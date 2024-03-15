Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    23 Clothing Items From Nordstrom You’ll Wear So Often The Rest Of Your Closet Will Be Jealous

    Say hello to every staple item you'll ever need.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of classic boot cut jeans that will be worth the investment. I was once told if you're ever going to spend a lot of money on anything, it should be your jeans and shoes. Half is a great start! ;)

    a model wearing the jeans with cream boots
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I like good jeans and I tend to stick to a brand. I've aged out of a few of my faves, and at 50+ years of age, I am rediscovering my contemporary chic. Recently, at the suggestion of a Nordstrom salesperson, I tried several pairs of Mother jeans. I was so pleased to like so many of the styles. The all-over fit is AMAZING, plus they look great. I feel like I look chic without looking like I tried. A bit pricy but worth it. Looking forward to my next pair." —1MomCeo

    Price: $258 (available in sizes 27–32)

    2. A long-sleeve midi LBD that can be worn on every occasion and will keep you cozy. It has a bodycon vibe to it so you'll still be able to SLAY without compromising comfort.

    a model wearing the black long sleeve dress
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Great dress, fit great, highly recommended." —naturally_nekia

    Price: $28.97+ (originally $72 and available in sizes XS–L and two colors)

    3. A denim jumpsuit that I literally just bought while writing this, lol! It's formfitting and can also be work-appropriate while still being sexy. I'm waiting patiently for my "your item has been delivered" email!!

    a model wearing the denim jumpsuit
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I have been looking for the perfect denim jumpsuit forever, and I finally found it! The jumpsuit fits perfectly. It is long, but I wear it with heels and the length is great. I highly recommend this wardrobe staple. Compliments galore!!!" —Betsy39

    Price: $158 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    4. An adorable ribbed tank that will be your new bestie at the gym. You'll be stepping in that weight room looking like a bubble gum fairy while benching a solid 50 pounds 'cause you can.

    pink ribbed tank top with scalloped trim
    Nordstrom

    Price: $48 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors)

    5. A nude bra that will be a GODSEND at all times of the day. Whoever created the underwire bra clearly doesn't enjoy comfort — this baby will keep the tatas perky, supported, and looking FANCY with the scalloped trim.

    wireless scalloped nude bra
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn! And I’ve been wearing bras for over a half-century!" —Laura

    Price: $44 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    6. Or a lace balconette bra to be extra sexy. This gorgeous pick will make you feel like a queen with its soft, fringy lace and dig-free microfiber back!

    the black and nude lace bra
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This is my first bra purchase in years as I’ve either been pregnant or postpartum for the last four years so my boobs have been in constant fluctuation! I used to be a full D and now that I’m done with children and nursing I am a small B so finding a bra that would make me feel feminine again was important. This is the perfect bra for femininity and functionality. It is lace but it’s a supportive lace so underneath a white T-shirt, for example, my nipples didn’t pop out or show which is always a concern with thin bra fabrics. It’s very supportive and has made my chest very perky. Thinking about ordering many more colors! Definitely give it a go :-)" —Natalieinlove

    Price: $65 (available in cup sizes 30D–38DD and four colors)

    7. A short-sleeve knit sweater that will be a solid staple item and will live happily in your closet for YEARS to come. Nothing says timeless like a sophisticated, well-made white top.

    loose white knit tunic top
    Nordstrom

    Price: $89 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors)

    8. A pair of satin cargo pants to up the ante on a trouser style typically made of denim or cotton. These'll be keepin' it comfy, sleek, and also swagged out, all at the same time.

    a model wearing the black pants with silver birkenstocks
    Nordstrom

    Price: $79.50 (available in sizes 00–18 and two colors)

    9. A Skims stretch T-shirt that's made of such a soft material you'll feel like you're wearing a hug (who knew that was even possible). Kim really wanted to remind you that your bod and skin deserve the very best.

    model wearing tight grey t-shirt
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Super cute and not too short. I purchased it in the color Sedona. The color is beautiful and the fit is great!!! This shirt is true to size. I definitely like this tee better than the cotton ribbed tee due to the longer length of this cotton stretch tee. I will definitely purchase more colors when they become available!" —Barefootdreamsgirl

    Price: $48 (available in sizes XXS–4X and two colors)

    10. A maxi knit dress that can be paired with your fave leather jacket on chilly days or just a cute necklace when the weather warms up. I love a versatile piece that doesn't require a seasonal wardrobe change.

    a model wearing the light grey dress
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Very soft fabric and makes my body look more defined. The only downside is the dress is slightly longer than I expected. It’s past my ankles, so I need to wear boots to avoid it touching the floor." —Kathy91

    Price: $38.25+ (originally $85, available in sizes XS–M)

    11. A pair of burgundy corduroy pants that'll offer a different option for those who insist on wearing black on black over and over again. Also, these just scream, "I'm an adult with serious style skills!"

    a model wearing the burgundy wide leg pants
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Very comfortable; fabric has a nice weight. Subtle and provides a classic look." —Auntie Lee

    Price: $43.45+ (originally $79, available in sizes 24–31 and two colors/patterns)

    12. A Free People collared sweater with earth-toned stripes that will keep you feeling cozy all day and all night long *without* making you itch.

