic and sexy.
16. A butterfly-leaf dining table that won't take up a ton of space for your day-to-day meals but will extend its ~wings~ to fit the whole crew for that upcoming Friendsgiving you're hosting.
17. A standing desk that I, for one, think everyone and anyone should have. I've been eyeing this for a while, and I just might take the plunge. Working from home can be a drag sometimes, and instead of staying hunched over, maybe it's time to make a small yet impactful lifestyle change!
18. An all-black farmhouse sink that we know you've probably already got saved in your "Dream Home" Pinterest board. It goes with almost everything, doesn't look as dirty or grimy after constant use, and honestly is just divine.
19. A set of sheer curtains if you love privacy but don't necessarily want to block out all the natural light.
20. A set of two corduroy-esque throw pillows that can be used on the couch, on the bed, or on your fave lounge chair. Get them in multiple colors and you're set!
21. A plush gel memory foam mattress that you'll be glad you upgraded to. Compared to the one you've had for years on end, you'll be sure to get your REM cycle back on track with this level of comfort. And for those of us who adore sleeping, there's nothing prettier than a brand new mattress.
22. An adorable bathroom set for your liquid and bar soap, toothbrush, and mouthwash. Idk why, but there's just something so appealing about this navy blue and white design.
23. An indoor plant light to ensure your green babies will thrive in any environment. You'll never have to worry again if they're getting enough nutrition and watch as they thank you with their blossoming flowers and luscious green leaves.
24. A small three-tiered gold shelf to hold all of your fave books (that you have yet to read) as well as those old-school photo albums you put together during a wave of nostalgia.
25. A velvet storage ottoman that comes in various colors and will be essential to your living space so you and your guests can kick up your feet. It can also stow away your gloves, scarves, and beanies — plus, the lid flips into a wooden surface where you can rest your glass of wine!
26. A neutral accent chair with a wooden frame to place in that unoccupied corner next to the window so you can sunbathe while chillin' with your morning cup of coffee. It's the simple things in life, amirite?
27. A reactive glaze ceramic dining set that is so cute, it'll make every dinner you display look 10x yummier. Your dinner guests *might* even be fooled into thinking your meal was presented by a professional chef.
28. An aesthetically-pleasing air fryer because if you're gonna have an appliance sitting on your counter 24/7, it might as well be pretty. Meal prep Sundays just got so much easier and faster!
29. A framed canvas print triptych displaying calming waves in neutral tones to make your home feel relaxing and welcoming. Nothing says "take a load off" like serene images of nature.
30. And finally, an iconic wooden nightstand where you can set your nighttime water bottle, charge your phone, and display a picture of your beloved fur baby to ensure a peaceful night of sleep.
