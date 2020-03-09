Facebook Is Being Sued Over The Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Facebook is being sued by Australia's information commissioner for alleged breaches of the country's privacy laws in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.



The data firm shut down in 2018 following revelations it had harvested the personal information of up to 87 million Facebook users and used it for targeted political advertising. The company had ties to US president Donald Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook has since been under intense scrutiny about how it treats its users' information.

Information commissioner Angelene Falk filed a lawsuit against Facebook in Australia's Federal Court on Monday morning. The notice claims that the social media giant had "committed serious and/or repeated interferences with privacy in contravention of Australian privacy law".