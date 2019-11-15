Share On more Share On more

As Australia burned this week, prominent psychologist and men's rights activist Bettina Arndt decided to send a tweet.

Our media is full of images of brave men fighting the ferocious fires. As always, it's usually men who do the really dangerous, difficult work protecting everyone else. Give thanks for the good in men.

Needless to say, the tweet prompted immediate and predictable backlash. Lots of people mentioned the numerous female firefighters who had been out fighting the bushfires. One particularly popular way of dunking on Arndt was to point out that the firefighter in the photograph was a woman. Tweets claiming this received thousands of retweets and faves.

That’s a woman firefighter. https://t.co/Lldqa7pWBj

Moira Rayner, the former Victorian equal opportunity commissioner, retweeted Arndt's post with the caption "That's a woman firefighter". It was favourited more than 5,600 times. Rayner said her experience training firefighters motivated the response to Arndt. "I know my subject," she wrote to BuzzFeed News. "Bettina didn't and her tweet was presumptuous, disrespectful to the professional and the thousands of community of volunteers, and a bit silly."

The person in the pic is a woman. Totes fucking awks ... https://t.co/l8YJ7R1opT

As well as retweets, Arndt's replies filled up with people saying the same thing: it's a woman.

@thebettinaarndt I'm pretty sure that's a female firefighter.

@thebettinaarndt Also check your stock footage, this photo is of a women.

It was a good burn. Unfortunately, it probably isn't true.

A reverse image search reveals the image was credited by multiple news publications to AAP photographer Darren Pateman. On the company's website, a series of Pateman's photographs taken on Nov. 9 2019, including the image shared by Arndt, were captioned with "firefighters work to contain a bushfire along Old Bar Road". Pateman didn't know the photograph's subject identity, but believed it was a man. "I checked and it's a crewman from Gloucester. I have no name sorry," Pateman told BuzzFeed News.

Darren Pateman / AAPIMAGE Another image from the same photoset.