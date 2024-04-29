BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Pet Products From Amazon You Should ~Paws~ What You’re Doing And Check Out

    Everything your fur baby needs for a paw-some life.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A hands-free dog leash that will take out all the tension you have in your already occupied hands so you're free to walk your pup *and* drink your coffee.

    a reviewer wearing the blue leash around their waist attached to a golden retriever
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This here, is a game changer. You may look or feel weird with it on. I don't care. It sure does what it's supposed to and more. So far, the leash has been strong for a 26-pound dog. So I haven't dealt with large dogs, but I'm sure it will do the job. If you have kids, go out for runs, or just have issues when picking up potty, this is your leash. About to order another one for travel and my other home." —Ariel

    Price: $13.99

    2. A pack of tear stain wipes to remove all the yucky gunk that collects in your fur baby's corner eyes without having to touch it yourself. Plus, it's so soft that you don't have to worry about it irritating their eyes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I started using this on my dog when I first got her. She had horrible tear stains. The Angels' Eyes helped reduce the stains until I could finally cut the stained hair two months later. I now use it daily to help prevent future stains. Great and easy product to use. Also, it helps wipe away eye boogers!" —Kathryn

    Price: $13.99

    3. An elevated dog bed that's basically a canine cot. It's especially helpful in the summer because its mesh fabric keeps your pet cool by increasing airflow and reducing pressure on their joints.

    a reviewer photo of a black dog lying on a green elevated dog bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Extremely sturdy. We bought this bed several years ago for our black Lab. He passed away a couple of years ago, and since then, our pigs have taken over it. We took bets on how long it would hold up with them using it, as one of them alone is over the recommended weight limit, much less two of them. I believe three days was the bet furthest out. Well, here we are several months later, and that thing is still holding up. Our pigs absolutely love it, and sometimes fight over it since they are only getting bigger and taking up more room. I came back online to find the original order so I could order another one so they both have their own, and I thought I'd go ahead and leave a review while I'm at it. The middle bar broke fairly early on, but mostly because our other dogs used the bed as a launching pad, but even without that middle support bar, it has held up great! I highly recommend this bed if you're looking for something your dogs can't easily chew up and you won't have to replace frequently." —Tess Arroyo

    Price: $29.33+ (available in five sizes and two colors)

    4. A flea, tick, and mosquito bite treatment so your baby can go on all the outdoor adventures with you and still live an itch-free life.

    Advertisement for K9 Advantix II flea and tick prevention for extra large dogs, 55+ lbs, with a smiling dog and product images
    Amazon

    Also available for medium and small dogs.

    Promising review: "As a dog owner, K9 Advantix II Large Dog Flea, Tick & Mosquito Treatment is an absolute game-changer! Vet-recommended and highly effective, it provides unparalleled protection against fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. With just one application, I can rest assured that my furry friend is shielded from these pesky pests, allowing them to enjoy outdoor adventures without worry. Plus, it's waterproof, so even swimming won't compromise its efficacy. Say goodbye to flea and tick worries and hello to peace of mind!" —Ahna Baxter

    Price: $18.98+ (available in various multipacks)

    5. A long lead leash to help train your pupperino to eventually go off-leash. Its length will allow you to hold them from a long distance, without fear of losing them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We got this long lead to work on training recall with our dog with an e-collar. It is a great length to really train a longer recall. It’s simple, basic and gets the job done for the price. Held up well so far to being dragged through our yard!" —C. Williams

    Price: $6.97+ (available in five lengths and 38 colors)

    6. A pack of light-up collars for when your fur babies are in need of a late night or *very* early morning walk. These will give you peace of mind since they'll make your beloveds visible to drivers, cyclists, and other walkers. Plus, they're adorbs!

    a reviewer photo of two dogs wearing illuminated collars in a low-light setting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we’ve ever made for our dog and at a price you can’t beat!! It’s exactly as described and arrived quickly. It’s easy to cut to size, slips right over his head, allows you to easily select the desired mode (quick flash, slow flash, or solid), and produces a bright light that’s easy to follow in the dark at quite a long distance. It comes with a charging cable, so no batteries are required. The only very minor criticism is that the red rubbery cover that protects the charging port in the collar from moisture is, understandably, difficult to open the first few times, even with my long fingernails. I finally resorted to using a very tiny flathead screwdriver that came as part of an eyeglass screw replacement kit. But after removing it half a dozen times to enable charging, that cover has become a little easier to grab and pull back. I’ve owned this collar for almost two years and use it nightly, and it’s still working like new! Highly recommend this product!!" —D. R. Johnson

    Price: $12.99+ (available in five colors)

    7. A set of dog buttons for communication so that you can fulfill your childhood dream of having a talking dog!!! If you've ever seen these buttons in action, it's truly mind-boggling to see how smart dogs can be and how much they want to communicate with their humans.

