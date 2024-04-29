27 Pet Products From Amazon You Should ~Paws~ What You’re Doing And Check Out

1. A hands-free dog leash that will take out all the tension you have in your already occupied hands so you're free to walk your pup *and* drink your coffee.
2. A pack of tear stain wipes to remove all the yucky gunk that collects in your fur baby's corner eyes without having to touch it yourself. Plus, it's so soft that you don't have to worry about it irritating their eyes.
3. An elevated dog bed that's basically a canine cot. It's especially helpful in the summer because its mesh fabric keeps your pet cool by increasing airflow and reducing pressure on their joints.
4. A flea, tick, and mosquito bite treatment so your baby can go on all the outdoor adventures with you and still live an itch-free life.
5. A long lead leash to help train your pupperino to eventually go off-leash. Its length will allow you to hold them from a long distance, without fear of losing them.
6. A pack of light-up collars for when your fur babies are in need of a late night or *very* early morning walk. These will give you peace of mind since they'll make your beloveds visible to drivers, cyclists, and other walkers. Plus, they're adorbs!
7. A set of dog buttons for communication so that you can fulfill your childhood dream of having a talking dog!!! If you've ever seen these buttons in action, it's truly mind-boggling to see how smart dogs can be and how much they want to communicate with their humans.
8. A pet corrector sound to ensure your pet knows you are NOT messing around when it comes to training time. With this handy helper, your pet will be the envy of the dog park as they obediently listen to their ~pawrents.~
9. An absurdly adorable rain jacket to gain alllll the attention as well as do its actual job, which is to keep your fur baby dry and warm.
10. A treat pouch so that every walk doesn't have to turn into you rushing to grab something yummy when your dog is being a good boy or girl!
11. A veterinary-grade, pet-safe disinfectant spray that may not be as fun as some of the other items on this list but is a necessity for pet owners. It can be used for dog kennels, reptile terrariums, bird cages, and litter boxes, so you can keep your buddy's habitat clean without worrying about any toxic chemicals making them sick.
12. A pet step if your lil' pooch or old cat needs a bit of help getting up to the couch or bed. Snuggling with your furry friend just got even easier!
13. A durable chew toy for those paw parents with aggressive chewers. This toy will keep them busy, their teeth healthy, and bring you peace knowing that when you're not paying attention, they're not destroying all of your favorite shoes.
14. A set of two small animal hideouts that is not only freaking adorable but cozy for your critter. This can be used for a variety of animals — I'm talkin' hamsters, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, chinchillas, bearded dragons, and even kittens — who all deserve a soft, comfy place to lounge.
15. A cat hammock that's breathable, cozy, and will keep your feline nice 'n' cool in the summer. It's great for indoor and outdoor use, so you can both enjoy the sunshine together.
16. A double-sided pet blanket that is also waterproof so you don't have to worry about your dog or cat possibly ruining your fancy sofa. My mom just renovated the house, and since I have a new pet, she bought these so my pup can still chill alongside us without ruining the couch she worked so hard to find! We love a family compromise.
17. An interactive toy that over 31,000 cat lovers gave a sterling 5-star review! This toy will keep them entertained, stimulate their senses and hunting instincts, and will (hopefully🤞🏽) distract them from clawing your favorite armchair to shreds.
18. Or an ever-popular cat dancer toy if you want to be more involved in playtime. This thing has a 4.6-star rating for a reason, and that's because cats (and their parents) can't get enough of the high-flying and jumping action that comes with this simple and affordable toy.
19. An Airtag holder collar so that you will always be able to track your beloved beast wherever you are. I'm so glad to live in the digital age 'cause the thought of having my fur baby run away and not knowing where to start looking seems unbearable.
20. An orthopedic bed because your creatures — especially senior pets with joint issues — truly deserve a life of luxury. It's a lot of work being your emotional support animal, so they gotta have a cozy spot to unwind!
21. A literal cat tree for them to act out their wildcat fantasies while they climb, scratch, and hide. Luckily if they climb to the top of this tree, you won't have to call the fire department to get them out.
22. A dog paw wax to moisturize their little paw pads and ensure they don't get crack or bleed. This is something you'll want to have year-round because it'll protect them from cold weather *and* hot asphalt.
23. A wall-mounted cat brush so they can rub up against it and give themselves a little groom and scratch. You might start getting jealous when they wanna be pet by this thing more than you.
24. An anti-anxiety hemp oil for both cats and dogs that can also help to relieve hip or joint pain in senior pets. They may not love the taste at first, but once it starts working, they're going to be thrilled with the results. (And so will you!)
25. An outdoor pet enclosure that's meant for cats but can also be used for reptiles and other small pets to get some sunshine without the fear of them running away or getting swooped up by a hawk. According to reviewers, cats, geckos *and* bearded dragons love it, and you can even use it for camping!
26. A pack of three catnip-filled pillows so your spoiled ~aristocat~ can snuggle, gnaw, and roll around all day in absolute bliss. Your fancy feline deserves to live their dream life. (Sounds like a dream life for a human, too!)
27. And lastly, a pack of dental chews that you can give to your pet every morning so they can get their lil' teefs cleaned while still enjoying a treat. They won't even know they're basically brushing their teeth — they'll just be happy to have something to chomp on!
