    20 Target Products That’ll Help Make Your Space Feel Like Your Own – Even If You Live With Other People

    These products will transform your home, one cozy corner at a time.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An adorable four-cube cubby to store your party supplies and important documents, or even keep your plant babies. However you decide to use it, it'll make your space feel perfectly organized while pleasing your inner child with your very own adult cubby. :')

    Work desk with lamp, chair, storage cubes with baskets, wall art, plant, and window
    Target

    Promising review: "Functional as well as attractive. I have several of these cube organizer shelves that I use with 13-inch storage baskets. They are sturdy, functional, and attractive. They are the right size for file folders and hanging folders, and they look much better than filing cabinets in a room. In addition to filing important papers, I use these shelves for storing craft materials, kids' toys, and anything I want to keep handy but don't want to look at." —TN Grandmother

    Price: $55 (available in five colors)

    2. A cozy accent chair that will make reading by the window in your room feel like you just stepped into a dream.

    An armchair in a living room with plants and decor
    Target

    Promising review: "Fabulous style and comfort. I am really enjoying these chairs. They add a cool texture and style to the room. They aren’t a design you sink into; they sit you more upright. They are comfy, but they aren’t loungy. For the person who asked if they support the head… definitely not. They’re awesome for socializing, reading, and drinking coffee… you’ll be comfortable, and you can hang back to relax or sit upright in them, but I wouldn’t settle in to watch a movie in this chair. Because they are white, I chose to put them in a low-traffic area, and I don’t have small children anymore. I suspect they would be hard to clean, so that’s something to consider. They are soft and totally lovely. Very glad I purchased them." —BalletEm

    Price: $390 (available in five colors)

    3. And a mid-century style floor lamp that feels dainty and has a modern vibe to it, too. Place it just above your new accent chair, and voilà — the perfect sanctuary!

    A minimalist living room with a floor lamp, artwork, plants, and a chair next to a small table
    Target

    Promising review: "Gorgeous. This is such a beautiful lamp, there’s a reason why it keeps selling out. Very well made and easy to put together. The gold is a nice, rich color in a satin finish. The pleated shade is very sturdy and well-made. What I love the most is the curve at the top, which makes it look unique and very high-end. Highly recommend!" —decor_inspo

    Price: $114.99 

    4. An artificial standing plant for those of us who don't exactly have a green thumb. Everyone deserves a bit of nature to offset a modern interior, and this baby will be just what you need! Plus, you don't have to worry about your roommate forgetting to water it when you're out of town.

    Indoor plants in pots beside wooden furniture, one tall and one smaller on a metal stand
    Target

    Promising review: "Loveeee this plant! I have cats so can’t have a lot of real plants so this is amazing." —Emily

    Price: $40 

    5. A ceiling fan that can circulate all that air you have to share with your roomies and give you a fresh breeze when you're tucking in for a good night's sleep.

    Modern kitchen interior with a ceiling fan above an island. No persons are visible
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful and quiet! This fan was gorgeous, sleek, and modern-looking. It went together in no time at all. Everything was packaged well. The fan ran completely silently and put out a lot of airflow. The remote worked well. We really love this fan." —Demond

    Price: $119.99+ (originally $229.95 and available in three colors)

    6. A mini spatula set to differentiate them from your housemate's and remind you how you want to cook more to save money. These are so darn cute that you'll want any excuse to use them.

    Jar of jam with pink spatula, mint green spatula, blue spatula, sliced bread with jam, and fruit on a table
    Target

    Promising review: "Great little set! It says mini spatula set, but it actually has a spoon in the set. I use the spoon for cooking my cream of wheat and numerous other dishes as well. I have used both spatulas on numerous occasions as well. I actually have two sets for me and bought other sets as gifts." —Edie

    Price: $5 for three

    7. A soft throw blanket because you deserve to feel like you're draped in a plush fur coat, even if you can't afford to buy an actual fur coat.

    Plush blanket draped over a chair in a living room setting
    Target

    Promising review: "I wanted a soft, comfortable nap blanket to keep at the foot of my bed, and this fit the bill. Very snuggly and moderately warm. I wish it were a teeeeeeny bit longer, but that’s on me for not looking at the measurements." —Mapes84

    Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)

    8. A room divider to, well, divide a room. It's perfect if you work from home in a shared space and want to carve out a little office for yourself. It might even make you completely forget you have a roommate — that is, until they turn on the TV in the middle of your Zoom meeting.

    A wooden room divider with three panels, standing in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE this divider! I have it in my office/consult room to divide between my desk and my counseling section, and it is perfect! Very well made and hides enough while still being airy and stylish." —Maura

    Price: $150

    9. An air purifier to make sure that your space is the peaceful haven you deserve, full of crisp air that your lungs, nose and skin will thank you for.