    A set of five assorted dog communication buttons displayed on a counter
    Amazon / Stone

    Promising review: "Great communication with dog and owner. My dog wouldn't have anything to do with them. The noise of them scared her. I ended up giving them to my daughter for her Lab. She loves them! So does her Lab Raney! Raney lets them know when it's time to go outside and when to get a treat the most. She knows how to use all the buttons to communicate with my daughter. So much so that my daughter is looking at purchasing more so that Raney's vocabulary can grow even more." —Bellsohven

    Price: $29.99 

    8. A pet corrector sound to ensure your pet knows you are NOT messing around when it comes to training time. With this handy helper, your pet will be the envy of the dog park as they obediently listen to their ~pawrents.~

    Three Pet Corrector spray cans on a countertop
    Amazon / Book Worm

    Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but I HAD to for this product. I have a 1-year-old golden retriever who constantly jumped on guests and jumped in the pool every time he went outside (including at night). He is a high-energy strong puppy and doesn’t respond to other kinds of reinforcement. This Pet Corrector spray worked miracles. He immediately responds to the sound and obeys any command given right after the spray. He stopped jumping on guests and no longer jumps in the pool. I thought he couldn’t be trained until he was older but this product worked AMAZING! 20/10!!!" —Claudia Molina

    Price: $8.63+ (available in various pack sizes)

    9. An absurdly adorable rain jacket to gain alllll the attention as well as do its actual job, which is to keep your fur baby dry and warm.

    a reviewer photo of a golden doodle wearing a yellow raincoat standing on wet pavement with a leash
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Cute and functional. We live in Hawaii and have a lot of rain! This is a perfect rain jacket for our walks. He doesn’t stay 100% dry on the longer walks, but he stays dry enough. There’s a little opening on the top for the harness clip, which is totally functional. He’s a pit/pointer mix at 91 pounds and the XXL fits perfectly. We originally bought an XL, however the chest was just too small. I’d recommend sizing up." —PND

    Price: $17.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors/patterns)

    10. A treat pouch so that every walk doesn't have to turn into you rushing to grab something yummy when your dog is being a good boy or girl!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Awesome!!! I have a strong, growing 60-pound puppy and an older 50-pound dog who loves to pull. I walk them together and it's all I can do to keep them moving and me on my feet. This bag is AMAZING! I attached a carabiner to one of the side rings for my keys, my phone goes in the front pocket and treats in the main pocket. It also comes with a roll of poop bags and a bag dispenser, so I never have to tie a poop bag to a leash again. Best of all, the MAGNETIC CLOSURE — BRILLIANT!!! Opens easily and snaps closed, great for me with my hands full of dog when I need to grab a treat for distraction. I love this bag! It's made our walks so much more pleasant!" —M

    Price: $19.99 (available in two colors)

    11. A veterinary-grade, pet-safe disinfectant spray that may not be as fun as some of the other items on this list but is a necessity for pet owners. It can be used for dog kennels, reptile terrariums, bird cages, and litter boxes, so you can keep your buddy's habitat clean without worrying about any toxic chemicals making them sick.

    Bottle of F10 Veterinary Disinfectant on a plain background
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We use F10 to disinfect our bearded dragon's vivarium. It's the only cleaner we trust to not be toxic. Highly recommended!" —Miranda B.

    Price: $24.95

    12. A pet step if your lil' pooch or old cat needs a bit of help getting up to the couch or bed. Snuggling with your furry friend just got even easier!

    reviewer photo of a small dog walking up the steps to the couch
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for my cat, who was getting older and was having a hard time getting up onto the bed. I tried the plastic steps, but she ignored them. This has three steps, but it seems more like a ramp to me. In any case, it is well made, will adhere to the floor and not move around when being used. There is a very strong, waterproof cover you have to put on and zip up. I love that it's so easy to clean. My cat took to this immediately. I no longer have to worry she'll get up at night and lose her footing trying to get back into the bed while I'm sleeping." —It's me

    Price: $29.99+ (available in ten sizes)

    13. A durable chew toy for those paw parents with aggressive chewers. This toy will keep them busy, their teeth healthy, and bring you peace knowing that when you're not paying attention, they're not destroying all of your favorite shoes.

    a reviewer photo of a chocolate Labrador lying down, chewing on a textured turquoise chew toy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Made tough to last. This is BY FAR Shai’s favorite toy. He plays with it every day. It’s hard, yet pliable. He’s a heavy chewer and a gnawer. He enjoys carrying this around and using the squeaker. It’s the only toy he has that still has the squeaker intact. He entertains himself for long periods of time by tossing it up in the air and retrieving it. Because of its shape, and the material it’s made from, it bounces randomly. So it’s always a surprise to him! Definitely worth the price I paid!" —Kathleen Keefe

