Here's What Happened When We Got Our Skin Checked For Sun Damage

The stakes of your hot girl walk just got a little higher.

Cancer Council Australia
Brand Publisher

Hameda Nafiz
BuzzFeed Staff

Growing up in Australia meant learning to swim, being obsessed with chicken salt and of course knowing the classic "Slip, Slop, Slap" off by heart — but I don't think I was ever really paying attention to just how damaging unprotected sun exposure could be.

Verona_s / Getty Images

In fact, I spent a lot of my life believing that having a tan was the greater alternative. They were glorified as something that made you look super healthy, thinner and more attractive. 

Let's face it — pop-culture isn't exactly a reliable source when it comes to pushing trends, so I don't know why we're all surprised that suntanning is terrible for you when it comes to your health — and it's actually making you less attractive in the long term.

Cancer Council / BuzzFeed

Turns out, sun exposure accounts for 80% of premature ageing, and even just 15 minutes in the sun without proper protection can start to cause damage to your skin.

It's hard to really know how much the sun is impacting your skin before you've even noticed that you're starting to burn, which is why it's so important to know how to protect yourself.

Naturally, some of my coworkers think the same way, and were in for a bit of a rude awakening when they accepted our challenge to undergo a UV sun damage analysis.

Here's how they did:

Let's start with Jessica. First, Sohan asked her how much time she spends a week outdoors, to which Jessica answered about eight hours a week. Not massive, but that's definitely a good amount of time in the sun. Then she was asked to rate her sun protection out of 10, and she answered seven or eight — because she doesn't want to get wrinkles (MOOD!).

Cancer Council / BuzzFeed

Her results? She's in the top 5% of people that have the same age and skin tone as her. A UV sun damage analysis works by seeing underlying UV damage caused by time unprotected in the sun. It's indicated by the yellow spots that appear on the screen — and Jess had a great result on that front.

Next up, we've got Barry. He explained that he spends about $25 a month and 10 minutes on skincare in the morning and evening. He also mentioned that he'd been incorporating SPF in his routine over the past five years.

Cancer Council / BuzzFeed

Ultimately, Barry was doing better than 32% of people in the same age and skin tone range — which isn't the greatest result. The reason for his low score despite the fact that he incorporates SPF is because other than sunscreen, Barry doesn't really engage in other measures that'd protect his skin from UV damage. It surprised him, and it's definitely shifted his thinking when it comes to sun protection.

Then, we've got Lara, who spends about $80 a month on skincare — and also 10 minutes a day on her routine. She explained that she'd been using SPF every day since she was 11, but also admitted that she loves to lay out in the sun.

Cancer Council / BuzzFeed

Despite Lara's extensive skincare routine, she is in the bottom 10% of people in her age and skin tone range. The results completely shifted her mindset when it comes to suntanning, which — surprise, surprise — is not healthy at all. But thankfully, this insight has given her the opportunity to adopt more sun safe behaviours in the future.

Finally, we had Josh take the test. As someone who surfs and has a dog that he often takes for walks, Josh spends a whopping 20 hours a week in the sun. On top of that, he admitted that his sun protection behaviours weren't exactly up to par — which is the answer I'm sure most of us would give.

Cancer Council / BuzzFeed

Obviously, the prolonged sun exposure with little-to-no protection has taken its toll on Josh's skin, but thankfully, now that he's aware of the outcome, he can begin taking the preventative measures to protect himself. 

You can watch the videos to see the full experience below.

Remember, these results are based on specific groups studied. Don't forget to stay sun safe, regardless!