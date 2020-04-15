This Chilling Jacinda Ardern Cake Is The Last Thing We Need Right Now

Daniel recently went up against fellow television host Hilary Barry in a baking competition on Barry's television show Seven Sharp.

The challenge: make a cake, without flour, in two hours depicting a Kiwi icon.

In an episode that aired on Tuesday night, Barry produced a pavlova — a delicious meringue concoction, usually served with cream and fruit, that is popular in New Zealand and Australia — in the shape of Aoraki (Mount Cook).

Isn't it nice!