    Price: $15.99 (available in two sizes and two colors)

    14. A set of two small animal hideouts that is not only freaking adorable but cozy for your critter. This can be used for a variety of animals — I'm talkin' hamsters, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, chinchillas, bearded dragons, and even kittens — who all deserve a soft, comfy place to lounge.

    a reviewer photo of a guinea pig peeking out from a cozy green cave-shaped bed inside a cage
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lacey and Casey are very happy with their new residence! The funniest thing is, I really thought my guinea pigs would find one they liked better than the other, but both are very happy with using either of them! Silly kids...Lol." —~J~

    Price: $18.99+ for two (available in three styles)

    15. A cat hammock that's breathable, cozy, and will keep your feline nice 'n' cool in the summer. It's great for indoor and outdoor use, so you can both enjoy the sunshine together.

    a reviewer photo of a black and white cat lounging in a mesh chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "All three of my cats have laid in this bed! They love it! Two of them never step foot in any other beds I’ve bought, but they love this raised one. It even fits my 21-pound cat! Easy to put together too!" —Alison

    Price: $29.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors/styles)

    16. A double-sided pet blanket that is also waterproof so you don't have to worry about your dog or cat possibly ruining your fancy sofa. My mom just renovated the house, and since I have a new pet, she bought these so my pup can still chill alongside us without ruining the couch she worked so hard to find! We love a family compromise.

    a reviewer photo of a cat resting on a pink tufted chaise lounge with a blue blanket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought a really nice chaise for my home office, and immediately my cat claimed it as hers. She was so happy with it that she kept making 'biscuits' on it and clawing up the fabric. I purchased this furniture protector and my chaise is now safe from happy kitty claws, and my cat is still happy with her new favorite bed. The cover is durable, nice-looking, and can easily be cleaned in the washing machine." —AMarquez

    Price: $16.99+ (available in nine sizes and 11 colors)

    17. An interactive toy that over 31,000 cat lovers gave a sterling 5-star review! This toy will keep them entertained, stimulate their senses and hunting instincts, and will (hopefully🤞🏽) distract them from clawing your favorite armchair to shreds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Meowza! The UPSKY Cat Toy Roller is the cat's pajamas! With its three levels of spinning fun and six vibrant balls, it's like a kitty carnival in your living room. My furry feline friend absolutely adores batting and chasing those colorful balls, keeping her entertained for hours on end. It's not just a toy, it's a purrfect playtime extravaganza! Highly recommended for any cat looking to add a dash of excitement to their day. Five stars and a round of ap-paws!" —Trina Hinkel

    Price: $9.99+ (available in 17 colors/styles/bundles)

    18. Or an ever-popular cat dancer toy if you want to be more involved in playtime. This thing has a 4.6-star rating for a reason, and that's because cats (and their parents) can't get enough of the high-flying and jumping action that comes with this simple and affordable toy.

    a reviewer photo of them playing with a cat using the cat dancer toy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat is literally obsessed with this thing. Such a basic toy. The ONLY issue I find is that the handle becomes a little uncomfortable after the literal hours of playing with my cat… but like, for $2 I’ll deal with it. LOL I have to lock this thing up in a closet, or he will climb to the heavens to get to it. Obsessed is an understatement. Not to mention this thing is gold compared to your average cat wand. Minimal movement required for maximum reward, since it’s made of wire. Excellent toy. Please enjoy these action shots of my cat living his BEST life." —Chelsea McEwen

    Price: $3.99

    19. An Airtag holder collar so that you will always be able to track your beloved beast wherever you are. I'm so glad to live in the digital age 'cause the thought of having my fur baby run away and not knowing where to start looking seems unbearable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent! Everything fit perfectly. It’s nice and flexible and my Boston terrier has no clue it was added to his collar. I was especially impressed by the deep molded engraving. Nice product and I can locate him when he tries running off with his dog buddies!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $17.95 (available in two sizes and seven styles)

    20. An orthopedic bed because your creatures — especially senior pets with joint issues — truly deserve a life of luxury. It's a lot of work being your emotional support animal, so they gotta have a cozy spot to unwind!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this bed as a poorly thought-out impulse purchase. I'm so glad I did! My dog loves it and has since the day she first stepped into it. It is HUGE — I could have probably gone down a size — but it's plenty big for my senior pit bull and my cat to share. Be prepared for the space it takes up, though!" —Amanda Peyton

