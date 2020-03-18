A Fake Message About Australia Going Into Lockdown For The Coronavirus Went Hugely Viral On Tuesday

On Wednesday, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison announced the government's latest efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Morrison's speech included a ban on non-essential indoor gatherings with more than 100 people and recommendations to avoid all international travel.

What it did not include was the enforcement of an "Australia wide lock down" — even though this message spread through social media networks, instant messaging applications and by text message like wildfire on Tuesday evening.

Different versions of the hoax — which falsely claimed all gatherings, schools, universities, and non-essential government services would be shut down for two weeks — claim to have heard from "a good source in government", "a friend who works in parliament" or an unnamed cabinet leaker.