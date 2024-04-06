20 Target Products That’ll Help Make Your Space Feel Like Your Own – Even If You Live With Other People

1. An adorable four-cube cubby to store your party supplies and important documents, or even keep your plant babies. However you decide to use it, it'll make your space feel perfectly organized while pleasing your inner child with your very own adult cubby. :')
2. A cozy accent chair that will make reading by the window in your room feel like you just stepped into a dream.
3. And a mid-century style floor lamp that feels dainty and has a modern vibe to it, too. Place it just above your new accent chair, and voilà — the perfect sanctuary!
4. An artificial standing plant for those of us who don't exactly have a green thumb. Everyone deserves a bit of nature to offset a modern interior, and this baby will be just what you need! Plus, you don't have to worry about your roommate forgetting to water it when you're out of town.
5. A ceiling fan that can circulate all that air you have to share with your roomies and give you a fresh breeze when you're tucking in for a good night's sleep.
6. A mini spatula set to differentiate them from your housemate's and remind you how you want to cook more to save money. These are so darn cute that you'll want any excuse to use them.
7. A soft throw blanket because you deserve to feel like you're draped in a plush fur coat, even if you can't afford to buy an actual fur coat.
8. A room divider to, well, divide a room. It's perfect if you work from home in a shared space and want to carve out a little office for yourself. It might even make you completely forget you have a roommate — that is, until they turn on the TV in the middle of your Zoom meeting.
9. An air purifier to make sure that your space is the peaceful haven you deserve, full of crisp air that your lungs, nose and skin will thank you for.
10. A renter-friendly blush peel-and-stick wallpaper that will upgrade your room from basic to adorable. Even those of us who may not be huge fans of pink might have second thoughts, 'cause this wallpaper truly makes such a difference to the vibe!
11. A wide throw pillow because nothing says cozy and homey like a stylish neutral plush that can be placed on your bed, on the couch or, more importantly, support your neck during long TV binges!
12. A set of two candles because nothing says, "Ahhh, home sweet home" like some solid aromatherapy (not to mention it'll also help cover the smell of broccoli that your sibling always cooks).
13. A set of nightstands because one thing is certain — you will always need a place to put your charging phone and water bottle at bedtime. Bonus: These can be stacked to make one tall nightstand and can also be used as a coffee table for when you finally move into your own place.
14. A cordless vacuum cleaner to ensure that those hairs that keep falling out of your head don't build and build until they turn into a tumbleweed. Plus, if you're short on storage space, you can stow it away easily under your bed or in the corner of your closet.
15. A wooden hairpin-leg desk to make your work-from-home days feel much more cozy and less hectic. Nothing like a new desk (with storage!) to make you feel comfy yet productive, in a space that feels entirely your own (even if it's not).
16. A set of smart bulbs so that when you're chillin' in bed, and your roommate forgot to turn off the hall light, and the switch feels miles away, you can shut it off with a simple command. Or, if you're looking for some warm mood lighting, these babies will easily switch with just a few words.
17. A mirror medicine cabinet to create more storage space and hide your oh-so-precious skincare products so that none of them get mixed up with your roommate's by "accident." With prices these days, every drop of moisturizer counts!
18. A comfy mattress that will make every single sleep feel like the best you've ever had...until the next day's midday nap, of course.
19. An upholstered bedframe that you'll look at after a hard day's work and think, THIS is why I work so hard. Investing in durable, high-quality, and beautiful things for your home is just another form of self-care.