    Price: $21.99+ (available in four sizes and in four colors)

    21. A literal cat tree for them to act out their wildcat fantasies while they climb, scratch, and hide. Luckily if they climb to the top of this tree, you won't have to call the fire department to get them out.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This tree is so amazing for an indoor cat. I bought some chirping birds to put in the tree. I can’t keep my cat out of this tree. She is playing all day long, jumping up to the top level, crawling around inside of there and playing with all of her toys. As soon as I started putting it together, she was jumping in the tree. I recommend this tree to anybody who has an indoor cat. I can see that she is much happier." —janrose

    Price: $65.99+ (available in seven sizes and five colors/styles)

    22. A dog paw wax to moisturize their little paw pads and ensure they don't get crack or bleed. This is something you'll want to have year-round because it'll protect them from cold weather *and* hot asphalt.

    Amazon / Maranda Raymond, Amazon / MS

    Promising review: "Worked wonders. I rarely review a product as most do not stand out in any particular way. However, this product is amazing! My dog's pads were very dry and he suffered two painful cracks before I thought to look into a product like this. It came up by pure chance when looking for booties to protect the healing paw pad. By the second application, there was a noticeable difference in my dog's paw pads. I have been using this product twice a week, and his paw pads are now well-conditioned and soft. Odor is minimal and pleasant and product soaks in quickly with no greasy residue. And it just so happened to work wonders on my dry hands also! Highly recommend this product." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $15.99

    23. A wall-mounted cat brush so they can rub up against it and give themselves a little groom and scratch. You might start getting jealous when they wanna be pet by this thing more than you.

    a reviewer photo of a cat rubbing its face on the wall mounted brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One would never guess how much cats love to get their cheeks scratched due to the concentrated scent glands on their cheeks and lips. This item allows them to be independent and get that area scratched at any time without waiting on us hoomans. My cats absolutely love this!" —Colleen B.

    Price: $5.99 for one (also available in a two- and four-pack)

    24. An anti-anxiety hemp oil for both cats and dogs that can also help to relieve hip or joint pain in senior pets. They may not love the taste at first, but once it starts working, they're going to be thrilled with the results. (And so will you!)

    a reviewer photo of a large spotted dog sitting on a couch being given a dropper of the hemp oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat has bad anxiety and she sometimes attacks her own tail. It was getting bad and the vet gave us two different medications, but one just made her sleep all the time, and the other didn't help at all. I ended up trying a few different hemp and CBD oils for her and this one works the best. I put it in her food at night (she is on a raw diet) and she eats it fine. She very rarely has any panic attacks anymore and the vet okayed this treatment so she gets a dose of this every night. My dogs enjoy it too but I mainly give it to my older boy and it seems to help him get up and down easier. Overall good product and has worked for me for the last six months." —Georgia

    Price: $17.88 

    25. An outdoor pet enclosure that's meant for cats but can also be used for reptiles and other small pets to get some sunshine without the fear of them running away or getting swooped up by a hawk. According to reviewers, cats, geckos *and* bearded dragons love it, and you can even use it for camping!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great for camping! We put his tent in our tent and he loved it! He has his own little area just for him. It’s great if you want to just lounge together outside too. It can fit a litter box and food with space left for my cat to just lay down. So without anything inside he’s got room sprawl and enjoy. We put a cooling blanket and his suckling blanket inside for him while camping and it was his little heaven." —Geonitacka

    Price: $19.99 (available in five colors) 

    26. A pack of three catnip-filled pillows so your spoiled ~aristocat~ can snuggle, gnaw, and roll around all day in absolute bliss. Your fancy feline deserves to live their dream life. (Sounds like a dream life for a human, too!)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat hasn’t stopped playing with this!! He loves a lot of different toys, but gets tired of them pretty quickly. I was surprised to see this one didn’t rip or fall apart as easily as some other toys in the past. He’s been going at it for a while now, and it’s proving itself! Definitely get it!!!" —devan

    Price: $12.98 for three

    27. And lastly, a pack of dental chews that you can give to your pet every morning so they can get their lil' teefs cleaned while still enjoying a treat. They won't even know they're basically brushing their teeth — they'll just be happy to have something to chomp on!

    a reviewer photo of two dogs lying close together, one holding a chew toy in its mouth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yum! My dog’s were so excited to try these. I was interested in them after seeing they’re made in the US and have an ingredient I actually recognize as the first ingredient (sweet potato). My dogs enjoyed these dental treats. They were able to gnaw on them to help clean their teeth. I love that they’re not so hard, so they’re safe for their teeth (unlike some hard chews that could hurt their teeth). The size and quantity you receive is a good value also." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.49+ (available in three sizes and in four styles)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.