23 Clothing Items From Nordstrom You’ll Wear So Often The Rest Of Your Closet Will Be Jealous

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of classic boot cut jeans that will be worth the investment. I was once told if you're ever going to spend a lot of money on anything, it should be your jeans and shoes. Half is a great start! ;)
2. A long-sleeve midi LBD that can be worn on every occasion and will keep you cozy. It has a bodycon vibe to it so you'll still be able to SLAY without compromising comfort.
3. A denim jumpsuit that I literally just bought while writing this, lol! It's formfitting and can also be work-appropriate while still being sexy. I'm waiting patiently for my "your item has been delivered" email!!
4. An adorable ribbed tank that will be your new bestie at the gym. You'll be stepping in that weight room looking like a bubble gum fairy while benching a solid 50 pounds 'cause you can.
5. A nude bra that will be a GODSEND at all times of the day. Whoever created the underwire bra clearly doesn't enjoy comfort — this baby will keep the tatas perky, supported, and looking FANCY with the scalloped trim.
6. Or a lace balconette bra to be extra sexy. This gorgeous pick will make you feel like a queen with its soft, fringy lace and dig-free microfiber back!
7. A short-sleeve knit sweater that will be a solid staple item and will live happily in your closet for YEARS to come. Nothing says timeless like a sophisticated, well-made white top.
8. A pair of satin cargo pants to up the ante on a trouser style typically made of denim or cotton. These'll be keepin' it comfy, sleek, and also swagged out, all at the same time.
9. A Skims stretch T-shirt that's made of such a soft material you'll feel like you're wearing a hug (who knew that was even possible). Kim really wanted to remind you that your bod and skin deserve the very best.
10. A maxi knit dress that can be paired with your fave leather jacket on chilly days or just a cute necklace when the weather warms up. I love a versatile piece that doesn't require a seasonal wardrobe change.
11. A pair of burgundy corduroy pants that'll offer a different option for those who insist on wearing black on black over and over again. Also, these just scream, "I'm an adult with serious style skills!"
12. A Free People collared sweater with earth-toned stripes that will keep you feeling cozy all day and all night long *without* making you itch.
13. A showstopping sequin cardigan that is SURE to be the star of every IG story when you step out with your girls. It's time you owned your shine and complemented it with the only cardigan that matches your queen energy!
14. A pair of Nike leggings that I, for one, suddenly need to be wearing right this second! These have comfort and style and are a trusted brand that will also make your booty look bangin'. Thanks, Nike, you're really lookin' out.
15. A racerback crop top that can be styled into SO many outfits. Whether you're heading to yoga or pairing it with jeans and a linen button-down, this baby will seriously come in handy.
16. A Nike Dri-Fit sports bra that might actually convince you to go to the gym. Even if you don't, wearing it on a walk to the coffee shop is just as good. ;)
17. A black zip-up hoodie that's double layered, which reviewers are saying is PERFECT for your outdoor workout days. Who says cold weather has to stop you from getting fresh air while still getting your heart pumping? (Probably no one has said that but like...you get what I'm saying.)
18. A royal blue satin and chiffon skirt that is TO DIE FOR. I can't believe I didn't already have this in my closet, but I'm changing that right now. The deep blue coloring is mesmerizing and is sure to catch everyone's eye.
19. A knit blazer to keep things chic and far from basic. Pair it with some nicely pressed slacks, and you'll be stepping into the office to double-takes and everyone asking, "Where did you get that jacket?!"
20. A pair of wide-leg Vuori sweatpants that are going to be great for your next dance class, where you can feel comfy and warm but also have the airiness to move around!
21. An amazing slip dress that I'm adding to my cart RIGHT NOW. You'll fall in love with its luscious fabric and be happy to have it in your capsule. It'll become ol' reliable when you need a quick and cute 'fit as you rush to a social outing. (Like a first date, perchance?)
22. A maxi dress that will hug your body in all the right places and be the perfect ensemble for a work dinner, date night, play, wedding, ballet — the options are ENDLESS!
23. And finally, a smocked-waist utility jumpsuit (my all-time favorite) that you can wear with some FIRE heels to make it a statement piece, or dress down with some sick sneakers and be the baddie I know you are.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.