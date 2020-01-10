No, Australia’s Bushfires Were Not Deliberately Lit To Clear The Way For High-Speed Rail

Share On more Share On more

On Nov. 13, 2019, Facebook user Scarlet Glenn made a post that attempted to make sense of why Australia's bushfires were happening. Her theory? The fires had been deliberately lit along the path of a proposed high-speed rail corridor down the country's East Coast.

In little over 100 words, Glenn's Facebook post links together a decades-old UN non-binding resolution, an Australian state premier and a company with no known office to make the case. Soon after posting, she added a map in the post's comments comparing a proposed high-speed rail route with a map of Australia's fires. Glenn's post took off. It appears to be one of the first posts relating to the high-speed rail conspiracy theory, which has been shared and reposted thousands of time as the bushfires have continued to burn.

It's been most widely spread on Facebook and Twitter.



It's also been spread on Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and 4chan.



And on TikTok.

It's even on Pinterest, where a link to an article about the conspiracy theory is the first search result for "Australian bushfire cause".



It was also mentioned by Infowars founder and infamous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his radio show on January 8.

The theory — which, let's just say it, is not true — alleges that the fires have been deliberately lit to force out land owners and clear the way for the construction of Australia's high-speed rail project, which has been wheeled out as a concept by politicians for decades, only to be promptly returned to the drawer to gather dust. The theory has several similarities to one spread during the the 2018 wildfires in California claiming the fires were caused by lasers to clear way for their high-speed rail network. Versions of the Australian theory vary, but most claim the high-speed rail private company consortium Consolidated Land & Rail Australia (CLARA) is working with an Australian government — sometimes federal, sometimes state — to light the bushfires. Some link foreign governments as well. CLARA didn't respond to an interview request from BuzzFeed News. Many say the scheme is part of the UN's Agenda 21 — a declaration that conspiracy theorists claim without evidence is to create a new world government. Purported proof of all this in the viral posts does not stand up to scrutiny.

A BuzzFeed News comparison of the federal government's proposed high-speed rail route and areas affected by bushfires during December 2019 show that there is almost no overlap between the two areas.





firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development / NASA / Via infrastructure.gov.au A comparison of a 2013 federal government diagram of a proposed high-speed rail route and fire activity in the area during December according to NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management Systems. firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development / NASA / Via infrastructure.gov.au A comparison of a 2013 federal government diagram of a proposed high-speed rail route and fire activity in the area during December according to NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management Systems. ← Slide → Left : A 2013 diagram of a proposed high-speed rail network from a Federal Government report | Right : A representation of fire activity in December 2019 from NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management Systems (FIRMS) firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development / NASA / Via infrastructure.gov.au A comparison of a 2013 federal government diagram of a proposed high-speed rail route and fire activity in the area during December according to NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management Systems.