    earth toned and white knit sweater
    Nordstrom

    Price: $128 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    13. A showstopping sequin cardigan that is SURE to be the star of every IG story when you step out with your girls. It's time you owned your shine and complemented it with the only cardigan that matches your queen energy!

    a model wearing the black sequin cardigan with a silver skirt
    Nordstrom

    Price: $79.99 (available in sizes XS–L) 

    14. A pair of Nike leggings that I, for one, suddenly need to be wearing right this second! These have comfort and style and are a trusted brand that will also make your booty look bangin'. Thanks, Nike, you're really lookin' out.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Exactly as I suspected. Was 'influenced' by an influencer, and she was right! These are so soft and smooth — dare I say 'buttery'? Love at first try-on." —HeatherAw

    Price: $60.96+ (originally $74.99, available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors)

    15. A racerback crop top that can be styled into SO many outfits. Whether you're heading to yoga or pairing it with jeans and a linen button-down, this baby will seriously come in handy.

    ribbed scoop neck crop razerback top
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I live in this. I bought this on a whim at the start of quarantine because of the price, and it has changed my life. I guess it can be a cropped tank, but I am very full-chested, so I wear it as a bralette. It’s a really nice stretchy, and durable material, so I don’t feel like I am spilling out, and it’s extremely comfortable. I like to wear it under my oversized sweaters, so it’s a fun pop of color and still supportive. I bought the first one in a really lovely dark green (not sure if that color is still available) and then purchased in black and white as well. I highly recommend this bralette/crop shirt." —mfarwell

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–XL and six colors)

    16. A Nike Dri-Fit sports bra that might actually convince you to go to the gym. Even if you don't, wearing it on a walk to the coffee shop is just as good. ;)

    olive green Nordstrom sports bra
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Finally!! The perfect sports bra. I have researched for a long time to find the perfect sports bra, and this is it!! Perfect fit, and no more removable insert pads that fall out and get twisted during washing. I will be buying every color." —BoujeeandBlonde

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors)

    17. A black zip-up hoodie that's double layered, which reviewers are saying is PERFECT for your outdoor workout days. Who says cold weather has to stop you from getting fresh air while still getting your heart pumping? (Probably no one has said that but like...you get what I'm saying.)

    zip up black athletic jacket
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Love the double layer because the underlayer is warm and fitted while the overlayer is water resistant. It's perfect for outdoor workouts and keeps me dry in a light drizzle. It is also much warmer than I expected, so I can wear it when the temperatures are in the low 40s. I haven't tried it in the 30s yet. I also love the look of this jacket, and it moves well during workouts." —Kat77

    Price: $90.30 (originally $129, available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    18. A royal blue satin and chiffon skirt that is TO DIE FOR. I can't believe I didn't already have this in my closet, but I'm changing that right now. The deep blue coloring is mesmerizing and is sure to catch everyone's eye.

    a model wearing the blue skirt
    Nordstrom

    This product meets Nordstrom's Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria by containing at least 30% sustainably sourced materials.

    Price: $276.50 (originally $4395, available in sizes 00–8 and two colors)

    19. A knit blazer to keep things chic and far from basic. Pair it with some nicely pressed slacks, and you'll be stepping into the office to double-takes and everyone asking, "Where did you get that jacket?!"

    patterned black and white tweed blazer
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Runs a full size too big; order down a size. Love this thick, beautiful blazer/jacket. My daughter-in-law bought it for me and I LOVE IT! Luckily she bought it in a large instead of my usual XL (size 18)." —Laurabean

    Price: $148 (available in M–XL)

    20. A pair of wide-leg Vuori sweatpants that are going to be great for your next dance class, where you can feel comfy and warm but also have the airiness to move around!

    Gray sweatpants with drawstring waist on a model, paired with white sneakers. Suitable for casual wear
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "LOVE Vuori. Total convert. Softest, most comfortable active and loungewear ever!! Just wish they had a bodycon jacket." —Rebel

    Price: $108 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    21. An amazing slip dress that I'm adding to my cart RIGHT NOW. You'll fall in love with its luscious fabric and be happy to have it in your capsule. It'll become ol' reliable when you need a quick and cute 'fit as you rush to a social outing. (Like a first date, perchance?)

    the mauve dress worn with a leather jacket
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Very happy with this dress. Sizing is accurate. Quality is good, and not too tight in the tummy area. Well worth the price." —Bangs2000

    Price: $48.30 (originally $69, available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors)

    22. A maxi dress that will hug your body in all the right places and be the perfect ensemble for a work dinner, date night, play, wedding, ballet — the options are ENDLESS!

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I ordered 10 dresses in my search for a dress for my son's fall 2022 wedding. I am keeping this dress as my backup. Great color, easy fit; slip it on and go! The bodice does a very nice thing to shape my waistline. I can dress this up with glittery accessories or down with booties. Very versatile!" —SavvySuz

    Price: $198 (available in sizes 0X–5X and two colors)

    23. And finally, a smocked-waist utility jumpsuit (my all-time favorite) that you can wear with some FIRE heels to make it a statement piece, or dress down with some sick sneakers and be the baddie I know you are.

    a model wearing the black jumpsuit with heels
    Nordstrom

    Price: $188 (available in XXS–XXL)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.