    An air purifier on a bedside table in a bedroom
    Target

    Promising review: "Sleek and high quality. I absolutely love this air purifier! We have had it in our bedroom for two months and have never slept better. We were waking up with a lot of congestion prior, and have had no issues since. You can also turn the purifier up, and it doubles as white noise! I love the option to turn the LED off. Would recommend to anyone!" —Tall and Curvy

    Price: $179.99

    10. A renter-friendly blush peel-and-stick wallpaper that will upgrade your room from basic to adorable. Even those of us who may not be huge fans of pink might have second thoughts, 'cause this wallpaper truly makes such a difference to the vibe!

    Bed with pillows against a pink wall, beside a nightstand with books and a lamp
    Target

    Price: $45.99

    11. A wide throw pillow because nothing says cozy and homey like a stylish neutral plush that can be placed on your bed, on the couch or, more importantly, support your neck during long TV binges!

    An armchair with cushions and a throw blanket, next to candles, with shoes on the floor
    Target

    Promising review: "I have two of the pink lumbar pillows and they are a luxe, rich pink. They set the tone for my holiday decor — I have a gold/brass, blush, and green theme. They are gorgeous and definitely seem high-end. I love them so much, they are perfect for your bed, couch or bench." —Jen

    Price: $20 (available in three sizes and six colors)

    12. A set of two candles because nothing says, "Ahhh, home sweet home" like some solid aromatherapy (not to mention it'll also help cover the smell of broccoli that your sibling always cooks).

    Two lit scented candles on a table, one labeled Black Cedar and the other Vetiver Moss, beside stacked books and a plant
    Target

    Price: $10 for two

    13. A set of nightstands because one thing is certain — you will always need a place to put your charging phone and water bottle at bedtime. Bonus: These can be stacked to make one tall nightstand and can also be used as a coffee table for when you finally move into your own place.

    Target

    Promising review: "Stackable option makes it a win. Great product. Arrived quickly and were easy to assemble. I had not looked at the measurements, so they were a bit low for my bed, but that’s where the stackable option was great! I just stacked them and ordered a second set for the other side of the bed." —Sara M.

    Price: $57.99 for two (originally $129.99)

    14. A cordless vacuum cleaner to ensure that those hairs that keep falling out of your head don't build and build until they turn into a tumbleweed. Plus, if you're short on storage space, you can stow it away easily under your bed or in the corner of your closet.

    Woman using a cordless vacuum cleaner under a sofa in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "Best purchase. I’ve had this vacuum for over a year, and it still works like a charm! Love it. Easy to use, lightweight, powerful suction. Five-year warranty is an added bonus!! 10/10." —TargetGirlBB

    Price: $169.99 (originally $199.99)

    15. A wooden hairpin-leg desk to make your work-from-home days feel much more cozy and less hectic. Nothing like a new desk (with storage!) to make you feel comfy yet productive, in a space that feels entirely your own (even if it's not).

    A home office setup with a desk, chair, laptop, bookshelf, and decorative plants
    Target

    Promising review: "Y'all. I only take the time for reviews if I either really hate something or really love it. I LOVE this desk. The assembly was so quick and easy! I’m a busy (and tired) mom of three, and the last thing I want to do is spend time putting together something complicated. It is also very well made. My husband walked in on me assembling it, and he was impressed with it. We both agree that it is a table that will last. Aside from it being easy to put together and well-made, it looks nice, too! Great price! Would buy more items like this for sure!" —Kim

    Price: $90 (available in two colors)

    16. A set of smart bulbs so that when you're chillin' in bed, and your roommate forgot to turn off the hall light, and the switch feels miles away, you can shut it off with a simple command. Or, if you're looking for some warm mood lighting, these babies will easily switch with just a few words.

    Promising review: "Very convenient. I use these bulbs in the living room, bedroom, and even outside light. It’s easy and convenient to turn on lights before entering a room." —Dusty

    Price: $18.99

    17. A mirror medicine cabinet to create more storage space and hide your oh-so-precious skincare products so that none of them get mixed up with your roommate's by "accident." With prices these days, every drop of moisturizer counts!

    A modern bathroom vanity with double sinks, wall-mounted mirror cabinet open showing shelves with toiletries, and towel on a ladder rack
    Target

    Price: $149.99 (originally $189.95)

    18. A comfy mattress that will make every single sleep feel like the best you've ever had...until the next day's midday nap, of course.

    A modern bed with white pillows, flanked by two nightstands with lamps, against a teal wall
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing product. Like everyone else, I was apprehensive about buying a mattress in a box. My husband and I had experienced mattresses destroyed during a military move. I researched the best mattress brands sold in a box, and Casper came up. It was pricey, so I sale watched. Target ran a sale with a huge discount, and I immediately bought it, and two days later, our mattress arrived. Hubby unboxed, and we slept on it the same night. The right amount of softness and firmness. Item presentation was perfect, smelled fine, and great quality." —PuzzleMommy

    Price: $395+ (available in sizes twin-California king)

    19. An upholstered bedframe that you'll look at after a hard day's work and think, THIS is why I work so hard. Investing in durable, high-quality, and beautiful things for your home is just another form of self-care.

    Modern bedroom with a neatly made bed, two nightstands, and a large window
    Target

    Price: $319.99+ (available in sizes queen and king)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.